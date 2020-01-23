M&T Bank Corporation Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for 2019.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.60 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $3.76 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.47 in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter was $493 million, compared with $546 million in the final quarter of 2018 and $480 million in the third 2019 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.60% and 12.95%, respectively, compared with 1.84% and 14.80%, respectively, in the similar 2018 quarter and 1.58% and 12.73%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.

Earnings Highlights



































Change 4Q19 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19





















Net income

$

493

$

546

$

480


-10

%

3

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

473

$

525

$

461


-10

%

3

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.60

$

3.76

$

3.47


-4

%

4

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.60

%

1.84

%

1.58

%







Annualized return on average common equity

12.95

%

14.80

%

12.73

%







Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's performance, "M&T's results reflect a year of strong performance. Earnings per common share for 2019 rose 8%, combined net interest income and other income increased over 4%, and net charge-offs as a percentage of loans remained at a historically low level. Strong growth in income from the mortgage banking and trust businesses led the revenue improvement."

For the year ended December 31, 2019, diluted earnings per common share were $13.75, up 8% from $12.74 in 2018. GAAP-basis net income in 2019 aggregated $1.93 billion, up from $1.92 billion in 2018. Expressed as a rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income for 2019 was 1.61% and 12.87%, respectively, compared with 1.64% and 12.82%, respectively, in 2018.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T, since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.  The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.  Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.62 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $3.79 in the final 2018 quarter and $3.50 in the third quarter of 2019.  Net operating income in the recent quarter was $496 million, compared with $550 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $484 million in the third quarter of 2019. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 1.67% and 19.08%, respectively, compared with 1.93% and 22.16%, respectively, in the similar 2018 quarter and 1.66% and 18.85%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased 8% to $13.86 from $12.86 in 2018. Net operating income in each of 2019 and 2018 was $1.94 billion. Expressed as a rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income was 1.69% and 19.08%, respectively, during 2019, compared with 1.72% and 19.09%, respectively, in 2018.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $1.06 billion in the year-earlier quarter. That decline resulted from a 28 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin, to 3.64% in 2019's fourth quarter from 3.92% in the final quarter of 2018, that was partially offset by the impact of higher average earning assets, which rose from $107.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $110.6 billion in the recent quarter. In the third quarter of 2019, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.04 billion, the net interest margin was 3.78% and average earning assets totaled $108.6 billion. Taxable-equivalent net interest income for the full year of 2019 increased to $4.15 billion from $4.09 billion in 2018. The net interest margin was 3.84% in 2019 and 3.83% in 2018.



















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



































Change 4Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19





















Average earning assets

$

110,581

$

107,785

$

108,643


3

%

2

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

1,014

$

1,065

$

1,035


-5

%

-2

%

Net interest margin

3.64

%

3.92

%

3.78

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $54 million in the final quarter of 2019, compared with $38 million in the corresponding 2018 quarter and $45 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $41 million during the recent quarter, compared with $38 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $36 million in 2019's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .18% and .17% in the final quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and .16% in the third quarter of 2019. The provision for credit losses was $176 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $132 million in 2018. Net loan charge-offs during 2019 and 2018 aggregated $144 million and $130 million, respectively, representing .16% and .15%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $963 million or 1.06% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2019, compared with $894 million or 1.01% a year earlier and $1.01 billion or 1.12% at September 30, 2019. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $86 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $78 million and $80 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.05 billion or 1.16% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2019, compared with $1.02 billion or 1.15% at December 31, 2018 and $1.04 billion or 1.16% at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality Metrics














Change 4Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19





















At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$

963

$

894

$

1,005


8

%

-4

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

86

$

78

$

80


9

%

7

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,049

$

972

$

1,085


8

%

-3

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

519

$

223

$

461


133

%

12

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.06

%

1.01

%

1.12

%




























Allowance for credit losses

$

1,051

$

1,019

$

1,038


3

%

1

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.16

%

1.15

%

1.16

%




























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$

54

$

38

$

45


42

%

20

%

Net charge-offs

$

41

$

38

$

36


9

%

14

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.18

%

.17

%

.16

%







_______________



















(1)  Excludes loans acquired at a discount.  Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $521 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, 8% higher than $481 million in the year-earlier quarter. That improvement resulted from significantly higher residential mortgage banking revenues and trust income, partially offset by unrealized losses on investment securities. During the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income totaled $528 million. The decline in such income in the recent quarter as compared with 2019's third quarter reflected lower commercial mortgage banking revenues and unrealized losses on investment securities that were partially offset by increases in letter of credit and credit-related fees and trust income.

