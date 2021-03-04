MSI Introduces Premium CPU Cooler MPG CORELIQUID K Series Powered by Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology

AALBORG, Denmark, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that MSI has introduced its MPG CORELIQUID K Series premium AIO CPU coolers, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance associated with Asetek's most advanced technology to date. The MPG CORELIQUID K Series coolers provide extreme CPU overclocking capability, ARGB lighting, and virtually silent operation to tech enthusiasts, gamers and eSports pros.

The companies worked together to create MSI's first premium MPG AIO Series, to maximize performance while providing industry-recognized quality and reliability. The MPG CORELIQUID K Series includes a pump cap with a sophisticated design for bold system styling while integrating seamlessly with MSI's software for unique personalization and control. MSI's MPG CORELIQUID K Series is available in 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes to fit a variety of form factor and cooling requirements.

Additional benefits of Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology include:

Out-of-Bounds temperature sensing. The cooler continuously monitors the liquid temperature and automatically boosts the pump speed to clear any temperature excursions, ensuring smooth system operation for an immersive gameplay experience.

Even quieter operation versus previous technology generations.

System improvements resulting in enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.

"As a world-leading gaming brand dedicated to gamer-driven innovation, we wanted to expand our offering to include best-in-breed liquid cooling," said Ted Hung, General Manager for Computing and Display Business Unit at MSI. "Our decision to partner with Asetek was an easy one. Asetek is second to none in liquid cooling, continuously innovating to advance performance, while providing stellar quality and reliability."

"We were thrilled when MSI let us know they wanted to offer premium liquid coolers," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Working together we were able to integrate our most advanced technology to date, creating a product worthy of the MPG brand and sure to impress MSI's expansive customer base."

