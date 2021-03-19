MSI Data Introduces New Version of Service Pro to Simplify Management of Field Service Travel, Inspection, and Work Order Data

The latest release of Service Pro includes new features and functionality which can enable service organizations to increase service revenue, capture more data from inspections, and reduce data silos between the back office, field technicians, and customers.

"Now in 2021, field service companies are under more pressure than ever to do more with less," said Geoff Surkamer, CEO of MSI Data. "With the intelligent service innovations we've added in the latest release of Service Pro, these organizations are able to do just that. Field service businesses can efficiently capture more data and more revenue without having to hire more staff or adding steps to their workflow."

Increase potential service revenue with automated travel calculations

Now available in Service Pro, an easy way to capture accurate travel costs every trip, every time.

Using the Calculate Travel Distance feature, field service organizations can collect GPS-calculated travel distances, capture travel costs for their work orders, and consistently bill customers for those travel costs. All without adding more manual work to the service process.

Travel costs can even be applied to orders created outside the Service Pro back office application. The Calculate Travel Distance feature can add GPS-calculated travel costs to orders created in the Service Pro Customer Portal and in the integrated ERP system.

Analyze more data with enhanced inspection reports

As part of MSI's continued investment in Service Pro's inspection capabilities, the latest version includes the new Inspection Report page. The Inspection Report page allows back office users to review the results of any inspection that has been performed and recorded in Service Pro.

For each inspection and version, users can review and compare the results of all performed inspections, including sub-inspections, in an organized grid. This provides field service organizations with an easy way to analyze the data from each inspection and identify patterns with a particular customer, technician, service item, or question result.

Eliminate data silos with automatic printing of order summary reports

Access to service history for technicians in the field can be the difference between completing the job the first time and needing a return trip to get the equipment up and running. But when technicians are working with just a clipboard and pen, it's unlikely they can easily view the service history for that piece of equipment.

Now with the latest version of Service Pro, field service organizations can automatically print work order summaries when an order or appointment is completed. When an order or appointment is completed on Service Pro Mobile, the order summary report is automatically saved as a PDF on the customer's record in the back office application and in the mobile app.

This new feature empowers technicians in the field with more information to get the job done right the first time. And the office staff can save time by not having to manually generate reports when orders are completed.

About MSI Data

MSI has developed a SaaS platform spanning enterprise, scheduling, and mobility that world class service organizations rely on to automate repair, preventive maintenance, inspections, installations, scheduling, service agreements, parts, assets, and other critical field-driven business processes. MSI replaces paper, spreadsheets, and other disconnected business processes with highly efficient, end-to-end processes through the combination of mobile technology for field workers and ERP integration. MSI cloud-based field workforce automation software is easy to acquire, easy to deploy, and delivers rapid return on investment. For more information, visit msidata.com .

SOURCE MSI Data