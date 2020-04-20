M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $1.93 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $3.35 in the initial 2019 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter was $269 million, compared with $483 million in the year-earlier quarter. Diluted earnings per share and GAAP-basis net income were $3.60 and $493 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP-basis net income for the first quarter of 2020 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .90% and 7.00%, respectively, compared with 1.68% and 13.14%, respectively, in the similar 2019 period and 1.60% and 12.95%, respectively, in the final quarter of 2019.

Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of M&T, commented, "I am extremely proud of the way the M&T team has responded to the COVID-19 crisis. From tellers and relationship bankers to operational teams and head office staff, the efforts of our colleagues to ensure that customers are receiving relief and outstanding service when they need it most have been extraordinary. During difficult times M&T has always been a steady and reliable source of strength."

Effective January 1, 2020, M&T adopted amended accounting guidance for the measurement of credit losses on financial instruments. That guidance requires an allowance for credit losses to be deducted from the amortized cost basis of financial assets to present the net carrying value that is expected to be collected over the contractual term of the assets considering relevant information about past events, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts that affect the collectibility of the reported amount. The new accounting guidance replaces the previous incurred loss model for determining the allowance for credit losses. The adoption of the amended guidance resulted in a $132 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of January 1, 2020.

M&T's first quarter 2020 results were adversely impacted by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, as the United States operates under a state of emergency. Economic forecasts of the impact of COVID-19 as of the end of the recent quarter resulted in higher estimates of expected credit losses in M&T's loan portfolio as compared with that estimated as of January 1, 2020. While the full impact of COVID-19 on M&T's future financial results is uncertain and not currently estimable, M&T believes that impact could be material. A provision for credit losses of $250 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act was signed into law. Among other things, the CARES Act provides relief to borrowers, including the opportunity to defer loan payments while not negatively affecting their credit standing, and also provides funding opportunities for small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") from approved Small Business Administration ("SBA") lenders, including M&T Bank, which is one of the top ten SBA lenders in the country. For commercial and consumer customers, M&T has provided a host of relief options, including loan maturity extensions, payment deferrals, fee waivers and low interest rate loan products. On April 6, 2020, M&T provided an online application solution for small business customers and began accepting loan applications under the PPP.

Earnings Highlights







































































Change 1Q20 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

1Q20



1Q19



4Q19



1Q19



4Q19











































Net income

$ 269



$ 483



$ 493





-44 %



-45 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 251



$ 462



$ 473





-46 %



-47 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.93



$ 3.35



$ 3.60





-42 %



-46 % Annualized return on average assets



.90 %



1.68 %



1.60 %















Annualized return on average common equity



7.00 %



13.14 %



12.95 %

















Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T, since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $1.95 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $3.38 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.62 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net operating income in 2020's initial quarter was $272 million, compared with $486 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $496 million in the final quarter of 2019. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was .94% and 10.39%, respectively, compared with 1.76% and 19.56%, respectively, in the corresponding 2019 quarter and 1.67% and 19.08%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $982 million in the recent quarter, compared with $1.06 billion in the first quarter of 2019. That decline resulted from a 39 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin, to 3.65% in the first three months of 2020 from 4.04% in the first quarter of 2019, that was partially offset by the impact of a $2.1 billion or 2% increase in average earning assets. The narrowing of the net interest margin resulted largely from lower yields on loans, while the rise in average earning assets reflected higher balances of loans and deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, offset, in part, by lower average balances of investment securities. In the final quarter of 2019, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.01 billion, the net interest margin was 3.64% and average earning assets were $110.6 billion.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







































































