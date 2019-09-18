M&T Bank and University of Maryland Partner to Provide Financial Services and Education to the Campus Community

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank was chosen to be a financial services provider to University of Maryland, College Park. M&T will partner with the university on a wide-range of initiatives to serve the campus through personal banking services, financial literacy programs, and community involvement.

The dynamic partnership makes way for a new, full-service retail bank branch in the Adele H. Stamp Student Union—Center for Campus Life on the campus of the University of Maryland at 3972 Campus Drive in College Park. To understand what's important to students, M&T conducted interviews and collected over 700 surveys from students on campus and the resulting data will inform the design of the branch.

There will also be five ATMs located across the campus. The ATMs and branch are expected to be available for students, faculty, staff and the community in the fourth quarter of 2019. Details of the new branch design will be announced closer to the opening date.

In addition, M&T will sponsor the Harriet Tubman Conference Room at STAMP, where it will provide personal financial education to the university's faculty, staff and student body.

M&T will also provide support and volunteers to local Prince George's County public school programs as part of its sponsorship of America Reads, America Counts, and Partners in Print, an initiative of the Leadership and Community Service-Learning program at STAMP in the University of Maryland.

"As M&T looks to serve customers in new and innovative ways, we are excited to announce our partnership with the University of Maryland College Park, where we will be an involved member of the campus community," said Cecilia Hodges, M&T Bank Greater Washington Regional President.

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

