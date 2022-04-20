M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $2.62 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $3.33 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.37 in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $362 million in the recent quarter, $447 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $458 million in the final 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the initial quarter of 2022 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .97% and 8.55%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.57%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period and 1.15% and 10.91%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $10 million ($8 million after-tax effect, or $.06 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On March 4, 2022, M&T received Federal Reserve approval to acquire People's United and on April 1, 2022 closed the acquisition. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, People's United shareholders received consideration valued at .118 of an M&T common share in exchange for each common share of People's United. Additionally, People's United outstanding preferred stock was converted into shares of Series H preferred stock of M&T (NYSE: MTBPrH). The purchase price totaled approximately $8.4 billion (with the price based on M&T's close price of $164.66 per share as of April 1, 2022). Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, as of March 31, 2022 People's United reported total assets of approximately $63.0 billion, total liabilities of approximately $55.5 billion and total shareholders' equity of approximately $7.5 billion.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "The first quarter results continue to reflect M&T's strong credit underwriting as evidenced by historically low charge-offs for the quarter and a stable allowance for credit losses. Revenues were in line with expectations and expenses, which include the usual seasonal increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, were prudently managed. Our capital position remains very strong with an estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.6%, compared with 11.4% at last year's end. We were excited to close the People's United merger and look forward to working together with our new colleagues to expand our premier banking franchise."

Earnings Highlights



































Change 1Q22 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

1Q22

1Q21

4Q21

1Q21

4Q21





















Net income

$

362

$

447

$

458


-19

%

-21

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

340

$

428

$

434


-21

%

-22

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.62

$

3.33

$

3.37


-21

%

-22

%

Annualized return on average assets

.97

%

1.22

%

1.15

%







Annualized return on average common equity

8.55

%

11.57

%

10.91

%







Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $2.73 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $3.41 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.50 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net operating income aggregated $376 million in the recent quarter, $457 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $475 million in 2021's fourth quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, 1.29% and 17.05%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $907 million in the recent quarter, compared with $985 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $937 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease compared with the earlier quarters reflects lower outstanding average loan balances, including significantly reduced balances of loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Two fewer days in the recent quarter also contributed to the reduced net interest income as compared with 2021's fourth quarter. Average loans outstanding and the net interest margin were $92.2 billion and 2.65%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $99.4 billion and 2.97%, respectively, in the year earlier quarter and $93.3 billion and 2.58%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Outstanding PPP loans averaged $870 million in 2022's first quarter, compared with $5.73 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and $1.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. 



















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



































Change 1Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q22

1Q21

4Q21

1Q21

4Q21





















Average earning assets

$

138,624

$

134,355

$

144,420


3

%

-4

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

907

$

985

$

937


-8

%

-3

%

Net interest margin

2.65

%

2.97

%

2.58

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $10 million in the recent quarter, compared with provision recaptures of $25 million and $15 million recorded in the first and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively. Net loan charge-offs were $7 million in the first quarter of 2022, greatly improved from $75 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $31 million in 2021's final quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .03% and .31% in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .13% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.13 billion at March 31, 2022, up from $1.96 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans a percentage of total loans were 2.32% at the recent quarter-end, compared with 1.97% a year earlier and 2.22% at December 31, 2021. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $24 million at each of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, compared with $30 million at March 31, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.47 billion or 1.60% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, compared with $1.64 billion or 1.65% at March 31, 2021 and $1.47 billion or 1.58% at December 31, 2021. The allowance at March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2021 represented 1.61%, 1.75%, and 1.60%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics














Change 1Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q22

1Q21

4Q21

1Q21

4Q21





















At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$

2,134

$

1,957

$

2,060


9

%

4

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

24

$

30

$

24


-21

%

-2

%

     Total nonperforming assets

$

2,158

$

1,987

$

2,084


9

%

4

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

777

$

1,085

$

963


-28

%

-19

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

2.32

%

1.97

%

2.22

%




























Allowance for credit losses

$

1,472

$

1,636

$

1,469


-10

%


Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.60

%

1.65

%

1.58

%




























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$

10

$

(25)

$

(15)






