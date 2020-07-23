M&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

News provided by

M&T Bank Corporation

Jul 23, 2020, 06:35 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $1.74 in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $3.34 in the year-earlier quarter and $1.93 in the initial 2020 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter was $241 million, compared with $473 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $269 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP-basis net income for the second quarter of 2020 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .71% and 6.13%, respectively, compared with 1.60% and 12.68%, respectively, in the corresponding 2019 period and .90% and 7.00%, respectively, in the initial quarter of 2020.

Commenting on M&T's second quarter results, Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, noted, "While the low interest rate environment resulted in a decline in our net interest income, it also led to a 13% improvement in mortgage banking revenue compared with the first quarter. During the quarter we added to our provision for credit losses and at the same time grew our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio to 9.51%. M&T's conservatively positioned balance sheet continues to be strong, with substantial liquidity and sufficient capital to meet the needs of our customers and communities."

Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic outlook at June 30 deteriorated as compared with what had been assumed as of the end of the first quarter of 2020, with considerable uncertainty existing about the length and extent of the pandemic's impact on the nation's economy. The provision for credit losses in the recent quarter rose to $325 million from $250 million in the initial 2020 quarter and $55 million in the second quarter of 2019. The 2020 periods reflect the adoption of new accounting guidance for the measurement of expected credit losses on financial instruments that became effective on January 1, 2020. Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the low interest rate environment resulted in decreased taxable-equivalent net interest income, while waivers and reduced customer transaction activity led to lower fees earned on deposit accounts.

Earnings Highlights



































Change 2Q20 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

2Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20





















Net income

$

241

$

473

$

269


-49

%

-10

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

223

$

453

$

251


-51

%

-11

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.74

$

3.34

$

1.93


-48

%

-10

%

Annualized return on average assets

.71

%

1.60

%

.90

%







Annualized return on average common equity

6.13

%

12.68

%

7.00

%







For the first six-months of 2020, diluted earnings per common share were $3.67, compared with $6.69 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income for the first half of 2020 totaled $510 million, compared with $956 million in the corresponding 2019 period. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 was .80% and 6.56%, respectively, compared with 1.64% and 12.91%, respectively, in the similar 2019 period.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.  The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.  Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $1.76 in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $3.37 in the year-earlier quarter and $1.95 in the first quarter of 2020.  Net operating income in 2020's second quarter was $244 million, compared with $477 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $272 million in the first quarter of 2020. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was .74% and 9.04%, respectively, compared with 1.68% and 18.83%, respectively, in the corresponding 2019 quarter and .94% and 10.39%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2020 were $3.71, compared with $6.74 in the similar 2019 period. Net operating income during the first half of 2020 was $516 million, compared with $963 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was .84% and 9.71%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2020, compared with 1.72% and 19.19% respectively, in the corresponding 2019 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $961 million in the recent quarter, compared with $1.05 billion in the second quarter of 2019. That decline resulted from a 78 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin, to 3.13% in the second quarter of 2020 from 3.91% in the second quarter of 2019, that was partially offset by the impact of a $16.0 billion or 15% increase in average earning assets to $123.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020 from $107.5 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Included in average earning assets in the recent quarter were $4.8 billion of average loan balances associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") that were funded during the quarter. In total, $6.5 billion of PPP loans originated by M&T were outstanding at June 30, 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $982 million, the net interest margin was 3.65% and average earning assets were $108.2 billion. As compared with the year-earlier quarter and the initial 2020 quarter, the recent quarter's narrowing of the net interest margin resulted largely from lower yields on loans and deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, while the rise in average earning assets reflected higher balances in each of those asset types.



















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



































Change 2Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20





















Average earning assets

$

123,492

$

107,511

$

108,226


15

%

14

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

961

$

1,047

$

982


-8

%

-2

%

Net interest margin

3.13

%

3.91

%

3.65

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $325 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $55 million in the year-earlier quarter and $250 million in 2020's initial quarter. The significant increases in the provision in the two most recent quarters as compared with the second quarter of 2019 follow the adoption of new accounting guidance on January 1, 2020 and reflect updated economic assumptions and projections of expected credit losses as of the end of each of the first two quarters of 2020 that include estimates of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net loan charge-offs were $71 million during the recent quarter, compared with $44 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and $49 million in the first quarter of 2020. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .29% and .20% during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and .22% in the first quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs were .31% of average loans in the recent quarter, excluding the impact of PPP loans.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $1.16 billion or 1.18% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. Nonaccrual loans outstanding at March 31, 2020 were $1.06 billion or 1.13% of total loans and at June 30, 2019 were $865 million or .96%. The adoption of the new accounting guidance previously mentioned resulted in an increase in nonaccrual loans on January 1, 2020 of $171 million. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $67 million at June 30, 2020, compared with $73 million and $84 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.64 billion or 1.68% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2020, compared with $1.03 billion or 1.15% at June 30, 2019, $1.38 billion or 1.47% at March 31, 2020 and $1.18 billion or 1.30% as of January 1, 2020 following adoption of the current expected credit loss accounting rules. The adoption of the amended accounting guidance resulted in an increase to the allowance of $132 million on January 1, 2020. The allowance at June 30, 2020 represented 1.79% of total loans, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics














Change 2Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20





















At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$

1,157

$

865

$

1,062


34

%

9

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

67

$

73

$

84


-8

%

-20

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,224

$

938

$

1,146


30

%

7

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

536

$

349

$

530


54

%

1

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.18

%

.96

%

1.13

%




























Allowance for credit losses

$

1,638

$

1,030

$

1,384


59

%

18

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.68

%

1.15

%

1.47

%




























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$

325

$

55

$

250


491

%

30

%

Net charge-offs

$

71

$

44

$

49


60

%

45

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.29

%

.20

%

.22

%







_____________

(1)

Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income was $487 million in the recent quarter, compared with $512 million in the year-earlier quarter and $529 million in the first quarter of 2020. The lower level of noninterest income in the second quarter of 2020 as compared with those prior periods largely resulted from declines in service charges on deposit accounts, trading account and foreign exchange gains, merchant discount and credit card fees, and loan syndication fees, partially offset by higher residential mortgage banking revenues and trust income. In addition, income from Bayview Lending Group LLC of $23 million received in 2020's initial quarter was predominantly offset by unrealized losses on investment securities of $21 million during that quarter.

Noninterest Income



































Change 2Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20





















Mortgage banking revenues

$

145

$

107

$

128


35

%

13

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

78


108


106


-28

%

-27

%

Trust income

152


145


149


5

%

2

%

Brokerage services income

10


12


13


-16

%

-20

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

8


18


21


-55

%

-61

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

7


9


(21)


-22

%


Other revenues from operations

87


113


133


-23

%

-35

%

Total

$

487

$

512

$

529


-5

%

-8

%

Noninterest expense totaled $807 million in the second quarter of 2020, down from $873 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and $906 million in the first quarter of 2020.  Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses aggregated $803 million in the recent quarter, $868 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $903 million in 2020's first quarter. Factors contributing to the lower level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were lower costs for professional and outside services and advertising and marketing, and a $48 million charge associated with an equity investment in an asset manager recorded in the second quarter of 2019. As compared with the initial 2020 quarter, the lower level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter was largely attributable to a decline in expenses for salaries and employee benefits, reflecting decreased incentive compensation costs and seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses during the first quarter, and lower advertising and marketing costs.

Noninterest Expense



































Change 2Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

459

$

456

$

537


1

%

-15

%

Equipment and net occupancy

77


79


80


-3

%

-3

%

Outside data processing and software

61


55


64


11

%

-5

%

FDIC assessments

14


10


12


45

%

16

%

Advertising and marketing

10


24


22


-59

%

-56

%

Printing, postage and supplies

11


10


11


9

%

4

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

4


5


4


-23

%


Other costs of operations

171


234


176


-27

%

-3

%

Total

$

807

$

873

$

906


-8

%

-11

%





















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues.  M&T's efficiency ratio was 55.7% in the second quarter of 2020, 56.0% in the year-earlier quarter and 58.9% in the first three months of 2020.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $139.5 billion at June 30, 2020, up from $121.6 billion and $124.6 billion at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $97.8 billion at June 30, 2020, $89.9 billion at June 30, 2019 and $94.1 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the second quarter of 2019 was driven largely by growth in commercial loans of $5.8 billion and commercial real estate loans of $2.0 billion. The commercial loan growth reflects loans originated as part of the PPP, which totaled $6.5 billion at June 30, 2020. Total deposits rose to $115.0 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $91.7 billion at June 30, 2019 and $100.2 billion at March 31, 2020. The higher level of deposits at the recent quarter-end as compared with the prior dates reflects both increased commercial and consumer deposits, as well as higher levels of deposits associated with residential mortgage servicing activities.

