M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

News provided by

M&T Bank Corporation

Jan 20, 2022, 06:37 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.37 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $3.52 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.69 in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $458 million in the recent quarter, $471 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $495 million in the third 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.15% and 10.91%, respectively, compared with 1.30% and 12.07%, respectively, in the similar 2020 period and 1.28% and 12.16%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $9 million ($7 million after-tax effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share) in the third quarter of 2021. There were no merger-related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "Despite last year's challenging environment, M&T realized significant increases in both diluted earnings per share and net income. These results reflect our prudent credit underwriting, improved economic conditions and growth in noninterest income. Our capital position remains very strong. During the year we saw our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increase to 11.4% from 10.0% at the end of 2020. Looking forward, we stand ready to complete our acquisition of People's United and to strategically deploy our excess liquidity and capital as we manage through a likely period of rising interest rates and elevated inflation."

Earnings Highlights



































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21





















Net income

$

458

$

471

$

495


-3

%

-8

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

434

$

452

$

476


-4

%

-9

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.37

$

3.52

$

3.69


-4

%

-9

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.15

%

1.30

%

1.28

%







Annualized return on average common equity

10.91

%

12.07

%

12.16

%







For the year ended December 31, 2021 diluted earnings per common share were $13.80, up 39% from $9.94 in 2020. GAAP-basis net income in 2021 totaled $1.86 billion, improved significantly from $1.35 billion in 2020. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in 2021 was 1.22% and 11.54%, respectively, and 1.00% and 8.72%, respectively, in 2020. Merger-related expenses in 2021 were $44 million ($34 million after-tax effect, or $.25 of diluted earnings per common share). There were no merger-related expenses in 2020.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.50 in the final quarter of 2021, compared with $3.54 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.76 in the third quarter of 2021. Net operating income aggregated $475 million in the recent quarter, $473 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $504 million in 2021's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, 1.35% and 17.53%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2020 and 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $14.11 and $10.02, respectively. Net operating income in 2021 was $1.90 billion, compared with $1.36 billion in 2020. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.28% and 16.80%, respectively, in 2021 and 1.04% and 12.79%, respectively, in 2020.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $937 million in the recent quarter, down from $993 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $971 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease compared with the earlier quarters reflects lower outstanding average loan balances and a reduced net interest margin. Average loans outstanding and the net interest margin were $93.3 billion and 2.58%, respectively, in the recent quarter, compared with $98.7 billion and 3.00%, respectively, in the year earlier quarter and $95.3 billion and 2.74%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Outstanding loans under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") averaged $1.65 billion in 2021's fourth quarter, compared with $6.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.26 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Interest income from PPP loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, was $41 million in the recent quarter, compared with $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $71 million in the third quarter of 2021. Taxable equivalent net interest income for the full year of 2021 was $3.84 billion and in 2020 was $3.88 billion. Average loans outstanding were $96.6 billion in each of 2021 and 2020, but the net interest margin declined to 2.76% in 2021 from 3.16% in 2020.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21





















Average earning assets

$

144,420

$

131,916

$

140,420


9

%

3

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

937

$

993

$

971


-6

%

-3

%

Net interest margin

2.58

%

3.00

%

2.74

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  Reflecting improvements in economic conditions and the credit environment, recaptures of the provision for credit losses of $15 million and $20 million were recorded in the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively, compared with a provision of $75 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. A recapture of $75 million was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $800 million of provision for credit losses in 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $31 million during the recent quarter, compared with $97 million in the final quarter of 2020 and $40 million in the third quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .13% and .39% in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .17% in the third quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs during all of 2021 and 2020 aggregated $192 million and $247 million, respectively, representing .20% and .26%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021, up from $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020, but down from $2.24 billion at September 30, 2021. As a percentage of loans outstanding, nonaccrual loans were 2.22%, 1.92% and 2.40% at December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $24 million at December 31, 2021, $35 million a year earlier and $25 million at September 30, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.47 billion or 1.58% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.74 billion or 1.76% at December 31, 2020 and $1.52 billion or 1.62% at September 30, 2021. The allowance at December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021 represented 1.60%, 1.86%, and 1.66%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics














Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21





















At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$

2,060

$

1,893

$

2,242


9

%

-8

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

24

$

35

$

25


-31

%

-4

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,084

$

1,928

$

2,267


8

%

-8

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

963

$

859

$

1,026


12

%

-6

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

2.22

%

1.92

%

2.40

%




























Allowance for credit losses

$

1,469

$

1,736

$

1,515


-15

%

-3

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.58

%

1.76

%

1.62

%




























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$

(15)

$

75

$

(20)


-120

%

-25

%

Net charge-offs

$

31

$

97

$

40


-68

%

-23

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.13

%

.39

%

.17

%



























(1)         Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income was $579 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $551 million in the year-earlier quarter and $569 million in the third quarter of 2021. As compared with the final quarter of 2020, the increased level of noninterest income in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and brokerage services income. The final quarter of 2021 and 2020 each reflected a $30 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"). Compared with the third quarter of 2021, higher noninterest income in the recent quarter reflected the distribution from BLG and increased trust income, offset by lower mortgage banking revenues that reflect M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. No distributions from BLG were received in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income



































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21





















Mortgage banking revenues

$

139

$

140

$

160


-1

%

-13

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

105


96


105


10

%


Trust income

169


151


157


12

%

8

%

Brokerage services income

19


12


20


55

%

-8

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

6


7


6


-16

%

8

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

2


2





-12

%


Other revenues from operations

139


143


121


-3

%

15

%

Total

$

579

$

551

$

569


5

%

2

%

Noninterest income rose to $2.17 billion in 2021 from $2.09 billion in 2020. The increase resulted from a $43 million, or 7%, increase in trust income and higher service charges on deposit accounts and brokerage services income, partially offset by lower trading account and foreign exchange gains.

Noninterest expense totaled $928 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $845 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $899 million in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $904 million in the recent quarter, $842 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $888 million in 2021's third quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (including increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services. As compared with the third quarter of 2021, the greater level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from seasonally higher advertising and marketing costs, increased salaries and employee benefits, and a rise in outside data processing and software.

Noninterest Expense



































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q20

3Q21





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

515

$

476

$

510


8

%

1

%

Equipment and net occupancy

83


84


81


-2

%

2

%

Outside data processing and software

79


68


73


16

%

8

%

FDIC assessments

19


15


19


24

%


Advertising and marketing

21


18


15


19

%

40

%

Printing, postage and supplies

8


9


8


-2

%

3

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

2


3


3


-38

%

-29

%

Other costs of operations

201


172


190


17

%

5

%

Total

$

928

$

845

$

899


10

%

3

%





















For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense was $3.61 billion compared with $3.39 billion in 2020. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $3.56 billion in 2021 and $3.37 billion in 2020. As compared with the prior year, salaries and employee benefits (predominantly incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services were higher in 2021.

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, 54.6% in the year-earlier quarter and 57.7% in the third quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2021 was 59.0%, compared with 56.3% in 2020.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $155.1 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $142.6 billion and $151.9 billion at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $98.5 billion at December 31, 2020 and $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with December 31, 2020 reflects a $4.1 billion decline in commercial loans resulting from reduced balances of PPP loans outstanding. PPP loans totaled $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $5.4 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.2 billion at September 30, 2021. Total deposits were $131.5 billion at the recent quarter-end, $119.8 billion at December 31, 2020 and $128.7 billion at September 30, 2021. The higher amount of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with December 31, 2020 resulted from increased non-interest bearing deposits.