Net charge-offs

$

7

$

75

$

31


-91

%

-78

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.03

%

.31

%

.13

%







____________________

(1)  Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $541 million in the first quarter of 2022, up from $506 million in the year-earlier quarter. That increase was reflective of higher trust income, service charges on deposit accounts, brokerage services income, as well as a $30 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC, partially offset by decreased mortgage banking revenues that reflect the impact of M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. Noninterest income was $579 million in last year's fourth quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of the decreased mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest Income



































Change 1Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q22

1Q21

4Q21

1Q21

4Q21





















Mortgage banking revenues

$

109

$

139

$

139


-21

%

-22

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

102


93


105


9

%

-4

%

Trust income

169


156


169


8

%


Brokerage services income

20


13


19


54

%

7

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

5


6


6


-15

%

-11

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(1)


(12)


2




Other revenues from operations

137


111


139


23

%

-2

%

     Total

$

541

$

506

$

579


7

%

-7

%

Noninterest expense totaled $960 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $919 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $928 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $941 million in the recent quarter, $907 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $904 million in 2021's fourth quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (including increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, offset by lower pension-related expenses. As compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, the increased level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits, including increased stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits, partially offset by lower pension-related and professional services costs.

Noninterest Expense



































Change 1Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q22

1Q21

4Q21

1Q21

4Q21





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

578

$

541

$

515


7

%

12

%

Equipment and net occupancy

86


82


83


4

%

4

%

Outside data processing and software

80


66


79


21

%

1

%

FDIC assessments

16


14


19


10

%

-17

%

Advertising and marketing

16


15


21


10

%

-25

%

Printing, postage and supplies

10


9


8


9

%

25

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

1


3


2


-54

%

-36

%

Other costs of operations

173


189


201


-8

%

-14

%

     Total

$

960

$

919

$

928


4

%

3

%





















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues.  M&T's efficiency ratio was 64.9% in the first quarter of 2022, 60.3% in the year-earlier quarter and 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $149.9 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $150.5 billion and $155.1 billion at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $99.3 billion at March 31, 2021 and $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the earlier dates noted is largely a reflection of declines in balances of PPP loans outstanding. PPP loans totaled $592 million at March 31, 2022, down from $6.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits were $126.3 billion at the recent quarter-end, $128.5 billion a year earlier and $131.5 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders' equity was $17.9 billion at each of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, or 11.93% and 11.54% of total assets, respectively, and $16.4 billion, or 10.93% at March 31, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, at March 31, 2022, compared with $15.2 billion, or $118.12 per share, a year-earlier and $16.2 billion, or $125.51 per share, at December 31, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $89.33 at March 31, 2022, $82.35 at March 31, 2021 and $89.80 at December 31, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 11.6% at March 31, 2022, up from 11.4% three months earlier and 10.4% at March 31, 2021.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (866) 342-8591. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9713. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ122. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday April 27, 2022 by calling (800) 723-0389, or (402) 220-2647 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T.  M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. On April 1, M&T successfully completed the acquisition of People's United. The combined company employs more than 22,000 people and has a network of over 1,000 branches and 2,200 ATMs. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies in select markets in the U.S. and abroad and by M&T Bank.  For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.   

In February, M&T Bank received 29 regional and national Greenwich Excellence awards and six Greenwich Best Brand awards, continuing its streak as one of the nation's highest rated banks for the customer experience it provides to businesses. M&T Bank earned the most awards of any bank in the country for small business banking and its combined total across small business and middle market categories also led the nation.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC.  Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and other notable national and global current events on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Future factors include the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the war in Ukraine; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions including inflation; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T does business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T operates; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T. 

Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on M&T's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958

Financial Highlights



Three months ended







March 31





Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022

2021

Change

Performance












Net income

$

362,174


447,249


-19

%

Net income available to common shareholders

339,590


428,093


-21

%

Per common share:












     Basic earnings

$

2.63


3.33


-21

%

     Diluted earnings

2.62


3.33


-21

%

     Cash dividends

$

1.20


1.10


9

%

Common shares outstanding:












     Average - diluted (1)

129,416


128,669


1

%

     Period end (2)

129,080


128,658



Return on (annualized):












Average total assets

.97

%

1.22

%




Average common shareholders' equity

8.55

%

11.57

%




Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

907,408


985,128


-8

%

Yield on average earning assets

2.72

%

3.08

%




Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.13

%

.18

%




Net interest spread

2.59

%

2.90

%




Contribution of interest-free funds

.06

%

.07

%




Net interest margin

2.65

%

2.97

%




Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.03

%

.31

%




Net operating results (3)












Net operating income

$

375,999


457,372


-18

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

2.73


3.41


-20

%

Return on (annualized):












     Average tangible assets

1.04

%

1.29

%




     Average tangible common equity

12.44

%

17.05

%




Efficiency ratio

64.9

%

60.3

%




















At March 31



Loan quality

2022

2021

Change

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,134,231


1,957,106


9

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

23,524


29,797


-21

%

     Total nonperforming assets

$

2,157,755


1,986,903


9

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

776,751


1,084,553


-28

%

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:












     Nonaccrual loans

$

46,151


51,668


-11

%

     Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

689,831


1,044,599


-34

%

Renegotiated loans

$

242,108


242,121



Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

2.32

%

1.97

%




Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.60

%

1.65

%




____________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Performance



















Net income

$

362,174


457,968


495,460


458,069


447,249

Net income available to common shareholders

339,590


434,171


475,961


438,759


428,093

Per common share:



















     Basic earnings

$

2.63


3.37


3.70


3.41


3.33

     Diluted earnings

2.62


3.37


3.69


3.41


3.33

     Cash dividends

$

1.20


1.20


1.10


1.10


1.10

Common shares outstanding:



















     Average - diluted (1)

129,416


128,888


128,844


128,842


128,669

     Period end (2)

129,080


128,705


128,699


128,686


128,658

Return on (annualized):



















     Average total assets

.97

%

1.15

%

1.28

%

1.22

%

1.22

%

     Average common shareholders' equity

8.55

%

10.91

%

12.16

%

11.55

%

11.57

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

907,408


937,356


970,953


946,072


985,128

Yield on average earning assets

2.72

%

2.64

%

2.82

%

2.85

%

3.08

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.13

%

.12

%

.14

%

.14

%

.18

%

Net interest spread

2.59

%

2.52

%

2.68

%

2.71

%

2.90

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.06

%

.06

%

.06

%

.06

%

.07

%

Net interest margin

2.65

%

2.58

%

2.74

%

2.77

%

2.97

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.03

%

.13

%

.17

%

.19

%

.31

%

Net operating results (3)



















Net operating income

$

375,999


475,477


504,030


462,959


457,372

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

2.73


3.50


3.76


3.45


3.41

Return on (annualized):



















     Average tangible assets

1.04

%

1.23

%

1.34

%

1.27

%

1.29

%

     Average tangible common equity

12.44

%

15.98

%

17.54

%

16.68

%

17.05

%

Efficiency ratio

64.9

%

59.7

%

57.7

%

58.4

%

60.3

%























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Loan quality

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,134,231


2,060,083


2,242,263


2,242,057


1,957,106

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

23,524


23,901


24,786


27,902


29,797

     Total nonperforming assets

$

2,157,755


2,083,984


2,267,049


2,269,959


1,986,903

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

776,751


963,399


1,026,080


1,077,227


1,084,553

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



















     Nonaccrual loans

$

46,151


51,429


47,358


49,796


51,668

     Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

689,831


927,788


947,091


1,029,331


1,044,599

Renegotiated loans

$

242,108


230,408


242,955


236,377


242,121

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

2.32

%

2.22

%

2.40

%

2.31

%

1.97

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.60

%

1.58

%

1.62

%

1.62

%

1.65

%

____________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income











Three months ended







March 31





Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

Change

Interest income

$

928,256


1,016,962


-9

%

Interest expense

24,082


35,567


-32

Net interest income

904,174


981,395


-8

Provision for credit losses

10,000


(25,000)