Total shareholders' equity was $15.9 billion, or 11.43% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared with $15.7 billion, or 12.91% at June 30, 2019 and $15.8 billion, or 12.70% at March 31, 2020. Common shareholders' equity was $14.7 billion, or $114.54 per share, at June 30, 2020, compared with $14.5 billion, or $107.73 per share, a year-earlier and $14.6 billion, or $113.54 per share, at March 31, 2020.  Tangible equity per common share was $78.62 at June 30, 2020, compared with $73.29 at June 30, 2019 and $77.60 at March 31, 2020. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances.  M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 9.51% at June 30, 2020, up from 9.19% three months earlier.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700.  Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #9253404.  The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, July 30, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to ID #9253404.  The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York.  M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.  Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.  Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation or regulation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Financial Highlights



Three months ended





Six months ended






June 30





June 30




Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Performance























Net income

$

241,054


473,260


-49

%

$

509,876


956,002


-47

%

Net income available to common shareholders

223,099


452,633


-51

%

473,795


914,719


-48

%

Per common share:























Basic earnings

$

1.74


3.34


-48

%

$

3.67


6.69


-45

%

Diluted earnings

1.74


3.34


-48

%

3.67


6.69


-45

%

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.00


10

%

$

2.20


2.00


10

%

Common shares outstanding:























Average - diluted (1)

128,333


135,464


-5

%

129,044


136,685


-6

%

Period end (2)

128,294


134,200


-4

%

128,294


134,200


-4

%

Return on (annualized):























Average total assets

.71

%

1.60

%





.80

%

1.64

%



Average common shareholders' equity

6.13

%

12.68

%





6.56

%

12.91

%



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

961,371


1,047,406


-8

%

$

1,943,239


2,103,433


-8

%

Yield on average earning assets

3.38

%

4.64

%





3.75

%

4.68

%



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.40

%

1.11

%





.60

%

1.08

%



Net interest spread

2.98

%

3.53

%





3.15

%

3.60

%



Contribution of interest-free funds

.15

%

.38

%





.22

%

.37

%



Net interest margin

3.13

%

3.91

%





3.37

%

3.97

%



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.29

%

.20

%





.26

%

.15

%



Net operating results (3)























Net operating income

$

243,958


477,001


-49

%

$

515,663


963,441


-46

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

1.76


3.37


-48

%

3.71


6.74


-45

%

Return on (annualized):























Average tangible assets

.74

%

1.68

%





.84

%

1.72

%



Average tangible common equity

9.04

%

18.83

%





9.71

%

19.19

%



Efficiency ratio

55.71

%

55.98

%





57.36

%

56.77

%






























At June 30














Loan quality

2020

2019

Change












Nonaccrual loans

$

1,156,650


865,384


34

%











Real estate and other foreclosed assets

66,763


72,907


-8

%











Total nonperforming assets

$

1,223,413


938,291


30

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

535,755


348,725


54

%











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:























Nonaccrual loans

$

51,165


36,765


39

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

454,269


320,305


42

%











Renegotiated loans

$

234,768


254,332


-8

%











Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

N/A


43,079















Purchased impaired loans (6):























Outstanding customer balance

N/A


473,834















Carrying amount

N/A


263,025















Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.18

%

.96

%















Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.68

%

1.15

%















______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.

(5)

Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.

(6)

Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Performance



















Net income

$

241,054


268,822


493,066


480,081


473,260

Net income available to common shareholders

223,099


250,701


473,372


461,410


452,633

Per common share:



















Basic earnings

$

1.74


1.93


3.60


3.47


3.34

Diluted earnings

1.74


1.93


3.60


3.47


3.34

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.10


1.10


1.00


1.00

Common shares outstanding:



















Average - diluted (1)

128,333


129,755


131,549


132,999


135,464

Period end (2)

128,294


128,282


130,589


132,277


134,200

Return on (annualized):



















Average total assets

.71

%

.90

%

1.60

%

1.58

%

1.60

%

Average common shareholders' equity

6.13

%

7.00

%

12.95

%

12.73

%

12.68

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

961,371


981,868


1,014,225


1,035,469


1,047,406

Yield on average earning assets

3.38

%

4.18

%

4.27

%

4.51

%

4.64

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.40

%

.83

%

.97

%

1.10

%

1.11

%

Net interest spread

2.98

%

3.35

%

3.30

%

3.41

%

3.53

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.15

%

.30

%

.34

%

.37

%

.38

%

Net interest margin

3.13

%

3.65

%

3.64

%

3.78

%

3.91

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.29

%

.22

%

.18

%

.16

%

.20

%

Net operating results (3)



















Net operating income

$

243,958


271,705


496,237


483,830


477,001

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

1.76


1.95


3.62


3.50


3.37

Return on (annualized):



















Average tangible assets

.74

%

.94

%

1.67

%

1.66

%

1.68

%

Average tangible common equity

9.04

%

10.39

%

19.08

%

18.85

%

18.83

%

Efficiency ratio

55.71

%

58.91

%

53.15

%

55.95

%

55.98

%























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Loan quality

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,156,650


1,061,748


963,112


1,005,249


865,384

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

66,763


83,605


85,646


79,735


72,907

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,223,413


1,145,353


1,048,758


1,084,984


938,291

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

535,755


530,317


518,728


461,162


348,725

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



















Nonaccrual loans

$

51,165


50,561


50,891


43,144


36,765

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

454,269


464,243


479,829


434,132


320,305

Renegotiated loans

$

234,768


232,439


234,424


240,781


254,332

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or

        more (5)

N/A

N/A


39,632


40,733


43,079

Purchased impaired loans (6):



















Outstanding customer balance

N/A

N/A


415,413


453,382


473,834

Carrying amount

N/A

N/A


227,545


253,496


263,025

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.18

%

1.13

%

1.06

%

1.12

%

.96

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.68

%

1.47

%

1.16

%

1.16

%

1.15

%

______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.

(5)

Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.

(6)

Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value. 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended





Six months ended






June 30





June 30




Dollars in thousands

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Interest income

$

1,032,242


1,237,913


-17

%

$

2,152,661


2,464,222


-13

%

Interest expense

75,105


196,432


-62


218,719


372,681


-41

Net interest income

957,137


1,041,481


-8


1,933,942


2,091,541


-8

Provision for credit losses

325,000


55,000

491


575,000


77,000


647

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

632,137


986,481


-36


1,358,942


2,014,541


-33

Other income























Mortgage banking revenues

145,024


107,321


35


272,933


202,632


35

Service charges on deposit accounts

77,455


107,787


-28


183,616


210,899


-13

Trust income

151,882


144,382


5


300,633


277,168


8

Brokerage services income

10,463


12,478


-16


23,592


24,954


-5

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

8,290


18,453


-55


29,306


29,255



Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

6,969


8,911


-22


(13,813)


20,752



Other revenues from operations

87,190


112,763


-23


220,366


247,200


-11

Total other income

487,273


512,095


-5


1,016,633


1,012,860



Other expense























Salaries and employee benefits

458,842


455,737


1


995,685


954,937


4

Equipment and net occupancy

77,089


79,150


-3


156,729


158,497


-1

Outside data processing and software

61,376


55,234


11


125,786


107,651


17

FDIC assessments

14,207


9,772


45


26,478


19,198


38

Advertising and marketing

9,842


24,046


-59


32,217


44,321


-27

Printing, postage and supplies

11,260


10,324


9


22,112


20,179


10

Amortization of core deposit and other
  intangible assets

3,913


5,077


-23


7,826


10,097


-22

Other costs of operations

170,513


233,692


-27


346,625


452,500


-23

Total other expense

807,042


873,032


-8


1,713,458


1,767,380


-3

Income before income taxes

312,368


625,544


-50


662,117


1,260,021


-47

Applicable income taxes

71,314


152,284


-53


152,241


304,019


-50

Net income

$

241,054


473,260


-49

%

$

509,876


956,002


-47

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Interest income

$

1,032,242


1,120,419


1,185,902


1,229,469


1,237,913

Interest expense

75,105


143,614


177,069


199,579


196,432

Net interest income

957,137


976,805


1,008,833


1,029,890


1,041,481

Provision for credit losses

325,000


250,000


54,000


45,000


55,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

632,137


726,805


954,833


984,890


986,481

Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues

145,024


127,909


118,134


137,004


107,321

Service charges on deposit accounts

77,455


106,161


110,987


111,092


107,787

Trust income

151,882


148,751


151,525


143,915


144,382

Brokerage services income

10,463


13,129


11,891


12,077


12,478

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

8,290


21,016


16,717


16,072


18,453

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

6,969


(20,782)


(6,452)