Total shareholders' equity was $17.9 billion, or 11.54% of total assets at December 31, 2021, $16.2 billion, or 11.35% at December 31, 2020 and $17.5 billion, or 11.54% at September 30, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $16.2 billion, or $125.51 per share, at December 31, 2021, compared with $14.9 billion, or $116.39 per share, a year-earlier and $15.8 billion, or $122.60 per share, at September 30, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $89.80 at December 31, 2021, $80.52 at December 31, 2020 and $86.88 at September 30, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 11.4% at December 31, 2021, up from 11.1% three months earlier and 10.0% at December 31, 2020.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (866) 518-6930. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9797. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ421. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 27, 2022 by calling (800) 934-2127, or (402) 220-1139 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T.  M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.  Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Who We Are.  We are a bank for communities – bringing the capabilities of a large bank with the care of a locally focused institution. Our purpose is to make a difference in people's lives serving all our stakeholders. The keys to our approach are characterized by responsible lending based on the advantages of local knowledge and scale, and our long history of being prudent stewards of our shareholders' capital.

In October 2021 M&T announced its Community Growth Plan, to provide $43 billion in loans, investments, and other financial support to create greater economic opportunity for low-to-moderate income families and neighborhoods, as well as people and communities of color. The bank's five-year Community Growth Plan has been developed in collaboration with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition in conjunction with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial Inc. and will become operational shortly after closing of the transaction.

In keeping with its community-focused approach to banking, M&T announced an expansion of the services it provides to communities with high concentrations of ethnic and racial diversity by designating an additional 99 bank branches as multicultural centers, bringing the total to 118 such centers. Located in cities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, the centers will offer banking and other financial services in customers' preferred languages and employ bankers from the community who understand the cultural nuances of the individuals and neighborhoods they serve.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.  

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  

Future factors include risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United. 

Future factors related to the proposed transaction also include risks, such as, among others: that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; and that revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; as well as the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist, and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Klock

Donald MacLeod

(716) 842-5138

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maya Dillon

(646) 735-1958

Financial Highlights



Three months ended





Year ended






December 31





December 31




Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Performance























Net income

$

457,968


471,140


-3

%

$

1,858,746


1,353,152


37

%

Net income available to common shareholders

434,171


451,869


-4

%

1,776,987


1,279,068


39

%

Per common share:























Basic earnings

$

3.37


3.52


-4

%

$

13.81


9.94


39

%

Diluted earnings

3.37


3.52


-4

%

13.80


9.94


39

%

Cash dividends

$

1.20


1.10


9

%

$

4.50


4.40


2

%

Common shares outstanding:























Average - diluted (1)

128,888


128,379





128,812


128,704



Period end (2)

128,705


128,333




128,705


128,333


Return on (annualized):























Average total assets

1.15

%

1.30

%





1.22

%

1.00

%



Average common shareholders' equity

10.91

%

12.07

%





11.54

%

8.72

%



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

937,356


993,252


-6

%

$

3,839,509


3,883,605


-1

%

Yield on average earning assets

2.64

%

3.15

%





2.84

%

3.43

%



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.12

%

.25

%





.14

%

.43

%



Net interest spread

2.52

%

2.90

%





2.70

%

3.00

%



Contribution of interest-free funds

.06

%

.10

%





.06

%

.16

%



Net interest margin

2.58

%

3.00

%





2.76

%

3.16

%



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.13

%

.39

%





.20

%

.26

%



Net operating results (3)























Net operating income

$

475,477


473,453



$

1,899,838


1,364,145


39

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.50


3.54


-1

%

14.11


10.02


41

%

Return on (annualized):























Average tangible assets

1.23

%

1.35

%





1.28

%

1.04

%



Average tangible common equity

15.98

%

17.53

%





16.80

%

12.79

%



Efficiency ratio

59.7

%

54.6

%





59.0

%

56.3

%






























At December 31














Loan quality

2021

2020

Change












Nonaccrual loans

$

2,060,083


1,893,299


9

%











Real estate and other foreclosed assets

23,901


34,668


-31

%











Total nonperforming assets

$

2,083,984


1,927,967


8

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

963,399


859,208


12

%











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:























