M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $1.93 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $3.35 in the initial 2019 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter was $269 million, compared with $483 million in the year-earlier quarter. Diluted earnings per share and GAAP-basis net income were $3.60 and $493 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP-basis net income for the first quarter of 2020 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .90% and 7.00%, respectively, compared with 1.68% and 13.14%, respectively, in the similar 2019 period and 1.60% and 12.95%, respectively, in the final quarter of 2019.

Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of M&T, commented, "I am extremely proud of the way the M&T team has responded to the COVID-19 crisis.  From tellers and relationship bankers to operational teams and head office staff, the efforts of our colleagues to ensure that customers are receiving relief and outstanding service when they need it most have been extraordinary. During difficult times M&T has always been a steady and reliable source of strength."

Effective January 1, 2020, M&T adopted amended accounting guidance for the measurement of credit losses on financial instruments.  That guidance requires an allowance for credit losses to be deducted from the amortized cost basis of financial assets to present the net carrying value that is expected to be collected over the contractual term of the assets considering relevant information about past events, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts that affect the collectibility of the reported amount.  The new accounting guidance replaces the previous incurred loss model for determining the allowance for credit losses.  The adoption of the amended guidance resulted in a $132 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of January 1, 2020.

M&T's first quarter 2020 results were adversely impacted by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, as the United States operates under a state of emergency. Economic forecasts of the impact of COVID-19 as of the end of the recent quarter resulted in higher estimates of expected credit losses in M&T's loan portfolio as compared with that estimated as of January 1, 2020. While the full impact of COVID-19 on M&T's future financial results is uncertain and not currently estimable, M&T believes that impact could be material. A provision for credit losses of $250 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act was signed into law.  Among other things, the CARES Act provides relief to borrowers, including the opportunity to defer loan payments while not negatively affecting their credit standing, and also provides funding opportunities for small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") from approved Small Business Administration ("SBA") lenders, including M&T Bank, which is one of the top ten SBA lenders in the country. For commercial and consumer customers, M&T has provided a host of relief options, including loan maturity extensions, payment deferrals, fee waivers and low interest rate loan products.  On April 6, 2020, M&T provided an online application solution for small business customers and began accepting loan applications under the PPP.

Earnings Highlights



































Change 1Q20 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

4Q19





















Net income

$

269

$

483

$

493


-44

%

-45

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

251

$

462

$

473


-46

%

-47

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.93

$

3.35

$

3.60


-42

%

-46

%

Annualized return on average assets

.90

%

1.68

%

1.60

%







Annualized return on average common equity

7.00

%

13.14

%

12.95

%







Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T, since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.  The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.  Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $1.95 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $3.38 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.62 in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Net operating income in 2020's initial quarter was $272 million, compared with $486 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $496 million in the final quarter of 2019. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was .94% and 10.39%, respectively, compared with 1.76% and 19.56%, respectively, in the corresponding 2019 quarter and 1.67% and 19.08%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $982 million in the recent quarter, compared with $1.06 billion in the first quarter of 2019. That decline resulted from a 39 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin, to 3.65% in the first three months of 2020 from 4.04% in the first quarter of 2019, that was partially offset by the impact of a $2.1 billion or 2% increase in average earning assets. The narrowing of the net interest margin resulted largely from lower yields on loans, while the rise in average earning assets reflected higher balances of loans and deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, offset, in part, by lower average balances of investment securities.  In the final quarter of 2019, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.01 billion, the net interest margin was 3.64% and average earning assets were $110.6 billion.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



































