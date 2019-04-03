MSM DesignZ Says "Cheers to 20 Years" at the 2019 Westchester Business Expo

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was all confetti and bubbly at this year's Westchester Business Expo last Thursday for MSM DesignZ. The full service digital marketing agency celebrated its twentieth anniversary by inviting guests to play champagne pong, win valuable prizes such as a Tom Brady or Aaron Judge jersey, and, of course, indulge in a glass!

MSM was honored to be named the official Communications Sponsor of the Expo once again for the 7th year in a row, which is the largest business-to-business trade show in the Hudson Valley. MSM is responsible for the branding and marketing for the annual event. The agency's founder and CEO, Mario Mirabella, has been actively involved in both the Business Council of Westchester and the annual Expo, and was named a Rising Star in 2011.



In honor of the celebration, MSM offered guests and vendors a free digital marketing assessment and comprehensive digital solutions for their businesses. As a digital media leader in Westchester for two decades, the award-winning agency specializes in design, social media marketing, SEO/SEM services and digital advertising. MSM encourages both local and national businesses to increase their social presence, online search rankings, and overall brand image with the agency's variety of high quality services.

This year the Expo achieved record-breaking attendance with over 1,500 people and 150 vendors at the Hilton Westchester. The Expo, presented by the Business Council of Westchester, provides an opportunity for both visitors and vendors to meet representatives of leading companies in education, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, real estate, banking, not-for-profits, law, marketing and more.

The Business Council of Westchester is the county's largest and most prestigious business membership organization representing more than 1,000 members, including multinational corporations, hospitals, universities, biotech pioneers, not-for-profits, entrepreneurs, and companies of all sizes. As the most influential economic development and advocacy organization in Westchester, The Business Council of Westchester's members enjoy unparalleled access to today's top thought leaders, diverse business development opportunities and lawmakers at all levels of government. Learn more at: www.thebcw.org.

Later this year, MSM will be hosting an event to celebrate the agency's twentieth anniversary. To obtain information on a free digital marketing assessment to enhance your company brand, contact MSM DesignZ at (914) 909-5900 or visit us online at www.msmdesignz.com.

