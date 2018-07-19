MSPAlliance Announces Spring and Fall MSPWorld Conferences for 2019; Issues Call for Speakers for Spring Conference
World's Premier Managed Services and Cloud Computing Event to be held in Austin, TX, March 24-26, 2019; the theme of this MSPWorld conference will be Going Beyond IT! Jason Dorsey will deliver the keynote at MSPWorld 2019.
08:48 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Cloud & Managed Service Providers, (MSPAlliance), will be hosting two MSPWorld Conferences in 2019, one in Spring and one in the Fall. The Spring MSPWorld Conference will be held in Austin, TX on March 24-26, and the Fall MSPWorld Conference will be held in Las Vegas, NV, on October 9-11.
MSPAlliance is now accepting speaker and session submissions for the MSPWorld Spring Conference. MSPWorld® 2019 (www.mspworldconference.com), the leading, best-attended event focused on managed services and cloud computing. The theme of this year's conference is Going Beyond IT!
Speakers are encouraged to submit session abstracts that address cutting edge, thought provoking topics that would be of interest to industry professionals and consist of instructional and educational content. Proposed speakers are advised that all submissions should be vendor-neutral, as the selection committee will not accept marketing or sales oriented topics of any kind. The MSPWorld 2019 Spring Conference agenda will focus on the following topics:
- NEW CONFERENCE THEME: Going Beyond IT
- Managed Services Leadership Courses
- Financial and Business Topics Facing Cloud and MSPs
- Managed Services Professionalism & Ethics
- Vendors Evaluation & Selection
- Managed Security
- Managed Storage
- Cloud Infrastructure Development, Management, and Provisioning
- Service Delivery & Operations
- Managed Services NOC & Help Desk Practices
- Marketing & Sales Practices for MSPs
- Managed Services Pricing Models
MSPWorld 2019 Conference will delve into the most pressing channel and end-user issues that MSPs and their customers confront every day. When providing your session abstract please provide the following information:
- Speaker name
- Company name
- Contact information for the speaker
- Session Title
- Brief synopsis of the session and what the audience will learn from the session
- Relevant experience of the speaker
The deadline for speaker submissions is November 30, 2018. Speakers should submit their entries to events@mspalliance.com
Media contact:
Celia Weaver
1-530-891-1340
204563@email4pr.com
SOURCE MSPAlliance
Share this article