Net interest income after provision for credit losses

894,174


1,006,395


-11

Other income












     Mortgage banking revenues

109,148


138,754


-21

     Service charges on deposit accounts

101,507


92,777


9

     Trust income

169,213


156,022


8

     Brokerage services income

20,190


13,113


54

     Trading account and foreign exchange gains

5,369


6,284


-15

     Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(743)


(12,282)



     Other revenues from operations

136,203


110,930


23

          Total other income

540,887


505,598


7

Other expense












     Salaries and employee benefits

577,520


541,078


7

     Equipment and net occupancy

85,812


82,471


4

     Outside data processing and software

79,719


65,751


21

     FDIC assessments

15,576


14,188


10

     Advertising and marketing

16,024


14,628


10

     Printing, postage and supplies

10,150


9,317


9

     Amortization of core deposit and other

        intangible assets

1,256


2,738


-54

     Other costs of operations

173,684


189,273


-8

          Total other expense

959,741


919,444


4

Income before income taxes

475,320


592,549


-20

Applicable income taxes

113,146


145,300


-22

Net income

$

362,174


447,249


-19

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest income

$

928,256


958,518


992,946


970,358


1,016,962

Interest expense

24,082


24,725


25,696


28,018


35,567

Net interest income

904,174


933,793


967,250


942,340


981,395

 Provision for credit losses

10,000


(15,000)


(20,000)


(15,000)


(25,000)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

894,174


948,793


987,250


957,340


1,006,395

Other income




















     Mortgage banking revenues

109,148


139,267


159,995


133,313


138,754

     Service charges on deposit accounts

101,507


105,392


105,426


98,518


92,777

     Trust income

169,213


168,827


156,876


162,991


156,022

     Brokerage services income

20,190


18,923


20,490


10,265


13,113

     Trading account and foreign exchange gains

5,369


6,027


5,563


6,502


6,284

     Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(743)


1,426


291


(10,655)


(12,282)

     Other revenues from operations

136,203


138,775


120,485


112,699


110,930

          Total other income

540,887


578,637


569,126


513,633


505,598

Other expense




















     Salaries and employee benefits

577,520


515,043


510,422


479,134


541,078

     Equipment and net occupancy

85,812


82,641


80,738


80,848


82,471

     Outside data processing and software

79,719


78,814


72,782


74,492


65,751

     FDIC assessments

15,576


18,830


18,810


17,876


14,188

     Advertising and marketing

16,024


21,228


15,208


13,364


14,628

     Printing, postage and supplies

10,150


8,140


7,917


11,133


9,317

     Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

1,256


1,954


2,738


2,737


2,738

     Other costs of operations

173,684


200,850


190,719


185,761


189,273

          Total other expense

959,741


927,500


899,334


865,345


919,444

Income before income taxes

475,320


599,930


657,042


605,628


592,549

Applicable income taxes

113,146


141,962


161,582


147,559


145,300

Net income

$

362,174


457,968


495,460


458,069


447,249

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet









March 31





Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

Change

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$

1,411,460


1,258,989


12

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

36,025,382


31,407,227


15

Federal funds sold




1,000


-100

Trading account

197,558


687,359


-71

Investment securities

9,356,832


6,610,667


42

Loans and leases:












     Commercial, financial, etc.

23,496,017


27,811,190


-16

     Real estate - commercial

34,553,558


37,425,974


-8

     Real estate - consumer

15,595,879


17,349,683


-10

     Consumer

18,162,938


16,712,233


9

          Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

91,808,392


99,299,080


-8

               Less: allowance for credit losses

1,472,359


1,636,206


-10

     Net loans and leases

90,336,033


97,662,874


-8

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112




Core deposit and other intangible assets

2,742


11,427


-76

Other assets

7,940,433


8,248,405


-4

     Total assets

$

149,863,552


150,481,060



%














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

58,520,366


53,641,419


9

%

Interest-bearing deposits

67,798,347


74,193,255


-9

Deposits at Cayman Islands office




641,691


-100

     Total deposits

126,318,713


128,476,365


-2

Short-term borrowings

50,307


58,957


-15

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,174,925


2,000,727


9

Long-term borrowings

3,443,587


3,498,503


-2

     Total liabilities

131,987,532


134,034,552


-2

Shareholders' equity:












     Preferred

1,750,000


1,250,000


40

     Common

16,126,020


15,196,508


6

          Total shareholders' equity

17,876,020


16,446,508


9

     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

149,863,552


150,481,060



%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend






March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$

1,411,460


1,337,577


1,479,712


1,410,468


1,258,989

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

36,025,382


41,872,304


38,445,788


33,864,824


31,407,227

Federal funds sold













1,000

Trading account

197,558


468,031


624,556


712,558


687,359

Investment securities

9,356,832


7,155,860


6,447,622


6,143,177


6,610,667

Loans and leases:



















     Commercial, financial, etc.

23,496,017


23,473,324


22,514,940


25,409,291


27,811,190

     Real estate - commercial

34,553,558


35,389,730


37,023,952


37,558,775


37,425,974

     Real estate - consumer

15,595,879


16,074,445


16,209,354


16,704,951


17,349,683

     Consumer

18,162,938


17,974,953


17,834,648


17,440,415


16,712,233

          Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

91,808,392


92,912,452


93,582,894


97,113,432


99,299,080

               Less: allowance for credit losses

1,472,359


1,469,226


1,515,024


1,575,128


1,636,206

     Net loans and leases

90,336,033


91,443,226


92,067,870


95,538,304


97,662,874

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

2,742


3,998


5,952


8,690


11,427

Other assets

7,940,433


8,233,052


8,236,582


8,351,574


8,248,405

     Total assets

$

149,863,552


155,107,160


151,901,194


150,622,707


150,481,060





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

58,520,366


60,131,480


56,542,309


55,621,230


53,641,419

Interest-bearing deposits

67,798,347


71,411,929


72,158,987


72,647,542


74,193,255

Deposits at Cayman Islands office













641,691

     Total deposits

126,318,713


131,543,409


128,701,296


128,268,772


128,476,365

Short-term borrowings

50,307


47,046


103,548


91,235


58,957

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,174,925


2,127,931


2,067,188


2,042,948


2,000,727

Long-term borrowings

3,443,587


3,485,369


3,500,391


3,499,448


3,498,503

     Total liabilities

131,987,532


137,203,755


134,372,423


133,902,403


134,034,552

Shareholders' equity:



















     Preferred

1,750,000


1,750,000


1,750,000


1,250,000


1,250,000

     Common

16,126,020


16,153,405


15,778,771


15,470,304


15,196,508

          Total shareholders' equity

17,876,020


17,903,405


17,528,771


16,720,304


16,446,508

     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

149,863,552


155,107,160


151,901,194


150,622,707


150,481,060

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates




Three months ended

Change in balance




March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, 2022 from


Dollars in millions

2022

2021

2021

March 31,

December 31,




Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2021

2021


ASSETS

































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

38,693


.19

%

27,666


.10

%

44,316


.15

%

40

%

-13

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities




.71


678


.12





.47


-100





Trading account

48


1.61


50


1.44


50


1.62


-3


-4


Investment securities

7,724


2.06


6,605


2.28


6,804


2.12


17


14


Loans and leases, net of unearned discount

































     Commercial, financial, etc.

