MSI's Service Pro Named a Leader Again in Field Service Management in G2's Fall 2021 Reports

"I am excited to see MSI and our Service Pro product recognized by G2 as a Field Service Management Leader again," said Geoff Surkamer, CEO of MSI Data. "This is a testament to the hard work the MSI team dedicates to delivering the best solutions for field service productivity that help our clients deliver a best-in-class customer experience. With its focus on automating field service work by connecting machines that need service with people and action, I believe MSI is poised to continue its partnership with our customers to advance field service performance."