Nonaccrual loans

$

51,429


48,820


5

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

927,788


798,121


16

%











Renegotiated loans

$

230,408


238,994


-4

%











Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

2.22

%

1.92

%















Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.58

%

1.76

%




















(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Performance



















Net income

$

457,968


495,460


458,069


447,249


471,140

Net income available to common shareholders

434,171


475,961


438,759


428,093


451,869

Per common share:



















Basic earnings

$

3.37


3.70


3.41


3.33


3.52

Diluted earnings

3.37


3.69


3.41


3.33


3.52

Cash dividends

$

1.20


1.10


1.10


1.10


1.10

Common shares outstanding:



















Average - diluted (1)

128,888


128,844


128,842


128,669


128,379

Period end (2)

128,705


128,699


128,686


128,658


128,333

Return on (annualized):



















Average total assets

1.15

%

1.28

%

1.22

%

1.22

%

1.30

%

Average common shareholders' equity

10.91

%

12.16

%

11.55

%

11.57

%

12.07

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

937,356


970,953


946,072


985,128


993,252

Yield on average earning assets

2.64

%

2.82

%

2.85

%

3.08

%

3.15

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.12

%

.14

%

.14

%

.18

%

.25

%

Net interest spread

2.52

%

2.68

%

2.71

%

2.90

%

2.90

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.06

%

.06

%

.06

%

.07

%

.10

%

Net interest margin

2.58

%

2.74

%

2.77

%

2.97

%

3.00

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.13

%

.17

%

.19

%

.31

%

.39

%

Net operating results (3)



















Net operating income

$

475,477


504,030


462,959


457,372


473,453

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.50


3.76


3.45


3.41


3.54

Return on (annualized):



















Average tangible assets

1.23

%

1.34

%

1.27

%

1.29

%

1.35

%

Average tangible common equity

15.98

%

17.54

%

16.68

%

17.05

%

17.53

%

Efficiency ratio

59.7

%

57.7

%

58.4

%

60.3

%

54.6

%























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Loan quality

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,060,083


2,242,263


2,242,057


1,957,106


1,893,299

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

23,901


24,786


27,902


29,797


34,668

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,083,984


2,267,049


2,269,959


1,986,903


1,927,967

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

963,399


1,026,080


1,077,227


1,084,553


859,208

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



















Nonaccrual loans

$

51,429


47,358


49,796


51,668


48,820

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

927,788


947,091


1,029,331


1,044,599


798,121

Renegotiated loans

$

230,408


242,955


236,377


242,121


238,994

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

2.22

%

2.40

%

2.31

%

1.97

%

1.92

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.58

%

1.62

%

1.62

%

1.65

%

1.76

%





(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended





Year ended






December 31





December 31




Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Interest income

$

958,518


1,038,890


-8

%

$

3,938,784


4,192,712


-6

%

Interest expense

24,725


49,610


-50


114,006


326,395


-65

Net interest income

933,793


989,280


-6


3,824,778


3,866,317


-1

Provision for credit losses

(15,000)


75,000


-120


(75,000)


800,000


-109

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

948,793


914,280


4


3,899,778


3,066,317


27

Other income























Mortgage banking revenues

139,267


140,441


-1


571,329


566,641


1

Service charges on deposit accounts

105,392


95,817


10


402,113


370,788


8

Trust income

168,827


151,314


12


644,716


601,884


7

Brokerage services income

18,923


12,234


55


62,791


47,428


32

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

6,027


7,204


-16


24,376


40,536


-40

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1,426


1,619


-12


(21,220)


(9,421)