Change 1Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q20



1Q19



4Q19



1Q19



4Q19











































Average earning assets

$ 108,226



$ 106,096



$ 110,581





2 %



-2 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 982



$ 1,056



$ 1,014





-7 %



-3 % Net interest margin



3.65 %



4.04 %



3.64 %

















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The provision for credit losses was $250 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $22 million in the year-earlier quarter and $54 million in 2019's final quarter. As noted earlier, the significant increase in the provision in the recent quarter as compared with the prior quarters follows the adoption of new accounting guidance on January 1, 2020 and reflects updated assumptions and projections as a result of COVID-19. Net loan charge-offs were $49 million during the recent quarter, compared with $22 million in the initial quarter of 2019 and $41 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .22% and .10% in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and .18% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $1.06 billion or 1.13% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2020, improved from $1.13 billion or 1.25% at January 1, 2020. The adoption of the new accounting guidance previously mentioned resulted in an increase in nonaccrual loans on January 1, 2020 of $171 million. Nonaccrual loans outstanding at December 31, 2019 were $963 million or 1.06% of total loans and at March 31, 2019 were $882 million or .99%. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $84 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $81 million and $86 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.38 billion or 1.47% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2020, compared with $1.02 billion or 1.15% at March 31, 2019, $1.05 billion or 1.16% at December 31, 2019 and $1.18 billion or 1.30% as of January 1, 2020 following adoption of the current expected credit loss accounting rules. As noted earlier, the adoption of amended accounting guidance resulted in an increase to the allowance of $132 million on January 1, 2020.

Asset Quality Metrics





























Change 1Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q20



1Q19



4Q19



1Q19



4Q19











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,062



$ 882



$ 963





20 %



10 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 84



$ 81



$ 86





3 %



-2 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,146



$ 963



$ 1,049





19 %



9 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 530



$ 244



$ 519





117 %



2 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.13 %



.99 %



1.06 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,384



$ 1,019



$ 1,051





36 %



32 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.47 %



1.15 %



1.16 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ 250



$ 22



$ 54





1036 %



363 % Net charge-offs

$ 49



$ 22



$ 41





122 %



19 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.22 %



.10 %



.18 %















______________ (1) Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income increased 6% to $529 million in the recent quarter from $501 million in the year-earlier quarter. That improvement resulted from higher residential mortgage banking revenues, trust income and trading account and foreign exchange gains, partially offset by unrealized losses on investment securities and a reduction in distributed income from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") of $14 million. During the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income totaled $521 million. The increase in such income in the recent quarter as compared with 2019's final quarter reflected higher income from BLG of $23 million and increased mortgage banking revenues that were partially offset by unrealized losses on investment securities and a decline in loan syndication and other credit-related fees of $11 million.

Noninterest Income







































































Change 1Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q20



1Q19



4Q19



1Q19



4Q19











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 128



$ 95



$ 118





34 %



8 % Service charges on deposit accounts



106





103





111





3 %



-4 % Trust income



149





133





151





12 %



-2 % Brokerage services income



13





12





12





5 %



10 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



21





11





17





95 %



26 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(21)





12





(6)





—





—

Other revenues from operations



133





135





118





-1 %



13 % Total

$ 529



$ 501



$ 521





6 %



2 %

Noninterest expense totaled $906 million in the initial quarter of 2020, $894 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and $824 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses aggregated $903 million in the recent quarter, $889 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $819 million in 2019's fourth quarter. Factors contributing to the higher level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were increased costs for salaries and employee benefits, outside data processing and software and a $10 million increase to the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights, partially offset by lower costs of $60 million for legal-related matters and professional and outside services. As compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, the higher level of noninterest expenses in the first quarter of 2020 was largely attributable to higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses during the recent quarter that totaled $67 million, and changes in the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights. That allowance was increased by $10 million during the recent quarter, compared with a reduction of $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense







































































Change 1Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q20



1Q19



4Q19



1Q19



4Q19











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 537



$ 499



$ 469





8 %



14 % Equipment and net occupancy



80





79





83





—





-4 % Outside data processing and software



64





52





62





23 %



4 % FDIC assessments



12





10





12





30 %



-1 % Advertising and marketing



22





20





27





10 %



-17 % Printing, postage and supplies



11





10





10





10 %



14 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



4





5





4





-22 %



-9 % Other costs of operations



176





219





157





-20 %



12 % Total

$ 906



$ 894



$ 824





1 %



10 %

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 58.9% in the first quarter of 2020, 57.6% in the year-earlier quarter and 53.1% in the final three months of 2019.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $124.6 billion at March 31, 2020, up from $120.0 billion and $119.9 billion at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $94.1 billion at March 31, 2020, $88.6 billion at March 31, 2019 and $90.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the end of 2019 was driven largely by growth in commercial loans of $2.4 billion and commercial real estate loans of $1.1 billion. Total deposits rose to $100.2 billion at the recent quarter end, compared with $90.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and $94.8 billion at December 31, 2019. The higher level of deposits at the recent quarter-end as compared with the prior dates reflects increased deposits associated with residential mortgage servicing activities, as well as higher levels of commercial and trust demand deposits. Much of the commercial loan and deposit growth occurred in March as commercial customers drew down previously approved lines of credit.

Total shareholders' equity was $15.8 billion, or 12.70% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared with $15.6 billion, or 12.99% at March 31, 2019 and $15.7 billion, or 13.11% at December 31, 2019. Common shareholders' equity was $14.6 billion, or $113.54 per share, at March 31, 2020, compared with $14.4 billion, or $105.04 per share, a year-earlier and $14.5 billion, or $110.78 per share, at December 31, 2019. Tangible equity per common share was $77.60 at March 31, 2020, compared with $71.19 at March 31, 2019 and $75.44 at December 31, 2019. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 9.20% at March 31, 2020.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 2,577,000 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at a total cost of $374 million.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #5263538. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday, April 27, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to ID #5263538. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Financial Highlights





Three months ended















March 31











Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020



2019



Change



Performance

























Net income

$ 268,822





482,742





-44 %

Net income available to common shareholders



250,701





462,086





-46 %

Per common share:

























Basic earnings

$ 1.93





3.35





-42 %

Diluted earnings



1.93





3.35





-42 %

Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.00





10 %

Common shares outstanding:

























Average - diluted (1)



129,755





137,920





-6 %

Period end (2)



128,282





136,637





-6 %

Return on (annualized):

























Average total assets



.90 %



1.68 %









Average common shareholders' equity



7.00 %



13.14 %









Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 981,868





1,056,027





-7 %

Yield on average earning assets



4.18 %



4.71 %









Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.83 %



1.04 %









Net interest spread



3.35 %



3.67 %









Contribution of interest-free funds



.30 %



.37 %









Net interest margin



3.65 %



4.04 %









Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.22 %



.10 %









Net operating results (3)

























Net operating income

$ 271,705





486,440





-44 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



1.95





3.38





-42 %

Return on (annualized):

























Average tangible assets



.94 %



1.76 %









Average tangible common equity



10.39 %



19.56 %









Efficiency ratio



58.91 %



57.56 %









































At March 31







Loan quality

2020



2019



Change



Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,061,748





881,611





20 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



83,605





81,335





3 %

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,145,353





962,946





19 %

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 530,317





244,257





117 %

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 50,561





35,481





43 %

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



464,243





194,510





139 %

Renegotiated loans

$ 232,439





267,952





-13 %

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)



N/A





43,995





—



Purchased impaired loans (6):

























Outstanding customer balance



N/A





495,163





—



Carrying amount

N/A





278,783





—



Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.13 %



.99 %









Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.47 %



1.15 %











____________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount. (5) Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately. (6) Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020



2019



2019



2019



2019

Performance







































Net income

$ 268,822





493,066





480,081





473,260





482,742

Net income available to common shareholders



250,701





473,372





461,410





452,633





462,086

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 1.93





3.60





3.47





3.34





3.35

Diluted earnings



1.93





3.60





3.47





3.34





3.35

Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.10





1.00





1.00





1.00

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



129,755





131,549





132,999





135,464





137,920

Period end (2)



128,282





130,589





132,277





134,200





136,637

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



.90 %



1.60 %



1.58 %



1.60 %



1.68 % Average common shareholders' equity



7.00 %



12.95 %



12.73 %



12.68 %



13.14 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 981,868





1,014,225





1,035,469





1,047,406





1,056,027

Yield on average earning assets



4.18 %



4.27 %



4.51 %



4.64 %



4.71 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.83 %



.97 %



1.10 %



1.11 %



1.04 % Net interest spread



3.35 %



3.30 %



3.41 %



3.53 %



3.67 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.30 %



.34 %



.37 %



.38 %



.37 % Net interest margin



3.65 %



3.64 %



3.78 %



3.91 %



4.04 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.22 %



.18 %



.16 %



.20 %



.10 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 271,705





496,237





483,830





477,001





486,440

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



1.95





3.62





3.50





3.37





3.38

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



.94 %



1.67 %



1.66 %



1.68 %



1.76 % Average tangible common equity



10.39 %



19.08 %



18.85 %



18.83 %



19.56 % Efficiency ratio



58.91 %



53.15 %



55.95 %



55.98 %



57.56 %













































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Loan quality

2020



2019



2019



2019



2019

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,061,748





963,112





1,005,249





865,384





881,611

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



83,605





85,646





79,735





72,907





81,335

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,145,353





1,048,758





1,084,984





938,291





962,946

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 530,317





518,728





461,162





348,725





244,257

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 50,561





50,891





43,144





36,765





35,481

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



464,243





479,829





434,132





320,305





194,510

Renegotiated loans

$ 232,439





234,424





240,781





254,332





267,952

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

N/A





39,632





40,733





43,079





43,995

Purchased impaired loans (6):







































Outstanding customer balance

N/A





415,413





453,382





473,834





495,163

Carrying amount

N/A





227,545





253,496





263,025





278,783

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.13 %



1.06 %



1.12 %



.96 %



.99 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.47 %



1.16 %



1.16 %



1.15 %



1.15 %

____________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount. (5) Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately. (6) Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended













March 31









Dollars in thousands

2020



2019



Change

Interest income

$ 1,120,419





1,226,309





-9 % Interest expense



143,614





176,249





-19

Net interest income



976,805





1,050,060





-7

Provision for credit losses



250,000





22,000



1036

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



726,805





1,028,060





-29

Other income























Mortgage banking revenues



127,909





95,311





34

Service charges on deposit accounts



106,161





103,112





3

Trust income



148,751





132,786





12

Brokerage services income



13,129





12,476





5

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



21,016





10,802





95

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(20,782)





11,841





—

Other revenues from operations



133,176





134,437





-1

Total other income



529,360





500,765





6

Other expense























Salaries and employee benefits



536,843





499,200





8

Equipment and net occupancy



79,640





79,347





—

Outside data processing and software



64,410





52,417





23

FDIC assessments



12,271





9,426





30

Advertising and marketing



22,375





20,275





10

Printing, postage and supplies



10,852





9,855





10

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



3,913





5,020





-22

Other costs of operations



176,112





218,808





-20

Total other expense



906,416





894,348





1

Income before income taxes



349,749





634,477





-45

Applicable income taxes



80,927





151,735





-47

Net income

$ 268,822





482,742





-44 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2020



2019



2019



2019



2019

Interest income

$ 1,120,419





1,185,902





1,229,469





1,237,913





1,226,309

Interest expense



143,614





177,069





199,579





196,432





176,249

Net interest income



976,805





1,008,833





1,029,890





1,041,481





1,050,060

Provision for credit losses



250,000





54,000





45,000





55,000





22,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



726,805





954,833





984,890





986,481





1,028,060

Other income







































Mortgage banking revenues



127,909





118,134





137,004





107,321





95,311

Service charges on deposit accounts



106,161





110,987





111,092





107,787





103,112

Trust income



148,751





151,525





143,915





144,382





132,786

Brokerage services income



13,129





11,891





12,077





12,478





12,476

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



21,016





16,717





16,072





18,453





10,802

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(20,782)





(6,452)





3,737





8,911





11,841

Other revenues from operations



133,176





118,238





103,882





112,763





134,437

Total other income



529,360





521,040





527,779





512,095





500,765

Other expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



536,843





469,080





476,780





455,737





499,200

Equipment and net occupancy



79,640





82,892





82,690





79,150





79,347

Outside data processing and software



64,410





61,720





60,360





55,234





52,417

FDIC assessments



12,271





12,431





9,906





9,772





9,426

Advertising and marketing



22,375





27,063





22,088





24,046





20,275

Printing, postage and supplies



10,852





9,513





10,201





10,324





9,855

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



3,913





4,305





5,088





5,077





5,020

Other costs of operations



176,112





156,679





210,506





233,692





218,808

Total other expense



906,416





823,683





877,619





873,032





894,348

Income before income taxes



349,749





652,190





635,050





625,544





634,477

Applicable income taxes



80,927





159,124





154,969





152,284





151,735

Net income

$ 268,822





493,066





480,081





473,260





482,742



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





March 31











Dollars in thousands

2020



2019



Change



ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,298,192





1,267,260





2

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



8,896,307





7,602,897





17



Trading account



1,224,291





276,322





343



Investment securities



8,956,590





12,536,840





-29



Loans and leases:

























Commercial, financial, etc.



26,243,648





23,090,204





14



Real estate - commercial



36,684,106





34,690,930





6



Real estate - consumer



15,643,014





16,769,933





-7



Consumer



15,571,507





14,088,816





11



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



94,142,275





88,639,883





6



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,384,366





1,019,337





36



Net loans and leases



92,757,909





87,620,546





6



Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



25,121





43,947





-43



Other assets



6,826,311





6,084,281





12



Total assets

$ 124,577,833





120,025,205





4

%



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 35,554,715





29,966,753





19

% Interest-bearing deposits



63,410,672





59,433,806





7



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



1,217,921





1,069,191





14



Total deposits



100,183,308





90,469,750





11



Short-term borrowings



59,180





3,602,566





-98



Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,198,116





1,889,336





16



Long-term borrowings



6,321,435





8,476,024





-25



Total liabilities



108,762,039





104,437,676





4



Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred



1,250,000





1,231,500





2



Common



14,565,794





14,356,029





1



Total shareholders' equity



15,815,794





15,587,529





1



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 124,577,833





120,025,205





4

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2020



2019



2019



2019



2019

ASSETS







































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,298,192





1,432,805





1,818,861





1,271,611





1,267,260

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



8,896,307





7,190,154





12,495,524





8,791,753





7,602,897

Federal funds sold



—





3,500





200





—





—

Trading account



1,224,291





470,129





614,256





479,403





276,322

Investment securities



8,956,590





9,497,251





10,677,583





11,580,249





12,536,840

Loans and leases:







































Commercial, financial, etc.



26,243,648





23,838,168





23,201,372





23,431,408





23,090,204

Real estate - commercial



36,684,106





35,541,914





34,945,231





35,194,375





34,690,930

Real estate - consumer



15,643,014





16,156,094





16,500,955





16,693,737





16,769,933

Consumer



15,571,507





15,386,693





15,175,635





14,558,538





14,088,816

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



94,142,275





90,922,869





89,823,193





89,878,058





88,639,883

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,384,366





1,051,071





1,038,437





1,029,867





1,019,337

Net loans and leases



92,757,909





89,871,798





88,784,756





88,848,191





87,620,546

Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets



25,121





29,034





33,339





38,428





43,947

Other assets



6,826,311





6,784,974





6,483,295





5,952,148





6,084,281

Total assets

$ 124,577,833





119,872,757





125,500,926





121,554,895





120,025,205











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 35,554,715





32,396,407





31,766,724





30,747,946





29,966,753

Interest-bearing deposits



63,410,672





60,689,618





61,785,212





59,568,223





59,433,806

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



1,217,921





1,684,044





1,561,997





1,364,855





1,069,191

Total deposits



100,183,308





94,770,069





95,113,933





91,681,024





90,469,750

Short-term borrowings



59,180





62,363





5,513,896





4,611,390





3,602,566

Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,198,116





2,337,490





2,090,762





1,915,147





1,889,336

Long-term borrowings



6,321,435





6,986,186





7,002,524





7,655,507





8,476,024

Total liabilities



108,762,039





104,156,108





109,721,115





105,863,068





104,437,676

Shareholders' equity:







































Preferred



1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,231,500





1,231,500

Common



14,565,794





14,466,649





14,529,811





14,460,327





14,356,029

Total shareholders' equity



15,815,794





15,716,649





15,779,811





15,691,827





15,587,529

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 124,577,833





119,872,757





125,500,926





121,554,895





120,025,205



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance







March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31, 2020 from



Dollars in millions

2020



2019



2019



March 31,



December 31,







Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2019



2019



ASSETS

































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 6,130





1.24

%

4,605



2.41

%

8,944





1.65

%

33

%

-31

% Federal funds sold and agreements

































































to resell securities



1,224





1.34





—





—





1,279





1.68





—





-4



Trading account



64





2.64





65



3.40





70





4.36





-3





-10



Investment securities



9,102





2.22





12,949



2.52





10,044





2.51





-30





-9



Loans and leases, net of unearned

































































discount

































































Commercial, financial, etc.



24,290





4.10





23,010



5.07





23,548





4.36





6





3



Real estate - commercial



36,034





4.83





34,524



5.34





35,039





5.06





4





3



Real estate - consumer



15,931





4.03





16,939



4.37





16,330





4.15





-6





-2



Consumer



15,451





5.30





14,004



5.51





15,327





5.26





10





1



Total loans and leases, net



91,706





4.61





88,477



5.15





90,244





4.77





4





2



Total earning assets



108,226





4.18





106,096



4.71





110,581





4.27





2





-2



Goodwill



4,593













4,593













4,593













—





—



Core deposit and other intangible

































































assets



27













45













31













-40





-13



Other assets



7,739













6,105













7,349













27





5



Total assets

$ 120,585













116,839













122,554













3

%

-2

%



































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































































Interest-bearing deposits

































































Savings and interest-checking

































































deposits

$ 56,366





.56





52,095





.59





57,103





.66





8

%

-1

% Time deposits



5,672





1.55





6,351





1.35





6,015





1.58





-11





-6



Deposits at Cayman Islands

































































office



1,672





.82





972





1.98





1,716





1.14





72





-3



Total interest-bearing

































































deposits



63,710





.65





59,418





.70





64,834





.76





7





-2



Short-term borrowings



58





.16





1,091





2.49





675





1.86





-95





-91



Long-term borrowings



6,240





2.60





8,494





3.23





6,941





2.83





-27





-10



Total interest-bearing liabilities



70,008





.83





69,003





1.04





72,450





.97





1





-3



Noninterest-bearing deposits



32,456













30,315













32,069













7





1



Other liabilities



2,401













1,952













2,203













23





9



Total liabilities



104,865













101,270













106,722













4





-2



Shareholders' equity



15,720













15,569













15,832













1





-1



Total liabilities and

































































shareholders' equity

$ 120,585













116,839













122,554













3

%

-2

%



































































Net interest spread











3.35













3.67













3.30



















Contribution of interest-free funds











.30













.37













.34



















Net interest margin











3.65

%









4.04

%









3.64

%

















Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2020



2019



2019



2019



2019

Income statement data







































In thousands, except per share







































Net income







































Net income

$ 268,822





493,066





480,081





473,260





482,742

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



2,883





3,171





3,749





3,741





3,698

Net operating income

$ 271,705





496,237





483,830





477,001





486,440











































Earnings per common share







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.93





3.60





3.47





3.34





3.35

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.02





.02





.03





.03





.03

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 1.95





3.62





3.50





3.37





3.38











































Other expense







































Other expense

$ 906,416





823,683





877,619





873,032





894,348

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(3,913)





(4,305)





(5,088)





(5,077)





(5,020)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 902,503





819,378





872,531





867,955





889,328

Efficiency ratio







































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 902,503





819,378





872,531





867,955





889,328

Taxable-equivalent net interest income



981,868





1,014,225





1,035,469





1,047,406





1,056,027

Other income



529,360





521,040





527,779





512,095





500,765

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(20,782)





(6,452)





3,737





8,911





11,841

Denominator

$ 1,532,010





1,541,717





1,559,511





1,550,590





1,544,951

Efficiency ratio



58.91 %



53.15 %



55.95 %



55.98 %



57.56 % Balance sheet data







































In millions







































Average assets







































Average assets

$ 120,585





122,554





120,388





118,487





116,839

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(27)





(31)





(36)





(41)





(45)

Deferred taxes



7





8





10





11





12

Average tangible assets

$ 115,972





117,938





115,769





113,864





112,213

Average common equity







































Average total equity

$ 15,720





15,832





15,837





15,630





15,569

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,373)





(1,232)





(1,232)

Average common equity



14,470





14,582





14,464





14,398





14,337

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(27)





(31)





(36)





(41)





(45)

Deferred taxes



7





8





10





11





12

Average tangible common equity

$ 9,857





9,966





9,845





9,775





9,711

At end of quarter







































Total assets







































Total assets

$ 124,578





119,873





125,501





121,555





120,025

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(25)





(29)





(33)





(38)





(44)

Deferred taxes



6





7





8





10





12

Total tangible assets

$ 119,966





115,258





120,883





116,934





115,400

Total common equity







































Total equity

$ 15,816





15,717





15,780





15,692





15,588

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,232)





(1,232)

Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock



—





—





—





(3)





(3)

Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred

dividends



14,566





14,467





14,530





14,457





14,353

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(25)





(29)





(33)





(38)





(44)

Deferred taxes



6





7





8





10





12

Total tangible common equity

$ 9,954





9,852





9,912





9,836





9,728

____________ (1) After any related tax effect.

