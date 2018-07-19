MSPAlliance Announces Spring and Fall MSPWorld Conferences for 2019; Issues Call for Speakers for Spring Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Cloud & Managed Service Providers, (MSPAlliance), will be hosting two MSPWorld Conferences in 2019, one in Spring and one in the Fall. The Spring MSPWorld Conference will be held in Austin, TX on March 24-26, and the Fall MSPWorld Conference will be held in Las Vegas, NV, on October 9-11.

MSPAlliance is now accepting speaker and session submissions for the MSPWorld Spring Conference. MSPWorld® 2019 ( www.mspworldconference.com ), the leading, best-attended event focused on managed services and cloud computing. The theme of this year's conference is Going Beyond IT!

Speakers are encouraged to submit session abstracts that address cutting edge, thought provoking topics that would be of interest to industry professionals and consist of instructional and educational content. Proposed speakers are advised that all submissions should be vendor-neutral, as the selection committee will not accept marketing or sales oriented topics of any kind. The MSPWorld 2019 Spring Conference agenda will focus on the following topics:

NEW CONFERENCE THEME: Going Beyond IT

Managed Services Leadership Courses

Financial and Business Topics Facing Cloud and MSPs

Managed Services Professionalism & Ethics

Vendors Evaluation & Selection

Managed Security

Managed Storage

Cloud Infrastructure Development, Management, and Provisioning

Service Delivery & Operations

Managed Services NOC & Help Desk Practices

Marketing & Sales Practices for MSPs

Managed Services Pricing Models

MSPWorld 2019 Conference will delve into the most pressing channel and end-user issues that MSPs and their customers confront every day. When providing your session abstract please provide the following information:

Speaker name

Company name

Contact information for the speaker

Session Title

Brief synopsis of the session and what the audience will learn from the session

Relevant experience of the speaker

The deadline for speaker submissions is November 30, 2018. Speakers should submit their entries to events@mspalliance.com