Other revenues from operations

138,775


142,621


-3


482,889


470,588


3

Total other income

578,637


551,250


5


2,166,994


2,088,444


4

Other expense























Salaries and employee benefits

515,043


476,110


8


2,045,677


1,950,692


5

Equipment and net occupancy

82,641


84,228


-2


326,698


322,037


1

Outside data processing and software

78,814


68,034


16


291,839


258,480


13

FDIC assessments

18,830


15,204


24


69,704


53,803


30

Advertising and marketing

21,228


17,832


19


64,428


61,904


4

Printing, postage and supplies

8,140


8,335


-2


36,507


39,869


-8

Amortization of core deposit and other























   intangible assets

1,954


3,129


-38


10,167


14,869


-32

Other costs of operations

200,850


172,136


17


766,603


683,586


12

Total other expense

927,500


845,008


10


3,611,623


3,385,240


7

Income before income taxes

599,930


620,522


-3


2,455,149


1,769,521


39

Applicable income taxes

141,962


149,382


-5


596,403


416,369


43

Net income

$

457,968


471,140


-3

%

$

1,858,746


1,353,152


37

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Interest income

$

958,518


992,946


970,358


1,016,962


1,038,890

Interest expense

24,725


25,696


28,018


35,567


49,610

Net interest income

933,793


967,250


942,340


981,395


989,280

Provision for credit losses

(15,000)


(20,000)


(15,000)


(25,000)


75,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

948,793


987,250


957,340


1,006,395


914,280

Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues

139,267


159,995


133,313


138,754


140,441

Service charges on deposit accounts

105,392


105,426


98,518


92,777


95,817

Trust income

168,827


156,876


162,991


156,022


151,314

Brokerage services income

18,923


20,490


10,265


13,113


12,234

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

6,027


5,563


6,502


6,284


7,204

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1,426


291


(10,655)


(12,282)


1,619

Other revenues from operations

138,775


120,485


112,699


110,930


142,621

Total other income

578,637


569,126


513,633


505,598


551,250

Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

515,043


510,422


479,134


541,078


476,110

Equipment and net occupancy

82,641


80,738


80,848


82,471


84,228

Outside data processing and software

78,814


72,782


74,492


65,751


68,034

FDIC assessments

18,830


18,810


17,876


14,188


15,204

Advertising and marketing

21,228


15,208


13,364


14,628


17,832

Printing, postage and supplies

8,140


7,917


11,133


9,317


8,335

Amortization of core deposit and other 



















   intangible assets

1,954


2,738


2,737


2,738


3,129

Other costs of operations

200,850


190,719


185,761


189,273


172,136

Total other expense

927,500


899,334


865,345


919,444


845,008

Income before income taxes

599,930


657,042


605,628


592,549


620,522

Applicable income taxes

141,962


161,582


147,559


145,300


149,382

Net income

$

457,968


495,460


458,069


447,249


471,140

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31





Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

Change

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$

1,337,577


1,552,743


-14

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

41,872,304


23,663,810


77

Trading account

468,031


1,068,581


-56

Investment securities

7,155,860


7,045,697


2

Loans and leases:












Commercial, financial, etc.

23,473,324


27,574,564


-15

Real estate - commercial

35,389,730


37,637,889


-6

Real estate - consumer

16,074,445


16,752,993


-4

Consumer

17,974,953


16,570,421


8

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

92,912,452


98,535,867


-6

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,469,226


1,736,387


-15

Net loans and leases

91,443,226


96,799,480


-6

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112




Core deposit and other intangible assets

3,998


14,165


-72

Other assets

8,233,052


7,863,517


5

Total assets

$

155,107,160


142,601,105


9

%














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

60,131,480


47,572,884


26

%

Interest-bearing deposits

71,411,929


71,580,750




Deposits at Cayman Islands office




652,104


-100

Total deposits

131,543,409


119,805,738


10

Short-term borrowings

47,046


59,482


-21

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,127,931


2,166,409


-2

Long-term borrowings

3,485,369


4,382,193


-20

Total liabilities

137,203,755


126,413,822


9

Shareholders' equity:












Preferred

1,750,000


1,250,000


40

Common

16,153,405


14,937,283


8

Total shareholders' equity

17,903,405


16,187,283


11

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

155,107,160


142,601,105


9

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$

1,337,577


1,479,712


1,410,468


1,258,989


1,552,743

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

41,872,304


38,445,788


33,864,824


31,407,227


23,663,810

Federal funds sold










1,000



Trading account

468,031


624,556


712,558


687,359


1,068,581

Investment securities

7,155,860


6,447,622


6,143,177


6,610,667


7,045,697

Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.

23,473,324


22,514,940


25,409,291


27,811,190


27,574,564

Real estate - commercial

35,389,730


37,023,952


37,558,775


37,425,974


37,637,889

Real estate - consumer

16,074,445


16,209,354


16,704,951


17,349,683


16,752,993

Consumer

17,974,953


17,834,648


17,440,415


16,712,233


16,570,421

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

92,912,452


93,582,894


97,113,432


99,299,080


98,535,867

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,469,226


1,515,024


1,575,128


1,636,206


1,736,387

Net loans and leases

91,443,226


92,067,870


95,538,304


97,662,874


96,799,480

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

3,998


5,952


8,690


11,427


14,165

Other assets

8,233,052


8,236,582


8,351,574


8,248,405


7,863,517

Total assets

$

155,107,160


151,901,194


150,622,707


150,481,060


142,601,105





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

60,131,480


56,542,309


55,621,230


53,641,419


47,572,884

Interest-bearing deposits

71,411,929


72,158,987


72,647,542


74,193,255


71,580,750

Deposits at Cayman Islands office










641,691


652,104

Total deposits

131,543,409


128,701,296


128,268,772


128,476,365


119,805,738

Short-term borrowings

47,046


103,548


91,235


58,957


59,482

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,127,931


2,067,188


2,042,948


2,000,727


2,166,409

Long-term borrowings

3,485,369


3,500,391


3,499,448


3,498,503


4,382,193

Total liabilities

137,203,755


134,372,423


133,902,403


134,034,552


126,413,822

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred

1,750,000


1,750,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000

Common

16,153,405


15,778,771


15,470,304


15,196,508


14,937,283

Total shareholders' equity

17,903,405


17,528,771


16,720,304


16,446,508


16,187,283

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

155,107,160


151,901,194


150,622,707


150,481,060


142,601,105

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates




Three months ended


Change in balance




Year ended








December 31


December 31,


September 30,


December 31, 2021 from




  December 31


Change

Dollars in millions

2021


2020


2021


December 31,




September 30,




2021


2020


in




Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


2020


2021




Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


balance

ASSETS






















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

44,316


.15

%

22,206


.10

%

39,036


.15

%

100

%

14

%

$

35,829


.13

%

15,329


.21

%

134

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities




.47


3,799


.12





.47


-100







167


.12


2,717


.26


-94

Trading account

50


1.62


50


1.97


51


2.71


1


-2




50


1.89


53


2.10


-5

Investment securities

6,804


2.12


7,195


2.25


6,019


2.19


-5


13




6,409


2.20


8,165


2.16


-22

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount






















































Commercial, financial, etc.

