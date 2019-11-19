M&T Bank Corporation Announces Increased Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $.10 per share, or 10%, from the previous $1.00 per share dividend paid in the third quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019.