Change 1Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

4Q19





















Average earning assets

$

108,226

$

106,096

$

110,581


2

%

-2

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

982

$

1,056

$

1,014


-7

%

-3

%

Net interest margin

3.65

%

4.04

%

3.64

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $250 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $22 million in the year-earlier quarter and $54 million in 2019's final quarter. As noted earlier, the significant increase in the provision in the recent quarter as compared with the prior quarters follows the adoption of new accounting guidance on January 1, 2020 and reflects updated assumptions and projections as a result of COVID-19. Net loan charge-offs were $49 million during the recent quarter, compared with $22 million in the initial quarter of 2019 and $41 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .22% and .10% in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and .18% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $1.06 billion or 1.13% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2020, improved from $1.13 billion or 1.25% at January 1, 2020. The adoption of the new accounting guidance previously mentioned resulted in an increase in nonaccrual loans on January 1, 2020 of $171 million. Nonaccrual loans outstanding at December 31, 2019 were $963 million or 1.06% of total loans and at March 31, 2019 were $882 million or .99%. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $84 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $81 million and $86 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.38 billion or 1.47% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2020, compared with $1.02 billion or 1.15% at March 31, 2019, $1.05 billion or 1.16% at December 31, 2019 and $1.18 billion or 1.30% as of January 1, 2020 following adoption of the current expected credit loss accounting rules. As noted earlier, the adoption of amended accounting guidance resulted in an increase to the allowance of $132 million on January 1, 2020.

Asset Quality Metrics














Change 1Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

4Q19





















At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$

1,062

$

882

$

963


20

%

10

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

84

$

81

$

86


3

%

-2

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,146

$

963

$

1,049


19

%

9

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

530

$

244

$

519


117

%

2

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.13

%

.99

%

1.06

%




























Allowance for credit losses

$

1,384

$

1,019

$

1,051


36

%

32

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.47

%

1.15

%

1.16

%




























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$

250

$

22

$

54


1036

%

363

%

Net charge-offs

$

49

$

22

$

41


122

%

19

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.22

%

.10

%

.18

%







______________

(1)         Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income increased 6% to $529 million in the recent quarter from $501 million in the year-earlier quarter. That improvement resulted from higher residential mortgage banking revenues, trust income and trading account and foreign exchange gains, partially offset by unrealized losses on investment securities and a reduction in distributed income from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") of $14 million. During the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income totaled $521 million. The increase in such income in the recent quarter as compared with 2019's final quarter reflected higher income from BLG of $23 million and increased mortgage banking revenues that were partially offset by unrealized losses on investment securities and a decline in loan syndication and other credit-related fees of $11 million.

Noninterest Income



































Change 1Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

4Q19





















Mortgage banking revenues

$

128

$

95

$

118


34

%

8

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

106


103


111


3

%

-4

%

Trust income

149


133


151


12

%

-2

%

Brokerage services income

13


12


12


5

%

10

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

21


11


17


95

%

26

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(21)


12


(6)






Other revenues from operations

133


135


118


-1

%

13

%

Total

$

529

$

501

$

521


6

%

2

%

Noninterest expense totaled $906 million in the initial quarter of 2020, $894 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and $824 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses aggregated $903 million in the recent quarter, $889 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $819 million in 2019's fourth quarter. Factors contributing to the higher level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were increased costs for salaries and employee benefits, outside data processing and software and a $10 million increase to the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights, partially offset by lower costs of $60 million for legal-related matters and professional and outside services. As compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, the higher level of noninterest expenses in the first quarter of 2020 was largely attributable to higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses during the recent quarter that totaled $67 million, and changes in the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights. That allowance was increased by $10 million during the recent quarter, compared with a reduction of $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense



































Change 1Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

4Q19





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

537

$

499

$

469


8

%

14

%

Equipment and net occupancy

80


79


83





-4

%

Outside data processing and software

64


52


62


23

%

4

%

FDIC assessments

12


10


12


30

%

-1

%

Advertising and marketing

22


20


27


10

%

-17

%

Printing, postage and supplies

11


10


10


10

%

14

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

4


5


4


-22

%

-9

%

Other costs of operations

176


219


157


-20

%

12

%

Total

$

906

$

894

$

824


1

%

10

%

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues.  M&T's efficiency ratio was 58.9% in the first quarter of 2020, 57.6% in the year-earlier quarter and 53.1% in the final three months of 2019.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $124.6 billion at March 31, 2020, up from $120.0 billion and $119.9 billion at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $94.1 billion at March 31, 2020, $88.6 billion at March 31, 2019 and $90.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the end of 2019 was driven largely by growth in commercial loans of $2.4 billion and commercial real estate loans of $1.1 billion. Total deposits rose to $100.2 billion at the recent quarter end, compared with $90.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and $94.8 billion at December 31, 2019. The higher level of deposits at the recent quarter-end as compared with the prior dates reflects increased deposits associated with residential mortgage servicing activities, as well as higher levels of commercial and trust demand deposits. Much of the commercial loan and deposit growth occurred in March as commercial customers drew down previously approved lines of credit.