22,330


3.65


27,713


3.56


23,730


3.96


-19


-6




25,191


3.58


27,520


3.42


-8

Real estate - commercial

36,717


3.89


37,707


4.15


37,547


3.87


-3


-2




37,321


3.96


36,986


4.39


1

Real estate - consumer

16,290


3.53


16,761


3.56


16,379


3.59


-3


-1




16,770


3.55


16,215


3.82


3

Consumer

17,913


4.31


16,485


4.78


17,658


4.34


9


1




17,331


4.43


15,884


4.92


9

Total loans and leases, net

93,250


3.87


98,666


4.01


95,314


3.95


-5


-2




96,613


3.90


96,605


4.13




Total earning assets

144,420


2.64


131,916


3.15


140,420


2.82


9


3




139,068


2.84


122,869


3.43


13

Goodwill

4,593






4,593






4,593














4,593






4,593








Core deposit and other intangible assets

5






16






7






-69


-34




8






21






-59

Other assets

8,704






8,038






9,017






8


-3




9,000






7,997






13

Total assets

$

157,722






144,563






154,037






9

%

2

%

$

152,669






135,480






13

%
























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






















































Interest-bearing deposits






















































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

70,518


.04


69,133


.11


70,976


.04


2

%

-1

%

$

70,879


.05


63,590


.23


11

%

Time deposits

2,914


.40


4,113


.97


3,061


.46


-29


-5




3,263


.57


4,960


1.34


-34

Deposits at Cayman Islands office







826


.11








-100







181


.11


1,117


.36


-84

Total interest-bearing deposits

73,432


.05


74,072


.16


74,037


.06


-1


-1




74,323


.07


69,667


.31


7

Short-term borrowings

58


.01


64


.01


91


.01


-9


-37




68


.01


62


.05


11

Long-term borrowings

3,441


1.77


5,294


1.47


3,431


1.75


-35







3,537


1.76


5,803


1.88


-39

Total interest-bearing liabilities

76,931


.12


79,430


.25


77,559


.14


-3


-1




77,928


.14


75,532


.43


3

Noninterest-bearing deposits

61,012






46,904






57,218






30


7




55,666






41,683






34

Other liabilities

2,166






2,016






2,151






7


1




2,166






2,274






-5

Total liabilities

140,109






128,350






136,928






9


2




135,760






119,489






14

Shareholders' equity

17,613






16,213






17,109






9


3




16,909






15,991






6

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

157,722






144,563






154,037






9

%

2

%

$

152,669






135,480






13

%
























































Net interest spread





2.52






2.90






2.68
















2.70






3.00





Contribution of interest-free funds





.06






.10






.06
















.06






.16





Net interest margin





2.58

%




3.00

%




2.74

%














2.76

%




3.16

%



Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended

Year ended


December 31

December 31


2021

2020

2021

2020

Income statement data















In thousands, except per share















Net income















Net income

$

457,968


471,140


1,858,746


1,353,152

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

1,447


2,313


7,532


10,993

Merger-related expenses (1)

16,062





33,560



Net operating income

$

475,477


473,453


1,899,838


1,364,145

















Earnings per common share















Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.37


3.52


13.80


9.94

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.01


.02


.06


.08

Merger-related expenses (1)

.12





.25



Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.50


3.54


14.11


10.02

















Other expense















Other expense

$

927,500


845,008


3,611,623


3,385,240

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(1,954)


(3,129)


(10,167)


(14,869)

Merger-related expenses

(21,190)





(43,860)



Noninterest operating expense

$

904,356


841,879


3,557,596


3,370,371

Merger-related expenses















Salaries and employee benefits

$

112





176



Equipment and net occupancy

340





341



Outside data processing and software

250





1,119



Advertising and marketing

337





866



Printing, postage and supplies

186





2,965



Other costs of operations

19,965





38,393



Other expense

$

21,190





43,860



Efficiency ratio















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

904,356


841,879


3,557,596


3,370,371

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

937,356


993,252


3,839,509


3,883,605

Other income

578,637


551,250


2,166,994


2,088,444

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1,426


1,619


(21,220)


(9,421)

Denominator

$

1,514,567


1,542,883


6,027,723


5,981,470

Efficiency ratio

59.7

%

54.6

%

59

%

56.3

%

Balance sheet data















In millions















Average assets















Average assets

$

157,722


144,563


152,669


135,480

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(5)


(16)


(8)


(21)

Deferred taxes

1


4


2


5

Average tangible assets

$

153,125


139,958


148,070


130,871

Average common equity















Average total equity

$

17,613


16,213


16,909


15,991

Preferred stock

(1,750)


