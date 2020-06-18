MSNBC To Exclusively Livestream Faith For Black Lives Inaugural JusticeCon

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSNBC will exclusively livestream the first-ever JusticeCon: a path towards freedom — a virtual social justice conference that will take place on Friday, June 19, also known as Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of African-Americans from slavery.

Beginning at 9am ET MSNBC.com will livestream the conference that aims to connect activists, faith leaders and politicians with more than 2,000 attendees to explore social change through community, conversation, and courageous action.

The inaugural event, which is organized by Faith For Black Lives in partnership with The Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York, and sponsored by Walgreens and Walmart, will consist of breakout sessions — from the Civil Rights Movement to Black Lives Matter as well as speakers including:

Vice President Joe Biden

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Rev. Al Sharpton , National Action Network founder, host of MSNBC's PoliticsNation

National Action Network founder, host of MSNBC's Rev. Dr. Elaine M. Flake , Co-Pastor, Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York

Greater Allen AME Cathedral of Rev. Stephen A. Green , Chair, Faith for Black Lives

Faith for Black Lives Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie , Presiding Bishop of the 10th District of the AME Church

Presiding Bishop of the 10th District of the AME Church Tamika D. Mallory , Co-founder of Until Freedom

Co-founder of Until Freedom Rashad Robinson , President of Color of Change

JusticeCon will conclude with a Protest to the Polls march and rally on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 3:00pm departing from Greater Allen AME Cathedral to Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, NY.