Total shareholders' equity was $15.8 billion, or 12.70% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared with $15.6 billion, or 12.99% at March 31, 2019 and $15.7 billion, or 13.11% at December 31, 2019. Common shareholders' equity was $14.6 billion, or $113.54 per share, at March 31, 2020, compared with $14.4 billion, or $105.04 per share, a year-earlier and $14.5 billion, or $110.78 per share, at December 31, 2019.  Tangible equity per common share was $77.60 at March 31, 2020, compared with $71.19 at March 31, 2019 and $75.44 at December 31, 2019. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances.  M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 9.20% at March 31, 2020.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 2,577,000 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at a total cost of $374 million.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700.  Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #5263538.  The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday, April 27, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to ID #5263538.  The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York.  M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.  Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.  Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Financial Highlights



Three months ended







March 31





Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020

2019

Change

Performance












Net income

$

268,822


482,742


-44

%

Net income available to common shareholders

250,701


462,086


-46

%

Per common share:












Basic earnings

$

1.93


3.35


-42

%

Diluted earnings

1.93


3.35


-42

%

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.00


10

%

Common shares outstanding:                 














Average - diluted (1)

129,755


137,920


-6

%

Period end (2)

128,282


136,637


-6

%

Return on (annualized):












Average total assets

.90

%

1.68

%




Average common shareholders' equity

7.00

%

13.14

%




Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

981,868


1,056,027


-7

%

Yield on average earning assets

4.18

%

4.71

%




Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.83

%

1.04

%




Net interest spread

3.35

%

3.67

%




Contribution of interest-free funds

.30

%

.37

%




Net interest margin

3.65

%

4.04

%




Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.22

%

.10

%




Net operating results (3)












Net operating income

$

271,705


486,440


-44

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

1.95


3.38


-42

%

Return on (annualized):












Average tangible assets

.94

%

1.76

%




Average tangible common equity

10.39

%

19.56

%




Efficiency ratio

58.91

%

57.56

%




















At March 31



Loan quality

2020

2019

Change

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,061,748


881,611


20

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

83,605


81,335


3

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,145,353


962,946


19

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

530,317


244,257


117

%

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:












Nonaccrual loans

$

50,561


35,481


43

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

464,243


194,510


139

%

Renegotiated loans

$

232,439


267,952


-13

%

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

N/A


43,995




Purchased impaired loans (6):












Outstanding customer balance

N/A


495,163




Carrying amount

N/A


278,783




Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.13

%

.99

%




Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.47

%

1.15

%




____________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses

which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with

net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.  Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.

(5)

Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include

purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.

(6)

Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Performance



















Net income

$

268,822


493,066


480,081


473,260


482,742

Net income available to common shareholders

250,701


473,372


461,410


452,633


462,086

Per common share:



















Basic earnings

$

1.93


3.60


3.47


3.34


3.35

Diluted earnings

1.93


3.60


3.47


3.34


3.35

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.10


1.00


1.00


1.00

Common shares outstanding:



















Average - diluted (1)

129,755


131,549


132,999


135,464


137,920

Period end (2)

128,282


130,589


132,277


134,200


136,637

Return on (annualized):



















Average total assets

.90

%

1.60

%

1.58

%

1.60

%

1.68

%

Average common shareholders' equity

7.00

%

12.95

%

12.73

%

12.68

%

13.14

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

981,868


1,014,225


1,035,469


1,047,406


1,056,027

Yield on average earning assets

4.18

%

4.27

%

4.51

%

4.64

%

4.71

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.83

%

.97

%

1.10

%

1.11

%

1.04

%

Net interest spread

3.35

%

3.30

%

3.41

%

3.53

%

3.67

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.30

%

.34

%

.37

%

.38

%

.37

%

Net interest margin

3.65

%

3.64

%

3.78

%

3.91

%

4.04

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.22

%

.18

%

.16

%

.20

%

.10

%

Net operating results (3)



















Net operating income

$

271,705


496,237


483,830


477,001


486,440

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

1.95


3.62


3.50


3.37


3.38

Return on (annualized):



















