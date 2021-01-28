MSOS and DWAW Available for Investment at LPL Financial LLC

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (Ticker: MSOS) and AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World Equity ETF (Ticker: DWAW) are now available on the Strategic Asset Management (SAM) and Strategic Wealth Management (SWM) platforms at LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer.

The actively managed MSOS is the first U.S.-listed active ETF to deliver exposure dedicated solely to American cannabis companies, including multi-state operators (MSOs). DWAW adheres to Nasdaq Dorsey Wright's core philosophy of relative strength investing and tactically allocates its portfolio based on Dorsey Wright's FSM Core Solution All Cap World Strategy model.

MSOS and DWAW join the following AdvisorShares ETFs available on the SAM and SWM platforms at LPL Financial:

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation's largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. LPL serves independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of actively managed ETFs. For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit www.advisorshares.com. Follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and Facebook for more insights.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.advisorshares.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

An investment in the Funds is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. ADRs are subject to the risk of change in political or economic conditions and exchange rates in foreign countries. Certain funds may participate in leveraged transactions to include selling securities short which creates the risk of magnified capital losses. Under certain market conditions, short sales can increase the volatility and decrease the liquidity of certain securities or positions, and may lower the Fund's return or result in a loss. There is no guarantee that the individual Funds' will achieve the stated investment objectives. The risks associated with each Fund include the risks associated with the underlying ETFs, which can result in higher volatility, and are detailed in each Fund's prospectus and on each Fund's webpage.

Cannabis-Related Company Risk. Cannabis-related companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state/local and federal level. These laws and regulations may (i) significantly affect a cannabis-related company's ability to secure financing, (ii) impact the market for marijuana industry sales and services, and (iii) set limitations on marijuana use, production, transportation, and storage. Cannabis-related companies may also be required to secure permits and authorizations from government agencies to cultivate or research marijuana. In addition, cannabis-related companies are subject to the risks associated with the greater agricultural industry, including changes to or trends that affect commodity prices, labor costs, weather conditions, and laws and regulations related to environmental protection, health and safety. Cannabis-related companies may also be subject to risks associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These risks include increased government regulation, the use and enforcement of intellectual property rights and patents, technological change and obsolescence, product liability lawsuits, and the risk that research and development may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