(1,250)


(1,438)


(1,250)

Average common equity

15,863


14,963


15,471


14,741

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(5)


(16)


(8)


(21)

Deferred taxes

1


4


2


5

Average tangible common equity

$

11,266


10,358


10,872


10,132

At end of quarter















Total assets















Total assets

$

155,107


142,601








Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(4)


(14)








Deferred taxes

1


4








Total tangible assets

$

150,511


137,998








Total common equity















Total equity

$

17,903


16,187








Preferred stock

(1,750)


(1,250)








Common equity

16,153


14,937








Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(4)


(14)








Deferred taxes

1


4








Total tangible common equity

$

11,557


10,334


























(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Income statement data



















In thousands, except per share



















Net income



















Net income

$

457,968


495,460


458,069


447,249


471,140

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

1,447


2,028


2,023


2,034


2,313

Merger-related expenses (1)

16,062


6,542


2,867


8,089



Net operating income

$

475,477


504,030


462,959


457,372


473,453





















Earnings per common share



















Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.37


3.69


3.41


3.33


3.52

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.01


.02


.02


.02


.02

Merger-related expenses (1)

.12


.05


.02


.06



Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.50


3.76


3.45


3.41


3.54





















Other expense



















Other expense

$

927,500


899,334


865,345


919,444


845,008

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(1,954)


(2,738)


(2,737)


(2,738)


(3,129)

Merger-related expenses

(21,190)


(8,826)


(3,893)


(9,951)



Noninterest operating expense

$

904,356


887,770


858,715


906,755


841,879

Merger-related expenses



















Salaries and employee benefits

$

112


60


4






Equipment and net occupancy

340


1









Outside data processing and software

250


625


244






Advertising and marketing

337


505


24






Printing, postage and supplies

186


730


2,049






Other costs of operations

19,965


6,905


1,572


9,951



Other expense

$

21,190


8,826


3,893


9,951



Efficiency ratio



















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

904,356


887,770


858,715


906,755


841,879

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

937,356


970,953


946,072


985,128


993,252

Other income

578,637


569,126


513,633


505,598


551,250

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1,426


291


(10,655)


(12,282)


1,619

Denominator

$

1,514,567


1,539,788


1,470,360


1,503,008


1,542,883

Efficiency ratio

59.7

%

57.7

%

58.4

%

60.3

%

54.6

%

Balance sheet data



















In millions



















Average assets



















Average assets

$

157,722


154,037


150,641


148,157


144,563

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(5)


(7)


(10)


(13)


(16)

Deferred taxes

1


2


3


3


4

Average tangible assets

$

153,125


149,439


146,041


143,554


139,958

Average common equity



















Average total equity

$

17,613


17,109


16,571


16,327


16,213

Preferred stock

(1,750)


(1,495)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)

Average common equity

15,863


15,614


15,321


15,077


14,963

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(5)


(7)


(10)


(13)


(16)

Deferred taxes

1


2


3


3


4

Average tangible common equity

$

11,266


11,016


10,721


10,474


10,358

At end of quarter



















Total assets



















Total assets

$

155,107


151,901


150,623


150,481


142,601

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(4)


(6)


(9)


(12)


(14)

Deferred taxes

1


2


2


3


4

Total tangible assets

$

150,511


147,304


146,023


145,879


137,998

Total common equity



















Total equity

$

17,903


17,529


16,720


16,447


16,187

Preferred stock

(1,750)


(1,750)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)

Common equity

16,153


15,779


15,470


15,197


14,937

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(4)


(6)


(9)


(12)


(14)

Deferred taxes

1


2


2


3


4

Total tangible common equity

$

11,557


11,182


10,870


10,595


10,334























(1)       After any related tax effect.

 

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

Also from this source

Michael Edelman named President of M&T Realty Capital...

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter / Full-Year...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics