MSNBC Host and Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki Chronicles "The Birth of Political Tribalism" at National Press Club Headliners Book & Breakfast Event October 5

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It seems to be the most popular rhetorical question posed by political pundits, cable news contributors, your coworkers, your friends, and even your Uber driver: when did we become so divided as a nation? In "The Red and The Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism," MSNBC host and NBC News National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki actually attempts to provide an answer and argues that, while the pressure had been building for decades, the final rupture that cracked our country in two can be traced back to one infamous date: November 7, 2000.

On Friday, October 5 at 8:00 a.m., with the Midterms just one month away, Kornacki will appear at a National Press Club Headliners Book & Breakfast Event to explain how American ideology got split into pieces, and whether or not we can put the pieces back together again.

Breakfast will be served in the club's Fourth Estate Room at 8:00 a.m., with remarks beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 9:30 a.m. Kornacki will sign copies of his book after the program concludes.

Books will also be available for purchase at the event.

For all ticketing-related questions, please email reservations@press.org.

About the Author:



Steve Kornacki is a MSNBC host and political correspondent – he sits in the anchor chair weekly for the 4PM hour of MSNBC Live, and regularly fills in for Chris Matthews. He played a prominent role in MSNBC's coverage of the 2016 Presidential election, and has served as host of several other MSNBC programs including the Monday edition of "MTP Daily," and morning weekend program "Up with Steve Kornacki." Before he came to MSNBC, Kornacki wrote for the New York Observer, covered Congress for Roll Call, and was the politics editor for Salon. His work has also appeared in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, New York Daily News, New York Post, Boston Globe, Daily Beast and at Capital New York.

