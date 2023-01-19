M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

News provided by

M&T Bank Corporation

Jan 19, 2023, 06:05 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $4.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $3.37 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.53 in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $765 million in the recent quarter, $458 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $647 million in the third 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets was 1.53% in the fourth quarter of 2022, improved from 1.15% in the corresponding 2021 period and 1.28% in the third quarter of 2022. That net income produced a return on average common shareholders' equity of 12.59% in the recent quarter, 10.91% in the similar 2021 period and 10.43% in the third quarter of 2022. The results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $45 million ($33 million after-tax effect, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $53 million ($39 million after-tax effect, or $.22 of diluted earnings per share) in the third quarter of 2022.

The recent quarter's results reflect two noteworthy items. In the fourth quarter of 2022, M&T sold its retail insurance subsidiary, M&T Insurance Agency, Inc. ("MTIA"), to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale resulted in a gain of $136 million. Also during the fourth quarter of 2022, M&T made a $135 million tax-deductible contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "We are extremely pleased with our results, both in the fourth quarter as well as full year 2022. Diluted net operating earnings per share increased in each quarter following our acquisition of People's United, including by 19% in the fourth quarter. The integration of the acquired franchise, expansion of the net interest margin and solid growth in commercial loan balances position M&T to continue its strong performance into 2023."

Earnings Highlights



























Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q21

3Q22
















Net income

$

765

$

458

$

647


67

%

18

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

739

$

434

$

621


70

%

19

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

4.29

$

3.37

$

3.53


27

%

22

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.53

%

1.15

%

1.28

%





Annualized return on average common equity

12.59

%

10.91

%

10.43

%





For the year ended December 31, 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $11.53, compared with $13.80 in 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $1.99 billion and $1.86 billion in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in 2022 was 1.05% and 8.67%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.54%, respectively, in 2021. Merger-related expenses in 2022 were $580 million ($432 million after tax-effect, or $2.63 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $44 million ($34 million after-tax effect, or $.25 of diluted earnings per common share) in the prior year.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as PCD also be recognized. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 and 2021 are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $4.57 in the fourth quarter of 2022, improved from $3.50 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.83 in the third quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $812 million in the recent quarter, $475 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $700 million in 2022's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.70% and 21.29%, respectively, 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.44% and 17.89%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $14.42, compared with $14.11 in 2021. Net operating income in 2022 was $2.47 billion, up from $1.90 billion in 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.35% and 16.70%, respectively, in 2022, compared with 1.28% and 16.80%, respectively, in 2021.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.   Taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $1.84 billion in the recent quarter, up from $937 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.69 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and, additionally, when compared with the 2021's fourth quarter, the impact of earning assets associated with the acquisition of People's United. Average earning assets totaled $179.9 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $144.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $182.4 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Average loans outstanding were $129.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $93.3 billion in the year earlier quarter and $127.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2.58% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 3.68% in the third quarter of 2022. Taxable-equivalent net interest income rose to $5.86 billion in 2022, compared with $3.84 billion in 2021. Average loans outstanding were $119.3 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $96.6 billion in 2021. Taxable-equivalent net interest income and average loans outstanding in 2022 reflect three quarters of additional earning assets, including loans, obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Reflecting actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in the recent year, the net interest margin increased 63 basis points to 3.39% in 2022 from 2.76% in 2021.














Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



























Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q21

3Q22
















Average earning assets

$

179,914

$

144,420

$

182,382


25

%

-1

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

1,841

$

937

$

1,691


96

%

9

%

Net interest margin

4.06

%

2.58

%

3.68

%





Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $115 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a $15 million recapture of provision in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses was $517 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with a $75 million recapture of provision in 2021. As previously described, included in the second quarter of 2022 was the $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $275 million in 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $31 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $63 million in 2022's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .12% and .13% in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .20% in the third quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs during all of 2022 and 2021 aggregated $160 million and $192 million, respectively, representing .13% and .20%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.44 billion at December 31, 2022, $2.43 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with December 31, 2021 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.85% at December 31, 2022, improved from 2.22% a year earlier and 1.89% at September 30, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $41 million at December 31, 2022, $24 million at December 31, 2021 and $37 million at September 30, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.93 billion or 1.46% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 compared with $1.47 billion or 1.58% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 and $1.88 billion or 1.46% at September 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.

