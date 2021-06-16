m/SIX Names Nadalie Dias as Chief Strategy Officer, North America

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- m/SIX, a full-service media agency backed jointly by GroupM and The&Partnership, announced today it has named Nadalie Dias as chief strategy officer, North America. Dias brings strong experience building powerhouse marketing organizations and leading digital, strategy and investment for global advertisers including AT&T, Warner Media Group, Spotify and Toyota. In her new role she will lead the agency's strategic capabilities across the region inclusive of tech, data and audience strategy. Dias will report to m/SIX Americas CEO Belinda Smith.

Dias joins m/SIX from Hearts & Science where she led the agency's Digital Center of Excellence for AT&T, Warner Media Group and other key accounts. In this role she oversaw the US team, guiding the development and execution of Hearts' total media investment strategy, deepening connectivity between clients' traditional and digital media channels and developing new approaches for media activation and measurement. This included her work in transforming AT&T's upfront approach, creating a new digital framework that empowered the company to connect with key growth audiences that were underrepresented on linear.

Other highlights during her tenure include being recognized as an Adweek Media All-Star in the Rising Star category and leading development of a bespoke talent management tool that helped the agency best align staff roles and responsibilities while fostering collaboration across the organization.

"Nadalie is people-first leader with a rare and highly-valuable ability to create strategies that shift the trajectory of her clients' businesses," said Smith. "She is technically excellent and has a powerful ability to paint clear narratives and design winning initiatives which elevate her teams and her clients together. I'm excited for her to join us as we accelerate our growth in the region and transform our people and our business, facing into the next wave of media disruption"

Dias joins m/SIX following a year of strong performance with the agency welcoming a new Americas CEO in Smith; landing new business with Clarins, Haribo and The Wall Street Journal; and launching award-winning work for global gaming client EA. Prior to Hearts & Science, Dias served on both the agency and brand sides with roles at 360i and Aeropostale, among others.

"m/SIX has pioneered a uniquely compelling model of client engagement built on the simple but powerful premise of client partnership and operating as extension of their business to drive growth," said Dias. "I'm thrilled for the opportunity to join the incredible team here in applying our unique mix of human understanding, marketplace intelligence and technical expertise to solving clients' key business challenges."

About m/SIX

m/SIX is one of the fastest growing media agencies. A progressive and entrepreneurial international media network that was born digital, the agency prides itself on its pioneering, energetic approach and honest culture.

With over 40 offices worldwide, m/SIX is backed by WPP, the world's largest communications agency network, and embraces a unique ownership structure between The&Partnership and GroupM.

m/SIX specializes in driving business growth in the modern media landscape and helps clients transition from a world of certainty to a new world of adaptability. m/SIX are the architects of bespoke, dedicated, multi-disciplinary teams that closely partner client marketing operations with data and technology placed firmly at the heart.

Clients include Electronic Arts, Toyota, Lexus, News Corp, AstraZeneca and Regions Bank.