23,305


3.61


27,723


3.53


22,330


3.65


-16


4


     Real estate - commercial

34,957


3.86


37,609


4.16


36,717


3.89


-7


-5


     Real estate - consumer

15,870


3.55


17,404


3.54


16,290


3.53


-9


-3


     Consumer

18,027


4.23


16,620


4.64


17,913


4.31


8


1


          Total loans and leases, net

92,159


3.85


99,356


3.99


93,250


3.87


-7


-1


     Total earning assets

138,624


2.72


134,355


3.08


144,420


2.64


3


-4


Goodwill

4,593






4,593






4,593












Core deposit and other intangible assets

3






13






5






-74


-31


Other assets

8,428






9,196






8,704






-8


-3


     Total assets

$

151,648






148,157






157,722






2

%

-4

%



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Interest-bearing deposits

































     Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

67,267


.04


70,458


.07


70,518


.04


-5

%

-5

%

     Time deposits

2,647


.21


3,732


.76


2,914


.40


-29


-9


     Deposits at Cayman Islands office







683


.11








-100





          Total interest-bearing deposits

69,914


.05


74,873


.10


73,432


.05


-7


-5


Short-term borrowings

56


.01


62


.01


58


.01


-10


-4


Long-term borrowings

3,442


1.88


3,851


1.78


3,441


1.77


-11





Total interest-bearing liabilities

73,412


.13


78,786


.18


76,931


.12


-7


-5


Noninterest-bearing deposits

58,141






50,860






61,012






14


-5


Other liabilities

2,201






2,184






2,166






1


2


     Total liabilities

133,754






131,830






140,109






1


-5


Shareholders' equity

17,894






16,327






17,613






10


2


     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

151,648






148,157






157,722






2

%

-4

%



































Net interest spread





2.59






2.90






2.52










Contribution of interest-free funds





.06






.07






.06










Net interest margin





2.65

%




2.97

%




2.58

%








Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Income statement data



















In thousands, except per share



















Net income



















Net income

$

362,174


457,968


495,460


458,069


447,249

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

933


1,447


2,028


2,023


2,034

Merger-related expenses (1)

12,892


16,062


6,542


2,867


8,089

     Net operating income

$

375,999


475,477


504,030


462,959


457,372





















Earnings per common share



















Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.62


3.37


3.69


3.41


3.33

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.01


.01


.02


.02


.02

Merger-related expenses (1)

.10


.12


.05


.02


.06

     Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

2.73


3.50


3.76


3.45


3.41





















Other expense



















Other expense

$

959,741


927,500


899,334


865,345


919,444

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(1,256)


(1,954)


(2,738)


(2,737)


(2,738)

Merger-related expenses

(17,372)


(21,190)


(8,826)


(3,893)


(9,951)

     Noninterest operating expense

$

941,113


904,356


887,770


858,715


906,755

Merger-related expenses



















Salaries and employee benefits

$

87


112


60


4



Equipment and net occupancy

1,807


340


1






Outside data processing and software

252


250


625


244



Advertising and marketing

628


337


505


24



Printing, postage and supplies

722


186


730


2,049



Other costs of operations

13,876


19,965


6,905


1,572


9,951

     Other expense

$

17,372


21,190


8,826


3,893


9,951

Efficiency ratio



















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

941,113


904,356


887,770


858,715


906,755

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

907,408


937,356


970,953


946,072


985,128

Other income

540,887


578,637


569,126


513,633


505,598

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(743)


1,426


291


(10,655)


(12,282)

Denominator

$

1,449,038


1,514,567


1,539,788


1,470,360


1,503,008

Efficiency ratio

64.9

%

59.7

%

57.7

%

58.4

%

60.3

%

Balance sheet data



















In millions



















Average assets



















Average assets

$

151,648


157,722


154,037


150,641


148,157

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(3)


(5)


(7)


(10)


(13)

Deferred taxes

1


1


2


3


3

     Average tangible assets

$

147,053


153,125


149,439


146,041


143,554

Average common equity



















Average total equity

$

17,894


17,613


17,109


16,571


16,327

Preferred stock

(1,750)


(1,750)


(1,495)


(1,250)


(1,250)

     Average common equity

16,144


15,863


15,614


15,321


15,077

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(3)


(5)


(7)


(10)


(13)

Deferred taxes

1


1


2


3


3

     Average tangible common equity

$

11,549


11,266


11,016


10,721


10,474

At end of quarter



















Total assets



















Total assets

$

149,864


155,107


151,901


150,623


150,481

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(3)


(4)


(6)


(9)


(12)

Deferred taxes

1


1


2


2


3

     Total tangible assets

$

145,269


150,511


147,304


146,023


145,879

Total common equity



















Total equity

$

17,876


17,903


17,529


16,720


16,447

Preferred stock

(1,750)


(1,750)


(1,750)


(1,250)


(1,250)

     Common equity

16,126


16,153


15,779


15,470


15,197

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(3)


(4)


(6)


(9)


(12)

Deferred taxes

1


1


2


2


3

     Total tangible common equity

$

11,531


11,557


11,182


10,870


10,595

____________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