Asset Quality Metrics











Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q21

3Q22
















At end of quarter














Nonaccrual loans

$

2,439

$

2,060

$

2,429


18

%


Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

41

$

24

$

37


73

%

12

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,480

$

2,084

$

2,466


19

%

1

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

491

$

963

$

477


-49

%

3

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.85

%

2.22

%

1.89

%





















Allowance for credit losses

$

1,925

$

1,469

$

1,876


31

%

3

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.46

%

1.58

%

1.46

%





















For the period














Provision for credit losses

$

90

$

(15)

$

115





-22

%

Net charge-offs

$

40

$

31

$

63


31

%

-36

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.12

%

.13

%

.20

%






(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $682 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $579 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase reflects the impact of acquired operations from People's United (predominantly increases in trust income, credit-related fees and service charges on deposit accounts, net of conversion-related fee waivers) and higher trust income from legacy operations, as well as the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA. Those increases were partially offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from lower volumes of residential and commercial mortgage loans originated for sale, lower income recorded from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group, and a planned reduction of insufficient funds fees reflected in service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest income was $563 million in 2022's third quarter. The comparative increase in the recent quarter was driven by the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA and higher trust income, partially offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts, credit-related fees, bank owned life insurance income and MTIA-related insurance revenues.

Noninterest Income



























Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q21

3Q22
















Mortgage banking revenues

$

82

$

139

$

83


-41

%

-2

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

106


105


115





-8

%

Trust income

195


169


187


15

%

4

%

Brokerage services income

22


19


21


19

%

7

%

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains

14


6


5


133

%

176

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(4)


2


(1)






Other revenues from operations

267


139


153


92

%

74

%

Total

$

682

$

579

$

563


18

%

21

%

Noninterest income rose to $2.36 billion in 2022 from $2.17 billion in 2021. Acquired operations associated with the People's United acquisition (predominantly increases reflected in trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and other revenues from operations, including credit-related fees), the $136 million gain on sale of MTIA, and trust income from legacy operations were most impactful to the higher levels of noninterest income in 2022. Those increases were partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues and the planned reduction of fees reflected in service charges on deposit accounts.

In December 2022, Wilmington Trust National Association (a subsidiary of M&T) announced the sale of its Collective Investment Trust business to a private equity firm. That sale is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Trust income associated with this business totaled approximately $165 million and $151 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively. After considering expenses, the results of operations of that business were not material to M&T's net income in either year.

Noninterest expense totaled $1.41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $928 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.35 billion in the recent quarter, $904 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.21 billion in 2022's third quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter was predominantly due to the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition and the $135 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation. The charitable contribution was the largest factor contributing to higher operating expenses in 2022's fourth quarter as compared with 2022's third quarter. Higher expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the third quarter of 2022 for equipment and net occupancy, outside data processing and software and a seasonal increase in advertising and promotional spending were offset by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expenses, reflecting lower employee staffing levels following the conversion of People's United's operating systems with those of M&T and one less pay day in the fourth quarter.

Noninterest Expense



























Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q21

3Q22
















Salaries and employee benefits

$

697

$

515

$

736


35

%

-5

%

Equipment and net occupancy

137


83


127


65

%

8

%

Outside data processing and software

108


79


95


37

%

13

%

FDIC assessments

24


19


28


27

%

-15

%

Advertising and marketing

32


21


21


54

%

53

%

Printing, postage and supplies

15


8


15


85

%

2

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

18


2


18


801

%

-4

%

Other costs of operations

377


201


239


88

%

58

%

Total

$

1,408

$

928

$

1,279


52

%

10

%
















For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense was $5.05 billion compared with $3.61 billion in 2021. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $4.66 billion in 2022 and $3.56 billion in 2021. The higher level of operating expenses in 2022 was predominantly the result of the acquisition of People's United, as well as higher salaries and employee benefits expense reflecting increased staffing levels, merit increases and incentive compensation, and increased contributions to The M&T Charitable Foundation.

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 53.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, 59.7% in the year-earlier quarter and 53.6% in the third quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the full-year 2022 was 56.6%, compared with 59.0% in 2021.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $200.7 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $155.1 billion and $198.0 billion at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $131.6 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021 and $128.2 billion at September 30, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and September 30, 2022 as compared with December 31, 2021 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $163.5 billion at the recent quarter-end and $163.8 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $131.5 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.3 billion or 12.61% of total assets at December 31, 2022, $17.9 billion or 11.54% at December 31, 2021 and $25.3 billion or 12.76% at September 30, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.3 billion, or $137.68 per share, at December 31, 2022, compared with $16.2 billion, or $125.51 per share, a year-earlier and $23.2 billion, or $134.45 per share, at September 30, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $86.59 at December 31, 2022, $89.80 at December 31, 2021 and $84.28 at September 30, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.4% at December 31, 2022, compared with 10.7% three months earlier and 11.4% at December 31, 2021.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,664,887 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $163.72 resulting in a total cost of $600 million compared with 3,282,449 shares at an average cost per share of $182.79 and total cost of $600 million in the previous three months. M&T repurchased a total of 10,453,282 shares at an average cost per share of $172.19 and total cost of $1.8 billion in 2022. No share repurchases occurred in 2021. Common shares issued in conjunction with the acquisition of People's United on April 1, 2022 totaled 50,325,004.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ422. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 26, 2023 by calling (800) 283-8486, or (402) 220-0869 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

M&T was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion for the fourth consecutive year by the American Association of People with Disabilities ("AADP") and Disability:IN, a nonprofit resource for businesspeople with disabilities. M&T earned the top score in the 2022 Disability Equality Index ("DEI"), a benchmarking report developed by the AAPD and Disability:IN to help businesses identify steps they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality in their workplaces.

M&T Bank launched a second Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab in Buffalo, New York following its success in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania earlier in the year. The seven-week program is designed to help local multicultural business owners thrive, grow and pursue new ideas by providing guidance and skills to expand and operate their businesses. It is part of M&T Bank's mission to build a culturally fluent bank that understands the needs of the communities it serves and provide the resources to address those needs. Similar programs will be launched in New York City and Baltimore, Maryland in the first half of 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to the Company and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United acquisition; economic conditions including inflation and market volatility; the impact of international conflicts or other events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Klock



(716) 842-5138






MEDIA CONTACT:

Maya Dillon



(646) 735-1958

Financial Highlights

 

Three months ended




Year ended




December 31




December 31



Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Performance
















Net income

$

765,371


457,968


67

%

$

1,991,663


1,858,746


7

%

Net income available to common shareholders

739,126


434,171


70

%

1,891,480


1,776,987


6

%

Per common share:
















Basic earnings

$

4.32


3.37


28

%

$

11.59


13.81


-16

%

Diluted earnings

4.29


3.37


27

%

11.53


13.80


-16

%

Cash dividends

$

1.20


1.20




$

4.80


4.50


7

%

Common shares outstanding:
















Average - diluted (1)

172,149


128,888


34

%

164,030


128,812


27

%

Period end (2)

169,285


128,705


32

%

169,285


128,705


32

%

Return on (annualized):
















Average total assets

1.53

%

1.15

%




1.05

%

1.22

%


Average common shareholders' equity

12.59

%

10.91

%




8.67

%

11.54

%


Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,840,759


937,356


96

%

$

5,861,128


3,839,509


53

%

Yield on average earning assets

4.60

%

2.64

%




3.64

%

2.84

%


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.98

%

.12

%




.45

%

.14

%


Net interest spread

3.62

%

2.52

%




3.19

%

2.70

%


Contribution of interest-free funds

.44

%

.06

%




.20

%

.06

%


Net interest margin

4.06

%

2.58

%




3.39

%

2.76

%


Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.12

%

.13

%




.13

%

.20

%


Net operating results (3)
















Net operating income

$

812,359


475,477


71

%

$

2,466,010


1,899,838


30

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.57


3.50


31

%

14.42


14.11


2

%

Return on (annualized):
















Average tangible assets

1.70

%

1.23

%




1.35

%

1.28

%


Average tangible common equity

21.29

%

15.98

%




16.70

%

16.80

%


Efficiency ratio

53.3

%

59.7

%




56.6

%

59.0

%





















At December 31










Loan quality

2022

2021

Change









Nonaccrual loans

$

2,438,435


2,060,083


18

%








Real estate and other foreclosed assets

41,375


23,901


73

%








Total nonperforming assets

$

2,479,810


2,083,984


19

%








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

491,018


963,399


-49

%








Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
















Nonaccrual loans

$

43,536


51,429


-15

%








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

363,409


927,788


-61

%








Renegotiated loans

$

422,186


230,408


83

%








Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.85

%

2.22

%











Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.46

%

1.58

%











(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend

 

Three months ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Performance













Net income

$

765,371


646,596


217,522


362,174


457,968

Net income available to common shareholders

739,126


620,554


192,236


339,590


434,171

Per common share:













Basic earnings

$

4.32


3.55


1.08


2.63


3.37

Diluted earnings

4.29


3.53


1.08


2.62


3.37

Cash dividends

$

1.20


1.20


1.20


1.20


1.20

Common shares outstanding:













Average - diluted (1)

172,149


175,682


178,277


129,416


128,888

Period end (2)

169,285


172,900


175,969


129,080


128,705

Return on (annualized):













Average total assets

1.53

%

1.28

%

.42

%

.97

%

1.15

%

Average common shareholders' equity

12.59

%

10.43

%

3.21

%

8.55

%

10.91

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,840,759


1,690,518


1,422,443


907,408


937,356

Yield on average earning assets

4.60

%

3.90

%

3.12

%

2.72

%

2.64

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.98

%

.41

%

.20

%

.13

%

.12

%

Net interest spread

3.62

%

3.49

%

2.92

%

2.59

%

2.52

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.44

%

.19

%

.09

%

.06

%

.06

%

Net interest margin

4.06

%

3.68

%

3.01

%

2.65

%

2.58

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.12

%

.20

%

.16

%

.03

%

.13

%

Net operating results (3)













Net operating income

$

812,359


700,030


577,622


375,999


475,477

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.57


3.83


3.10


2.73


3.50

Return on (annualized):













Average tangible assets

1.70

%

1.44

%

1.16

%

1.04

%

1.23

%

Average tangible common equity

21.29

%

17.89

%

14.41

%

12.44

%

15.98

%

Efficiency ratio

53.3

%

53.6

%

58.3

%

64.9

%

59.7

%
















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Loan quality

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,438,435


2,429,326


2,633,005


2,134,231


2,060,083

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

41,375


37,031


28,692


23,524


23,901

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,479,810


2,466,357


2,661,697


2,157,755


2,083,984

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

491,018


476,503


523,662


776,751


963,399

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:













Nonaccrual loans

$

43,536


44,797


46,937


46,151


51,429

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

363,409


423,371


467,834


689,831


927,788

Renegotiated loans

$

422,186


356,797


276,584


242,108


230,408

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.85

%

1.89

%

2.05

%

2.32

%

2.22

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.46

%

1.46

%

1.42

%

1.60

%

1.58

%

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

 


Three months ended




Year ended





December 31




December 31



Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Interest income

$

2,072,209


958,518


116

%

$

6,247,120


3,938,784


59

%

Interest expense

244,835


24,725


890


425,164


114,006


273

Net interest income

1,827,374


933,793


96


5,821,956


3,824,778


52

Provision for credit losses

90,000


(15,000)





517,000


(75,000)



Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,737,374


948,793


83


5,304,956


3,899,778


36

Other income

















Mortgage banking revenues

81,521


139,267


-41


356,636


571,329


-38

Service charges on deposit accounts

105,714


105,392





446,604


402,113


11

Trust income

194,843


168,827


15


740,717


644,716


15

Brokerage services income

22,463


18,923


19


87,877


62,791


40

Trading account and non-hedging
     derivative gains

14,043


6,027


133


26,786


24,376


10

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(3,773)


1,426





(5,686)


(21,220)



Other revenues from operations

266,726


138,775


92


703,669


482,889


46

Total other income

681,537


578,637


18


2,356,603


2,166,994


9

Other expense

















Salaries and employee benefits

697,276


515,043


35


2,787,351


2,045,677


36

Equipment and net occupancy

136,732


82,641


65


474,316


326,698


45

Outside data processing and software

107,886


78,814


37


376,493


291,839


29

FDIC assessments

24,008


18,830


27


90,274


69,704


30

Advertising and marketing

32,691


21,228


54


90,748


64,428


41

Printing, postage and supplies

15,082


8,140


85


55,570


36,507


52

Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets

17,600


1,954


801


55,624


10,167


447

Other costs of operations

377,013


200,850


88


1,120,060


766,603


46

Total other expense

1,408,288


927,500


52


5,050,436


3,611,623


40

Income before income taxes

1,010,623


599,930


68


2,611,123


2,455,149


6

Applicable income taxes

245,252


141,962


73


619,460


596,403


4

Net income

$

765,371


457,968


67

%

$

1,991,663


1,858,746


7

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend

 


Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Interest income

$

2,072,209


1,781,513


1,465,142


928,256


958,518

Interest expense

244,835


102,822


53,425


24,082


24,725

Net interest income

1,827,374


1,678,691


1,411,717


904,174


933,793

Provision for credit losses

90,000


115,000


302,000


10,000


(15,000)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,737,374


1,563,691


1,109,717


894,174


948,793

Other income














Mortgage banking revenues

81,521


83,041


82,926


109,148


139,267

Service charges on deposit accounts

105,714


115,213


124,170


101,507


105,392

Trust income

194,843


186,577


190,084


169,213


168,827

Brokerage services income

22,463


21,086


24,138


20,190


18,923

Trading account and non-hedging
     derivative gains

14,043


5,081


2,293


5,369


6,027

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(3,773)


(1,108)


(62)


(743)


1,426

Other revenues from operations

266,726


153,189


147,551


136,203


138,775

Total other income

681,537


563,079


571,100


540,887


578,637

Other expense














Salaries and employee benefits

697,276


736,354


776,201


577,520


515,043

Equipment and net occupancy

136,732


127,117


124,655


85,812


82,641

Outside data processing and software

107,886


95,068


93,820


79,719


78,814

FDIC assessments

24,008


28,105


22,585


15,576


18,830

Advertising and marketing

32,691


21,398


20,635


16,024


21,228

Printing, postage and supplies

15,082


14,768


15,570


10,150


8,140

Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets

17,600


18,384


18,384


1,256


1,954

Other costs of operations

377,013


238,059


331,304


173,684


200,850

Total other expense

1,408,288


1,279,253


1,403,154


959,741


927,500

Income before income taxes

1,010,623


847,517


277,663


475,320


599,930

Applicable income taxes

245,252


200,921


60,141


113,146


141,962

Net income

$

765,371


646,596


217,522


362,174


457,968

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

 


December 31




Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

Change

ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

1,517,244


1,337,577


13

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

24,958,719


41,872,304


-40

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities

3,000







Trading account

117,847


49,745


137

Investment securities

25,210,871


7,155,860


252

Loans and leases:









Commercial, financial, etc.

41,850,566


23,473,324


78

Real estate - commercial

45,364,571


35,389,730


28

Real estate - consumer

23,755,947


16,074,445


48

Consumer

20,593,079


17,974,953


15

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

131,564,163


92,912,452


42

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,925,331


1,469,226


31

Net loans and leases

129,638,832


91,443,226


42

Goodwill

8,490,089


4,593,112


85

Core deposit and other intangible assets

209,374


3,998




Other assets

10,583,865


8,651,338


22

Total assets

$

200,729,841


155,107,160


29

%











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

65,501,860


60,131,480


9

%

Interest-bearing deposits

98,013,008


71,411,929


37

Total deposits

163,514,868


131,543,409


24

Short-term borrowings

3,554,951


47,046




Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,377,495


2,127,931


106

Long-term borrowings

3,964,537


3,485,369


14

Total liabilities

175,411,851


137,203,755


28

Shareholders' equity:









Preferred

2,010,600


1,750,000


15

Common

23,307,390


16,153,405


44

Total shareholders' equity

25,317,990


17,903,405


41

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

200,729,841


155,107,160


29

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend




December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

ASSETS













Cash and due from banks

$

1,517,244


2,255,810


1,688,274


1,411,460


1,337,577

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

24,958,719


25,391,528


33,437,454


36,025,382


41,872,304

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
     securities

3,000





250,250






Trading account

117,847


129,672


133,855


46,854


49,745

Investment securities

25,210,871


24,603,765


22,801,717


9,356,832


7,155,860

Loans and leases:













Commercial, financial, etc.

41,850,566


38,807,949


39,108,676


23,496,017


23,473,324

Real estate - commercial

45,364,571


46,138,665


46,795,139


34,553,558


35,389,730

Real estate - consumer

23,755,947


23,074,280


22,767,107


15,595,879


16,074,445

Consumer

20,593,079


20,204,693


19,815,198


18,162,938


17,974,953

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

131,564,163


128,225,587


128,486,120


91,808,392


92,912,452

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,925,331


1,875,591


1,823,790


1,472,359


1,469,226

Net loans and leases

129,638,832


126,349,996


126,662,330


90,336,033


91,443,226

Goodwill

8,490,089


8,501,357


8,501,357


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

209,374


226,974


245,358


2,742


3,998

Other assets

10,583,865


10,496,377


10,312,294


8,091,137


8,651,338

Total assets

$

200,729,841


197,955,479


204,032,889


149,863,552


155,107,160















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

65,501,860


73,023,271


72,375,515


58,520,366


60,131,480

Interest-bearing deposits

98,013,008


90,822,117


97,982,881


67,798,347


71,411,929

Total deposits

163,514,868


163,845,388


170,358,396


126,318,713


131,543,409

Short-term borrowings

3,554,951


917,806


1,119,321


50,307


47,046

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,377,495


4,476,456


3,743,278


2,174,925


2,127,931

Long-term borrowings

3,964,537


3,459,336


3,017,363


3,443,587


3,485,369

Total liabilities

175,411,851


172,698,986


178,238,358


131,987,532


137,203,755

Shareholders' equity:













Preferred

2,010,600


2,010,600


2,010,600


1,750,000


1,750,000

Common

23,307,390


23,245,893


23,783,931


16,126,020


16,153,405

Total shareholders' equity

25,317,990


25,256,493


25,794,531


17,876,020


17,903,405

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

200,729,841


197,955,479


204,032,889


149,863,552


155,107,160

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended



Change in balance

Year ended







December 31,



December 31,

September 30,

December 31, 2022 from

December 31,

Change

Dollars in millions

2022

2021

2022

December 31,

September 30,

2022

2021

in



Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2021

2022

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

balance

ASSETS




















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

25,089


3.75

%

44,316


.15

%

30,752


2.23

%

-43

%

-18

%

$

33,435


1.52

%

35,829


.13

%

-7

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
      securities




4.32





.47


29


.55





-99


70


.43


167


.12


-58

Trading account

122


2.13


50


1.62


131


1.78


144


-7


109


1.49


50


1.89


119

Investment securities

25,297


2.77


6,804


2.12


23,945


2.62


272


6


19,897


2.59


6,409


2.20


210

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount







































Commercial, financial, etc.

40,038


5.76


22,330


3.65


38,321


4.87


79


4


34,926


4.68


25,191


3.58


39

Real estate - commercial

45,690


5.06


36,717


3.89


46,282


4.49


24


-1


43,576


4.35


37,321


3.96


17

Real estate - consumer

23,334


3.92


16,290


3.53


22,962


3.84


43


2


21,257


3.75


16,770


3.55


27

Consumer

20,344


5.28


17,913


4.31


19,960


4.76


14


2


19,538


4.65


17,331


4.43


13

Total loans and leases, net

129,406


5.12


93,250


3.87


127,525


4.55


39


1


119,297


4.41


96,613


3.90


23

Total earning assets

179,914


4.60


144,420


2.64


182,382


3.90


25


-1


172,808


3.64


139,068


2.84


24

Goodwill

8,494





4,593





8,501





85





7,537





4,593





64

Core deposit and other intangible assets

218





5





236








-8


179





8







Other assets

9,966





8,704





10,012





14





9,728





9,000





8

Total assets

$

198,592





157,722





201,131





26

%

-1

%

$

190,252





152,669





25

%









































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Interest-bearing deposits







































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

87,068


.76


70,518


.04


89,360


.31


23

%

-3

%

$

84,753


.32


70,879


.05


20

%

Time deposits

6,182


1.29


2,914


.40


5,050


.09


112


22


4,850


.49


3,263


.57


49

Deposits at Cayman Islands office































181


.11


-100

Total interest-bearing deposits

93,250


.80


73,432


.05


94,410


.29


27


-1


89,603


.33


74,323


.07


21

Short-term borrowings

1,632


3.24


58


.01


913


1.16





79


936


2.08


68


.01




Long-term borrowings

3,753


4.65


3,441


1.77


3,281


3.67


9


14


3,440


3.23


3,537


1.76


-3

Total interest-bearing liabilities

98,635


.98


76,931


.12


98,604


.41


28





93,979


.45


77,928


.14


21

Noninterest-bearing deposits

70,218





61,012





72,861





15


-4


68,888





55,666





24

Other liabilities

4,393





2,166





4,001





103


10


3,575





2,166





65

Total liabilities

173,246





140,109





175,466





24


-1


166,442





135,760





23

Shareholders' equity

25,346





17,613





25,665





44


-1


23,810





16,909





41

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

198,592





157,722





201,131





26

%

-1

%

$

190,252





152,669





25

%









































Net interest spread




3.62





2.52





3.49











3.19





2.70




Contribution of interest-free funds




.44





.06





.19











.20





.06




Net interest margin




4.06

%



2.58

%



3.68

%









3.39

%



2.76

%


Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

 


Three months ended

Year ended


December 31

December 31


2022

2021

2022

2021

Income statement data











In thousands, except per share











Net income











Net income

$

765,371


457,968


1,991,663


1,858,746

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

13,559


1,447


42,771


7,532

Merger-related expenses (1)

33,429


16,062


431,576


33,560

Net operating income

$

812,359


475,477


2,466,010


1,899,838













Earnings per common share











Diluted earnings per common share

$

4.29


3.37


11.53


13.80

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.08


.01


.26


.06

Merger-related expenses (1)

.20


.12


2.63


.25

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

4.57


3.50


14.42


14.11













Other expense











Other expense

$

1,408,288


927,500


5,050,436


3,611,623

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(17,600)


(1,954)


(55,624)


(10,167)

Merger-related expenses

(45,113)


(21,190)


(338,321)


(43,860)

Noninterest operating expense

$

1,345,575


904,356


4,656,491


3,557,596

Merger-related expenses











Salaries and employee benefits

$

3,670


112


102,150


176

Equipment and net occupancy

2,294


340


6,709


341

Outside data processing and software

2,193


250


5,438


1,119

Advertising and marketing

5,258


337


9,262


866

Printing, postage and supplies

2,953


186


6,786


2,965

Other costs of operations

28,745


19,965


207,976


38,393

Other expense

45,113


21,190


338,321


43,860

Provision for credit losses







242,000



Total

$

45,113


21,190


580,321


43,860

Efficiency ratio











Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

1,345,575


904,356


4,656,491


3,557,596

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,840,759


937,356


5,861,128


3,839,509

Other income

681,537


578,637


2,356,603


2,166,994

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(3,773)


1,426


(5,686)


(21,220)

Denominator

$

2,526,069


1,514,567


8,223,417


6,027,723

Efficiency ratio

53.3

%

59.7

%

56.6

%

59.0

%

Balance sheet data











In millions











Average assets











Average assets

$

198,592


157,722


190,252


152,669

Goodwill

(8,494)


(4,593)


(7,537)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(218)


(5)


(179)


(8)

Deferred taxes

54


1


43


2

Average tangible assets

$

189,934


153,125


182,579


148,070

Average common equity











Average total equity

$

25,346


17,613


23,810


16,909

Preferred stock

(2,011)


(1,750)


(1,946)


(1,438)

Average common equity

23,335


15,863


21,864


15,471

Goodwill

(8,494)


(4,593)


(7,537)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(218)


(5)


(179)


(8)

Deferred taxes

54


1


43


2

Average tangible common equity

$

14,677


11,266


14,191


10,872

At end of quarter











Total assets











Total assets

$

200,730


155,107






Goodwill

(8,490)


(4,593)






Core deposit and other intangible assets

(209)


(4)






Deferred taxes

51


1






Total tangible assets

$

192,082


150,511






Total common equity











Total equity

$

25,318


17,903






Preferred stock

(2,011)


(1,750)






Common equity

23,307


16,153






Goodwill

(8,490)


(4,593)






Core deposit and other intangible assets

(209)


(4)






Deferred taxes

51


1






Total tangible common equity

$

14,659


11,557






(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend

 


Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Income statement data














In thousands, except per share














Net income














Net income

$

765,371


646,596


217,522


362,174


457,968

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

13,559


14,141


14,138


933


1,447

Merger-related expenses (1)

33,429


39,293


345,962


12,892


16,062

Net operating income

$

812,359


700,030


577,622


375,999


475,477
















Earnings per common share














Diluted earnings per common share

$

4.29


3.53


1.08


2.62


3.37

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.08


.08


.08


.01


.01

Merger-related expenses (1)

.20


.22


1.94


.10


.12

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

4.57


3.83


3.10


2.73


3.50
















Other expense














Other expense

$

1,408,288


1,279,253


1,403,154


959,741


927,500

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(17,600)


(18,384)


(18,384)


(1,256)


(1,954)

Merger-related expenses

(45,113)


(53,027)


(222,809)


(17,372)


(21,190)

Noninterest operating expense

$

1,345,575


1,207,842


1,161,961


941,113


904,356

Merger-related expenses














Salaries and employee benefits

$

3,670


13,094


85,299


87


112

Equipment and net occupancy

2,294


2,106


502


1,807


340

Outside data processing and software

2,193


2,277


716


252


250

Advertising and marketing

5,258


2,177


1,199


628


337

Printing, postage and supplies

2,953


651


2,460


722


186

Other costs of operations

28,745


32,722


132,633


13,876


19,965