Noninterest Income



































Change 4Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19





















Mortgage banking revenues

$

118

$

92

$

137


28

%

-14

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

111


109


111


2

%


Trust income

151


135


144


12

%

5

%

Brokerage services income

12


13


12


-7

%

-2

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

17


17


16


1

%

4

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(6)


4


4






Other revenues from operations

118


111


104


7

%

14

%

Total

$

521

$

481

$

528


8

%

-1

%

Noninterest income rose 11% to $2.06 billion in 2019 from $1.86 billion in 2018. Growth was experienced in most major sources of noninterest income, led by mortgage banking revenues and trust income.

Noninterest expense totaled $824 million in 2019's final quarter, $802 million in the corresponding quarter of 2018 and $878 million in the third quarter of 2019.  Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses were $819 million in the recent quarter, $797 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $873 million in 2019's third quarter. Significant factors contributing to the higher level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with year-earlier quarter were increased costs for salaries and employee benefits and outside data processing and software, partially offset by lower contributions to The M&T Charitable Foundation and a reduction of the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights. The lower level of noninterest expenses in the final 2019 quarter as compared with the immediately preceding quarter was attributable to reduced costs for professional services and salaries and employee benefits, and changes in the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights. That allowance was reduced by $16 million during the recent quarter, compared with an addition to the allowance of $14 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense



































Change 4Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

469

$

439

$

477


7

%

-2

%

Equipment and net occupancy

83


74


83


13

%


Outside data processing and software

62


50


60


23

%

2

%

FDIC assessments

12


10


10


26

%

25

%

Advertising and marketing

27


26


22


4

%

23

%

Printing, postage and supplies

10


9


10


8

%

-7

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

4


5


5


-20

%

-15

%

Other costs of operations

157


189


211


-17

%

-26

%

Total

$

824

$

802

$

878


3

%

-6

%





















For the year ended December 31, 2019 noninterest expense aggregated $3.47 billion, compared with $3.29 billion in 2018. Noninterest operating expenses were $3.45 billion and $3.26 billion in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Contributing to the higher level of such expenses in 2019 were increased costs for salaries and employee benefits, equipment and net occupancy, outside data processing and software, and professional services, and a $48 million charge in the second quarter of 2019 associated with the sale of an equity investment in an asset manager. Partially offsetting those factors were lower costs associated with legal-related matters and charitable contributions, and a decline in FDIC assessments.

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues.  M&T's efficiency ratio was 53.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, 51.7% in the similar 2018 quarter and 55.9% in the third quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2019 was 55.7%, compared with 54.8% in 2018.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $119.9 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $120.1 billion and $125.5 billion at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $90.9 billion at the recent quarter-end, $88.5 billion at December 31, 2018 and $89.8 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in outstanding balances of loans and leases from September 30 to December 31, 2019 was predominantly attributable to growth in commercial loans and commercial real estate loans. Total deposits were $94.8 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $90.2 billion a year earlier and $95.1 billion at September 30, 2019. The higher level of deposits at the end of 2019 as compared with a year earlier reflects increased deposits associated with residential mortgage servicing activities.

Total shareholders' equity was $15.7 billion, or 13.11% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared with $15.5 billion, or 12.87% at December 31, 2018 and $15.8 billion, or 12.57% at September 30, 2019. Common shareholders' equity was $14.5 billion, or $110.78 per share, at December 31, 2019, compared with $14.2 billion, or $102.69 per share, a year-earlier and $14.5 billion, or $109.84 per share, at September 30, 2019.  Tangible equity per common share was $75.44 at December 31, 2019, compared with $69.28 at December 31, 2018 and $74.93 at September 30, 2019. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances.  M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 9.72% at December 31, 2019.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 1,724,000 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $163.69 for a total cost of $282 million. In the aggregate, during 2019, M&T repurchased 8,257,000 shares of common stock at a total cost of $1.35 billion.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700.  Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #9399388.  The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, January 30, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to ID #9399388.  The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York.  M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.  Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. 

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

Financial Highlights






























Three months ended





Year ended






December 31





December 31




Amounts in thousands, except per share

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Performance























Net income

$

493,066


546,219


-10

%

$

1,929,149


1,918,080


1

%

Net income available to common shareholders

473,372


525,328


-10

%

1,849,511


1,836,035


1

%

Per common share:























Basic earnings

$

3.60


3.76


-4

%

$

13.76


12.75


8

%

Diluted earnings

3.60


3.76


-4

%

13.75


12.74


8

%

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.00


10

%

$

4.10


3.55


15

%

Common shares outstanding:                

























Average - diluted (1)

131,549


139,838


-6

%

134,462


144,151


-7

%

Period end (2)

130,589


138,534


-6

%

130,589


138,534


-6

%

Return on (annualized):























Average total assets

1.60

%

1.84

%





1.61

%

1.64

%



Average common shareholders' equity

12.95

%

14.80

%





12.87

%

12.82

%



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,014,225


1,064,918


-5

%

$

4,153,127


4,094,199


1

%

Yield on average earning assets

4.27

%

4.51

%





4.53

%

4.33

%



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.97

%

.94

%





1.05

%

.78

%



Net interest spread

3.30

%

3.57

%





3.48

%

3.55

%



Contribution of interest-free funds

.34

%

.35

%





.36

%

.28

%



Net interest margin

3.64

%

3.92

%





3.84

%

3.83

%



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.18

%

.17

%





.16

%

.15

%



Net operating results (3)























Net operating income

$

496,237


550,169


-10

%

$

1,943,508


1,936,155



Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.62


3.79


-4

%

13.86


12.86


8

%

Return on (annualized):























Average tangible assets

1.67

%

1.93

%





1.69

%

1.72

%



Average tangible common equity

19.08

%

22.16

%





19.08

%

19.09

%



Efficiency ratio

53.15

%

51.70

%





55.66

%

54.79

%






























At December 31
















Loan quality

2019

2018

Change












Nonaccrual loans

$

963,112


893,608


8

%











Real estate and other foreclosed assets

85,646


78,375


9

%











Total nonperforming assets

$

1,048,758


971,983


8

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

518,728


222,527


133

%











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:























Nonaccrual loans

$

50,891


34,667


47

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

479,829


192,443


149

%











Renegotiated loans

$

234,424


245,367


-4

%











Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

$

39,632


39,750















Purchased impaired loans (6):























Outstanding customer balance

$

415,413


529,520


-22

%











Carrying amount

227,545


303,305


-25

%











Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.06

%

1.01

%















Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.16

%

1.15

%















______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Excludes loans acquired at a discount.  Predominantly residential real estate loans.

(5)

Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.

(6)

Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Performance



















Net income

$

493,066


480,081


473,260


482,742


546,219

Net income available to common shareholders

473,372


461,410


452,633


462,086


525,328

Per common share:



















Basic earnings

$

3.60


3.47


3.34


3.35


3.76

Diluted earnings

3.60


3.47


3.34


3.35


3.76

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.00


1.00


1.00


1.00

Common shares outstanding:



















Average - diluted (1)

131,549


132,999


135,464


137,920


139,838

Period end (2)

130,589


132,277


134,200


136,637


138,534

Return on (annualized):



















Average total assets

1.60

%

1.58

%

1.60

%

1.68

%

1.84

%

Average common shareholders' equity

12.95

%

12.73

%

12.68

%

13.14

%

14.80

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,014,225


1,035,469


1,047,406


1,056,027


1,064,918

Yield on average earning assets

4.27

%

4.51

%

4.64

%

4.71

%

4.51

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.97

%

1.10

%

1.11

%

1.04

%

.94

%

Net interest spread

3.30

%

3.41

%

3.53

%

3.67

%

3.57

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.34

%

.37

%

.38

%

.37

%

.35

%

Net interest margin

3.64

%

3.78

%

3.91

%

4.04

%

3.92

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.18

%

.16

%

.20

%

.10

%

.17

%

Net operating results (3)



















Net operating income

$

496,237


483,830


477,001


486,440


550,169

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.62


3.50


3.37


3.38


3.79

Return on (annualized):



















Average tangible assets

1.67

%

1.66

%

1.68

%

1.76

%

1.93

%

Average tangible common equity

19.08

%

18.85

%

18.83

%

19.56

%

22.16

%

Efficiency ratio

53.15

%

55.95

%

55.98

%

57.56

%

51.70

%























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Loan quality

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Nonaccrual loans

$

963,112


1,005,249


865,384


881,611


893,608

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

85,646


79,735


72,907


81,335


78,375

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,048,758


1,084,984


938,291


962,946


971,983

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

518,728


461,162


348,725


244,257


222,527

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



















Nonaccrual loans

$

50,891


43,144


36,765


35,481


34,667

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

479,829


434,132


320,305


194,510


192,443

Renegotiated loans

$

234,424


240,781


254,332


267,952


245,367

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or

        more (5)

$

39,632


40,733


43,079


43,995


39,750

Purchased impaired loans (6):



















Outstanding customer balance

$

415,413


453,382


473,834


495,163


529,520

Carrying amount

227,545


253,496


263,025


278,783


303,305

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.06

%

1.12

%

.96

%

.99

%

1.01

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.16

%

1.16

%

1.15

%

1.15

%

1.15

%

______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Excludes loans acquired at a discount.  Predominantly residential real estate loans.

(5)

Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.

(6)

Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value. 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended





Year ended






December 31





December 31




Dollars in thousands

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Interest income

$

1,185,902


1,220,281


-3

%

$

4,879,593


4,598,711


6

%

Interest expense

177,069


161,321


10


749,329


526,409


42

Net interest income

1,008,833


1,058,960


-5


4,130,264


4,072,302


1

Provision for credit losses

54,000


38,000


42


176,000


132,000


33

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

954,833


1,020,960


-6


3,954,264


3,940,302



Other income























Mortgage banking revenues

118,134


92,229


28


457,770


360,442


27

Service charges on deposit accounts

110,987


108,791


2


432,978


429,337


1

Trust income

151,525


135,024


12


572,608


537,585


7

Brokerage services income

11,891


12,781


-7


48,922


51,069


-4

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

16,717


16,582


1


62,044


32,547


91

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(6,452)


4,219





18,037


(6,301)



Other revenues from operations

118,238


110,970


7


469,320


451,321


4

Total other income

521,040


480,596


8


2,061,679


1,856,000


11

Other expense























Salaries and employee benefits

469,080


438,928


7


1,900,797


1,752,264


8

Equipment and net occupancy

82,892


73,519


13


324,079


298,828


8

Outside data processing and software

61,720


50,206


23


229,731


199,025


15

FDIC assessments

12,431


9,837


26


41,535


68,526


-39

Advertising and marketing

27,063


25,910


4


93,472


85,710


9

Printing, postage and supplies

9,513


8,777


8


39,893


35,658


12

Amortization of core deposit and other
   intangible assets

4,305


5,359


-20


19,490


24,522


-21

Other costs of operations

156,679


189,626


-17


819,685


823,529



Total other expense

823,683


802,162


3


3,468,682


3,288,062


5

Income before income taxes

652,190


699,394


-7


2,547,261


2,508,240


2

Applicable income taxes

159,124


153,175


4


618,112


590,160


5

Net income

$

493,066


546,219


-10

%

$

1,929,149


1,918,080


1

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Interest income

$

1,185,902


1,229,469


1,237,913


1,226,309


1,220,281

Interest expense

177,069


199,579


196,432


176,249


161,321

Net interest income

1,008,833


1,029,890


1,041,481


1,050,060


1,058,960

Provision for credit losses

54,000


45,000


55,000


22,000


38,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

954,833


984,890


986,481


1,028,060


1,020,960

Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues

118,134


137,004


107,321


95,311


92,229

Service charges on deposit accounts

110,987


111,092


107,787


103,112


108,791

Trust income

151,525


143,915


144,382


132,786


135,024

Brokerage services income

11,891


12,077


12,478


12,476


12,781

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

16,717


16,072


18,453


10,802


16,582

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(6,452)


3,737


8,911


11,841


4,219

Other revenues from operations

118,238


103,882


112,763


134,437


110,970

Total other income

521,040


527,779


512,095


500,765


480,596

Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

469,080


476,780


455,737


499,200


438,928

Equipment and net occupancy

82,892


82,690


79,150


79,347


73,519

Outside data processing and software

61,720


60,360


55,234


52,417


50,206

FDIC assessments

12,431


9,906


9,772


9,426


9,837

Advertising and marketing

27,063


22,088


24,046


20,275


25,910

Printing, postage and supplies

9,513


10,201


10,324


9,855


8,777

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

4,305


5,088


5,077


5,020


5,359

Other costs of operations

156,679


210,506


233,692


218,808


189,626

Total other expense

823,683


877,619


873,032


894,348


802,162

Income before income taxes

652,190


635,050


625,544


634,477


699,394

Applicable income taxes

159,124


154,969


152,284


151,735


153,175

Net income

$

493,066


480,081


473,260


482,742


546,219

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet




December 31




Dollars in thousands

2019

2018

Change

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$

1,432,805


1,605,439


-11

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

7,190,154


8,105,197


-11

Federal funds sold

3,500






Trading account

470,129


185,584


153

Investment securities

9,497,251


12,692,813


-25

Loans and leases:











Commercial, financial, etc.

23,838,168


22,977,976


4

Real estate - commercial

35,541,914


34,363,556


3

Real estate - consumer

16,156,094


17,154,446


-6

Consumer

15,386,693


13,970,499


10

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

90,922,869


88,466,477


3

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,051,071


1,019,444


3

Net loans and leases

89,871,798


87,447,033


3

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112



Core deposit and other intangible assets

29,034


47,067


-38

Other assets

6,784,974


5,421,158


25

Total assets

$

119,872,757


120,097,403


%













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

32,396,407


32,256,668


%

Interest-bearing deposits

60,689,618


57,087,998


6

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

1,684,044


811,906


107

Total deposits

94,770,069


90,156,572


5

Short-term borrowings

62,363


4,398,378


-99

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,337,490


1,637,348


43

Long-term borrowings

6,986,186


8,444,914


-17

Total liabilities

104,156,108


104,637,212



Shareholders' equity:











Preferred

1,250,000


1,231,500


2

Common

14,466,649


14,228,691


2

Total shareholders' equity

15,716,649


15,460,191


2

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

119,872,757


120,097,403


%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend







December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$

1,432,805


1,818,861


1,271,611


1,267,260


1,605,439

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

7,190,154


12,495,524


8,791,753


7,602,897


8,105,197

Federal funds sold

3,500


200









Trading account

470,129


614,256


479,403


276,322


185,584

Investment securities

9,497,251


10,677,583


11,580,249


12,536,840


12,692,813

Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.

23,838,168


23,201,372


23,431,408


23,090,204


22,977,976

Real estate - commercial

35,541,914


34,945,231


35,194,375


34,690,930


34,363,556

Real estate - consumer

16,156,094


16,500,955


16,693,737


16,769,933


17,154,446

Consumer

15,386,693


15,175,635


14,558,538


14,088,816


13,970,499

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

90,922,869


89,823,193


89,878,058


88,639,883


88,466,477

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,051,071


1,038,437


1,029,867


1,019,337


1,019,444

Net loans and leases

89,871,798


88,784,756


88,848,191


87,620,546


87,447,033

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

29,034


33,339


38,428


43,947


47,067

Other assets

6,784,974


6,483,295


5,952,148


6,084,281


5,421,158

Total assets

$

119,872,757


125,500,926


121,554,895


120,025,205


120,097,403





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

32,396,407


31,766,724


30,747,946


29,966,753


32,256,668

Interest-bearing deposits

60,689,618


61,785,212


59,568,223


59,433,806


57,087,998

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

1,684,044


1,561,997


1,364,855


1,069,191


811,906

Total deposits

94,770,069


95,113,933


91,681,024


90,469,750


90,156,572

Short-term borrowings

62,363


5,513,896


4,611,390


3,602,566


4,398,378

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,337,490


2,090,762


1,915,147


1,889,336


1,637,348

Long-term borrowings

6,986,186


7,002,524


7,655,507


8,476,024


8,444,914

Total liabilities

104,156,108


109,721,115


105,863,068


104,437,676


104,637,212

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred

1,250,000


1,250,000


1,231,500


1,231,500


1,231,500

Common

14,466,649


14,529,811


14,460,327


14,356,029


14,228,691

Total shareholders' equity

15,716,649


15,779,811


15,691,827


15,587,529


15,460,191

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

119,872,757


125,500,926


121,554,895


120,025,205


120,097,403

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended

Change in balance


Year ended







December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, 2019 from


December 31,

Change

Dollars in millions

2019

2018

2019

December 31,

September 30,


2019

2018

in



Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2018

2019


Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

balance

ASSETS





















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

8,944


1.65

%

7,394


2.23

%

7,405


2.16

%

21

%

21

%

$

6,783


2.08

%

5,614


1.93

%

21

%

Federal funds sold and agreements





















































to resell securities

1,279


1.68








18


2.01









327


1.68


1


1.95




Trading account

70


4.36


56


2.65


67


.89


26


4



68


2.72


58


2.55


17

Investment securities

10,044


2.51


13,034


2.41


11,075


2.48


-23


-9



11,550


2.50


13,694


2.37


-16

Loans and leases, net of unearned





















































discount





















































Commercial, financial, etc.