Average tangible assets

.94

%

1.67

%

1.66

%

1.68

%

1.76

%

Average tangible common equity

10.39

%

19.08

%

18.85

%

18.83

%

19.56

%

Efficiency ratio

58.91

%

53.15

%

55.95

%

55.98

%

57.56

%























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Loan quality

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,061,748


963,112


1,005,249


865,384


881,611

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

83,605


85,646


79,735


72,907


81,335

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,145,353


1,048,758


1,084,984


938,291


962,946

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

530,317


518,728


461,162


348,725


244,257

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



















Nonaccrual loans

$

50,561


50,891


43,144


36,765


35,481

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

464,243


479,829


434,132


320,305


194,510

Renegotiated loans

$

232,439


234,424


240,781


254,332


267,952

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or

        more (5)

N/A


39,632


40,733


43,079


43,995

Purchased impaired loans (6):



















Outstanding customer balance

N/A


415,413


453,382


473,834


495,163

Carrying amount

N/A


227,545


253,496


263,025


278,783

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.13

%

1.06

%

1.12

%

.96

%

.99

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.47

%

1.16

%

1.16

%

1.15

%

1.15

%

____________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the

efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.  Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.

(5)

Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented

separately.

(6)

Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value. 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended






March 31




Dollars in thousands

2020

2019

Change

Interest income

$

1,120,419


1,226,309


-9

%

Interest expense

143,614


176,249


-19

Net interest income

976,805


1,050,060


-7

Provision for credit losses

250,000


22,000

1036

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

726,805


1,028,060


-29

Other income











Mortgage banking revenues

127,909


95,311


34

Service charges on deposit accounts

106,161


103,112


3

Trust income

148,751


132,786


12

Brokerage services income

13,129


12,476


5

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

21,016


10,802


95

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(20,782)


11,841



Other revenues from operations

133,176


134,437


-1

Total other income

529,360


500,765


6

Other expense











Salaries and employee benefits

536,843


499,200


8

Equipment and net occupancy

79,640


79,347



Outside data processing and software

64,410


52,417


23

FDIC assessments

12,271


9,426


30

Advertising and marketing

22,375


20,275


10

Printing, postage and supplies

10,852


9,855


10

Amortization of core deposit and other
   intangible assets

3,913


5,020


-22

Other costs of operations

176,112


218,808


-20

Total other expense

906,416


894,348


1

Income before income taxes

349,749


634,477


-45

Applicable income taxes

80,927


151,735


-47

Net income

$

268,822


482,742


-44

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Interest income

$

1,120,419


1,185,902


1,229,469


1,237,913


1,226,309

Interest expense

143,614


177,069


199,579


196,432


176,249

Net interest income

976,805


1,008,833


1,029,890


1,041,481


1,050,060

Provision for credit losses

250,000


54,000


45,000


55,000


22,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

726,805


954,833


984,890


986,481


1,028,060

Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues

127,909


118,134


137,004


107,321


95,311

Service charges on deposit accounts

106,161


110,987


111,092


107,787


103,112

Trust income

148,751


151,525


143,915


144,382


132,786

Brokerage services income

13,129


11,891


12,077


12,478


12,476

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

21,016


16,717


16,072


18,453


10,802

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(20,782)


(6,452)


3,737


8,911


11,841

Other revenues from operations

133,176


118,238


103,882


112,763


134,437

Total other income

529,360


521,040


527,779


512,095


500,765

Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

536,843


469,080


476,780


455,737


499,200

Equipment and net occupancy

79,640


82,892


82,690


79,150


79,347

Outside data processing and software

64,410


61,720


60,360


55,234


52,417

FDIC assessments

12,271


12,431


9,906


9,772


9,426

Advertising and marketing

22,375


27,063


22,088


24,046


20,275

Printing, postage and supplies

10,852


9,513


10,201


10,324


9,855

Amortization of core deposit and other
   intangible assets

3,913


4,305


5,088


5,077


5,020

Other costs of operations

176,112


156,679


210,506


233,692


218,808

Total other expense

906,416


823,683


877,619


873,032


894,348

Income before income taxes

349,749


652,190


635,050


625,544


634,477

Applicable income taxes

80,927


159,124


154,969


152,284


151,735

Net income

$

268,822


493,066


480,081


473,260


482,742

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



March 31





Dollars in thousands

2020

2019

Change

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$

1,298,192


1,267,260


2

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

8,896,307


7,602,897


17

Trading account

1,224,291


276,322


343

Investment securities

8,956,590


12,536,840


-29

Loans and leases:












Commercial, financial, etc.

26,243,648


23,090,204


14

Real estate - commercial

36,684,106


34,690,930


6

Real estate - consumer

15,643,014


16,769,933


-7

Consumer

15,571,507


14,088,816


11

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

94,142,275


88,639,883


6

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,384,366


1,019,337


36

Net loans and leases

92,757,909


87,620,546


6

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112




Core deposit and other intangible assets

25,121


43,947


-43

Other assets

6,826,311


6,084,281


12

Total assets

$

124,577,833


120,025,205


4

%














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

35,554,715


29,966,753


19

%

Interest-bearing deposits

63,410,672


59,433,806


7

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

1,217,921


1,069,191


14

Total deposits

100,183,308


90,469,750


11

Short-term borrowings

59,180


3,602,566


-98

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,198,116


1,889,336


16

Long-term borrowings

6,321,435


8,476,024


-25

Total liabilities

108,762,039


104,437,676


4

Shareholders' equity:












Preferred

1,250,000


1,231,500


2

Common

14,565,794


14,356,029


1

Total shareholders' equity

15,815,794


15,587,529


1

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

124,577,833


120,025,205


4

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$

1,298,192


1,432,805


1,818,861


1,271,611


1,267,260

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

8,896,307


7,190,154


12,495,524


8,791,753


7,602,897

Federal funds sold




3,500


200






Trading account

1,224,291


470,129


614,256


479,403


276,322

Investment securities

8,956,590


9,497,251


10,677,583


11,580,249


12,536,840

Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.

26,243,648


23,838,168


23,201,372


23,431,408


23,090,204

Real estate - commercial

36,684,106


35,541,914


34,945,231


35,194,375


34,690,930

Real estate - consumer

15,643,014


16,156,094


16,500,955


16,693,737


16,769,933

Consumer

15,571,507


15,386,693


15,175,635


14,558,538


14,088,816

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

94,142,275


90,922,869


89,823,193


89,878,058


88,639,883

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,384,366


1,051,071


1,038,437


1,029,867


1,019,337

Net loans and leases

92,757,909


89,871,798


88,784,756


88,848,191


87,620,546

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

25,121


29,034


33,339


38,428


43,947

Other assets

6,826,311


6,784,974


6,483,295


5,952,148


6,084,281

Total assets

$

124,577,833


119,872,757


125,500,926


121,554,895


120,025,205





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

35,554,715


32,396,407


31,766,724


30,747,946


29,966,753

Interest-bearing deposits

63,410,672


60,689,618


61,785,212


59,568,223


59,433,806

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

1,217,921


1,684,044


1,561,997


1,364,855


1,069,191

Total deposits

100,183,308


94,770,069


95,113,933


91,681,024


90,469,750

Short-term borrowings

59,180


62,363


5,513,896


4,611,390


3,602,566

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,198,116


2,337,490


2,090,762


1,915,147


1,889,336

Long-term borrowings

6,321,435


6,986,186


7,002,524


7,655,507


8,476,024

Total liabilities

108,762,039


104,156,108


109,721,115


105,863,068


104,437,676

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred

1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,231,500


1,231,500

Common

14,565,794


14,466,649


14,529,811


14,460,327


14,356,029

Total shareholders' equity

15,815,794


15,716,649


15,779,811


15,691,827


15,587,529

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

124,577,833


119,872,757


125,500,926


121,554,895


120,025,205

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended

Change in balance



March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, 2020 from

Dollars in millions

2020

2019

2019

March 31,

December 31,



Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2019

2019

ASSETS
































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

6,130


1.24

%

4,605

2.41

%

8,944


1.65

%

33

%

-31

%

Federal funds sold and agreements
































to resell securities

1,224


1.34








1,279


1.68





-4

Trading account

64


2.64


65

3.40


70


4.36


-3


-10

Investment securities

9,102


2.22


12,949

2.52


10,044


2.51


-30


-9

Loans and leases, net of unearned
































discount
































Commercial, financial, etc.

24,290


4.10


23,010

5.07


23,548


4.36


6


3

Real estate - commercial

36,034


4.83


34,524

5.34


35,039


5.06


4


3

Real estate - consumer

15,931


4.03


16,939

4.37


16,330


4.15


-6


-2

Consumer

15,451


5.30


14,004

5.51


15,327


5.26


10


1

Total loans and leases, net

91,706


4.61


88,477

5.15


90,244


4.77


4


2

Total earning assets

108,226


4.18


106,096

4.71


110,581


4.27


2


-2

Goodwill

4,593






4,593






4,593











Core deposit and other intangible
































assets

27






45






31






-40


-13

Other assets

7,739






6,105






7,349






27


5

Total assets

$

120,585






116,839






122,554






3

%

-2

%


































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
































Interest-bearing deposits
































Savings and interest-checking
































deposits

$

56,366


.56


52,095


.59


57,103


.66


8

%

-1

%

Time deposits

5,672


1.55


6,351


1.35


6,015


1.58


-11


-6

Deposits at Cayman Islands
































office

1,672


.82


972


1.98


1,716


1.14


72


-3

Total interest-bearing
































deposits

63,710


.65


59,418


.70


64,834


.76


7


-2

Short-term borrowings

58


.16


1,091


2.49


675


1.86


-95


-91

Long-term borrowings

6,240


2.60


8,494


3.23


6,941


2.83


-27


-10

Total interest-bearing liabilities

70,008


.83


69,003


1.04


72,450


.97


1


-3

Noninterest-bearing deposits

32,456






30,315






32,069






7


1

Other liabilities

2,401






1,952






2,203






23


9

Total liabilities

104,865






101,270






106,722






4


-2

Shareholders' equity

15,720






15,569






15,832






1


-1

Total liabilities and
































shareholders' equity

$

120,585






116,839






122,554






3

%

-2

%


































Net interest spread





3.35






3.67






3.30









Contribution of interest-free funds





.30






.37






.34









Net interest margin





3.65

%




4.04

%




3.64

%







Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Income statement data



















In thousands, except per share



















Net income



















Net income

$

268,822


493,066


480,081


473,260


482,742

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

2,883


3,171


3,749


3,741


3,698

Net operating income

$

271,705


496,237


483,830


477,001


486,440





















Earnings per common share



















Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.93


3.60


3.47


3.34


3.35

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.02


.02


.03


.03


.03

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

1.95


3.62


3.50


3.37


3.38





















Other expense



















Other expense

$

906,416


823,683


877,619


873,032


894,348

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(3,913)


(4,305)


(5,088)


(5,077)


(5,020)

Noninterest operating expense

$

902,503


819,378


872,531


867,955


889,328

Efficiency ratio



















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

902,503


819,378


872,531


867,955


889,328

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

981,868


1,014,225


1,035,469


1,047,406


1,056,027

Other income

529,360


521,040


527,779


512,095


500,765

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(20,782)


(6,452)


3,737


8,911


11,841

Denominator

$

1,532,010


1,541,717


1,559,511


1,550,590


1,544,951

Efficiency ratio

58.91

%

53.15

%

55.95

%

55.98

%

57.56

%

Balance sheet data



















In millions



















Average assets



















Average assets

$

120,585


122,554


120,388


118,487


116,839

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(27)


(31)


(36)


(41)


(45)

Deferred taxes

7


8


10


11


12

Average tangible assets

$

115,972


117,938


115,769


113,864


112,213

Average common equity



















Average total equity

$

15,720


15,832


15,837


15,630


15,569

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,373)


(1,232)


(1,232)

Average common equity

14,470


14,582


14,464


14,398


14,337

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(27)


(31)


(36)


(41)


(45)

Deferred taxes

7


8


10


11


12

Average tangible common equity

$

9,857


9,966


9,845


9,775


9,711

At end of quarter



















Total assets



















Total assets

$

124,578


119,873


125,501


121,555


120,025

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(25)


(29)


(33)


(38)


(44)

Deferred taxes

6


7


8


10


12

Total tangible assets

$

119,966


115,258


120,883


116,934


115,400

Total common equity



















Total equity

$

15,816


15,717


15,780


15,692


15,588

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,232)


(1,232)

Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock










(3)


(3)

Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred
       dividends

14,566


14,467


14,530


14,457


14,353

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(25)


(29)


(33)


(38)


(44)

Deferred taxes

6


7


8


10


12

Total tangible common equity

$

9,954


9,852


9,912


9,836


9,728

____________

(1)       After any related tax effect.