23,548


4.36


22,376


4.92


23,326


4.82


5


1



23,306


4.80


21,832


4.60


7

Real estate - commercial

35,039


5.06


33,586


5.27


35,200


5.14


4






34,885


5.21


33,682


5.01


4

Real estate - consumer

16,330


4.15


17,421


4.31


16,673


4.20


-6


-2



16,665


4.25


18,330


4.18


-9

Consumer

15,327


5.26


13,918


5.35


14,879


5.44


10


3



14,638


5.43


13,555


5.19


8

Total loans and leases, net

90,244


4.77


87,301


5.02


90,078


4.96


3






89,494


4.99


87,399


4.79


2

Total earning assets

110,581


4.27


107,785


4.51


108,643


4.51


3


2



108,222


4.53


106,766


4.33


1

Goodwill

4,593






4,593






4,593













4,593






4,593








Core deposit and other intangible





















































assets

31






50






36






-37


-13



38






59






-35

Other assets

7,349






5,371






7,116






37


3



6,731






5,541






21

Total assets

$

122,554






117,799






120,388






4

%

2

%

$

119,584






116,959






2

%























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















































Interest-bearing deposits





















































Savings and interest-checking





















































deposits

$

57,103


.66


51,820


.54


55,680


.75


10

%

3

%

$

54,610


.67


52,102


.41


5

%

Time deposits

6,015


1.58


5,960


1.07


6,343


1.59


1


-5



6,309


1.51


6,025


.85


5

Deposits at Cayman Islands





















































office

1,716


1.14


693


1.81


1,522


1.62


148


13



1,367


1.60


394


1.43


247

Total interest-bearing





















































deposits

64,834


.76


58,473


.61


63,545


.85


11


2



62,286


.78


58,521


.47


6

Short-term borrowings

675


1.86


315


1.91


1,212


2.28


114


-44



1,059


2.34


331


1.63


220

Long-term borrowings

6,941


2.83


9,239


3.03


7,121


3.13


-25


-3



7,703


3.11


8,845


2.81


-13

Total interest-bearing liabilities

72,450


.97


68,027


.94


71,878


1.10


7


1



71,048


1.05


67,697


.78


5

Noninterest-bearing deposits

32,069






32,631






30,550






-2


5



30,763






31,893






-4

Other liabilities

2,203






1,752






2,123






26


4



2,055






1,739






18

Total liabilities

106,722






102,410






104,551






4


2



103,866






101,329






3

Shareholders' equity

15,832






15,389






15,837






3






15,718






15,630






1

Total liabilities and





















































shareholders' equity

$

122,554






117,799






120,388






4

%

2

%

$

119,584






116,959






2

%























































Net interest spread





3.30






3.57






3.41















3.48






3.55





Contribution of interest-free funds





.34






.35






.37















.36






.28





Net interest margin





3.64

%





3.92

%





3.78

%














3.84

%





3.83

%




Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended

Year ended


December 31

December 31


2019

2018

2019

2018

Income statement data















In thousands, except per share















Net income















Net income

$

493,066


546,219


1,929,149


1,918,080

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

3,171


3,950


14,359


18,075

Net operating income

$

496,237


550,169


1,943,508


1,936,155

















Earnings per common share















Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.60


3.76


13.75


12.74

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.02


.03


.11


.12

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.62


3.79


13.86


12.86

















Other expense















Other expense

$

823,683


802,162


3,468,682


3,288,062

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(4,305)


(5,359)


(19,490)


(24,522)

Noninterest operating expense

$

819,378


796,803


3,449,192


3,263,540

Efficiency ratio















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

819,378


796,803


3,449,192


3,263,540

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

1,014,225


1,064,918


4,153,127


4,094,199

Other income

521,040


480,596


2,061,679


1,856,000

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(6,452)


4,219


18,037


(6,301)

Denominator

$

1,541,717


1,541,295


6,196,769


5,956,500

Efficiency ratio

53.15

%

51.70

%

55.66

%