3,737


8,911

Other revenues from operations

87,190


133,176


118,238


103,882


112,763

Total other income

487,273


529,360


521,040


527,779


512,095

Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

458,842


536,843


469,080


476,780


455,737

Equipment and net occupancy

77,089


79,640


82,892


82,690


79,150

Outside data processing and software

61,376


64,410


61,720


60,360


55,234

FDIC assessments

14,207


12,271


12,431


9,906


9,772

Advertising and marketing

9,842


22,375


27,063


22,088


24,046

Printing, postage and supplies

11,260


10,852


9,513


10,201


10,324

Amortization of core deposit and other
   intangible assets

3,913


3,913


4,305


5,088


5,077

Other costs of operations

170,513


176,112


156,679


210,506


233,692

Total other expense

807,042


906,416


823,683


877,619


873,032

Income before income taxes

312,368


349,749


652,190


635,050


625,544

Applicable income taxes

71,314


80,927


159,124


154,969


152,284

Net income

$

241,054


268,822


493,066


480,081


473,260

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



June 30





Dollars in thousands

2020

2019

Change

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$

1,354,815


1,271,611


7

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

20,888,341


8,791,753


138

Trading account

1,293,534


479,403


170

Investment securities

8,454,344


11,580,249


-27

Loans and leases:












Commercial, financial, etc.

29,203,862


23,431,408


25

Real estate - commercial

37,159,451


35,194,375


6

Real estate - consumer

15,611,462


16,693,737


-6

Consumer

15,782,773


14,558,538


8

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

97,757,548


89,878,058


9

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,638,236


1,029,867


59

Net loans and leases

96,119,312


88,848,191


8

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112




Core deposit and other intangible assets

21,208


38,428


-45

Other assets

6,812,303


5,952,148


14

Total assets

$

139,536,969


121,554,895


15

%














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

45,397,843


30,747,946


48

%

Interest-bearing deposits

68,701,832


59,568,223


15

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

868,284


1,364,855


-36

Total deposits

114,967,959


91,681,024


25

Short-term borrowings

52,298


4,611,390


-99

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,250,316


1,915,147


18

Long-term borrowings

6,321,291


7,655,507


-17

Total liabilities

123,591,864


105,863,068


17

Shareholders' equity:












Preferred

1,250,000


1,231,500


2

Common

14,695,105


14,460,327


2

Total shareholders' equity

15,945,105


15,691,827


2

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

139,536,969


121,554,895


15

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend






June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$

1,354,815


1,298,192


1,432,805


1,818,861


1,271,611

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

20,888,341


8,896,307


7,190,154


12,495,524


8,791,753

Federal funds sold







3,500


200



Trading account

1,293,534


1,224,291


470,129


614,256


479,403

Investment securities

8,454,344


8,956,590


9,497,251


10,677,583


11,580,249

Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.

29,203,862


26,243,648


23,838,168


23,201,372


23,431,408

Real estate - commercial

37,159,451


36,684,106


35,541,914


34,945,231


35,194,375

Real estate - consumer

15,611,462


15,643,014


16,156,094


16,500,955


16,693,737

Consumer

15,782,773


15,571,507


15,386,693


15,175,635


14,558,538

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

97,757,548


94,142,275


90,922,869


89,823,193


89,878,058

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,638,236


1,384,366


1,051,071


1,038,437


1,029,867

Net loans and leases

96,119,312


92,757,909


89,871,798


88,784,756


88,848,191

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

21,208


25,121


29,034


33,339


38,428

Other assets

6,812,303


6,826,311


6,784,974


6,483,295


5,952,148

Total assets

$

139,536,969


124,577,833


119,872,757


125,500,926


121,554,895





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

45,397,843


35,554,715


32,396,407


31,766,724


30,747,946

Interest-bearing deposits

68,701,832


63,410,672


60,689,618


61,785,212


59,568,223

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

868,284


1,217,921


1,684,044


1,561,997


1,364,855

Total deposits

114,967,959


100,183,308


94,770,069


95,113,933


91,681,024

Short-term borrowings

52,298


59,180


62,363


5,513,896


4,611,390

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,250,316


2,198,116


2,337,490


2,090,762


1,915,147

Long-term borrowings

6,321,291


6,321,435


6,986,186


7,002,524


7,655,507

Total liabilities

123,591,864


108,762,039


104,156,108


109,721,115


105,863,068

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred

1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,231,500

Common

14,695,105


14,565,794


14,466,649


14,529,811


14,460,327

Total shareholders' equity

15,945,105


15,815,794


15,716,649


15,779,811


15,691,827

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

139,536,969


124,577,833


119,872,757


125,500,926


121,554,895

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended

Change in balance


Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, 2020 from


June 30,

Change

Dollars in millions

2020

2019

2020

June 30,

March 31,


2020

2019

in


Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2019

2020


Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

balance

ASSETS








































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

16,454

.10

%

6,122

2.38

%

6,130

1.24

%

169

%

168

%

$

11,292

.41

%

5,368

2.39

%

110

%

Federal funds sold and agreements









































to resell securities

692

.11

1

2.83

1,224

1.34

-

-43



958

.90

1

2.83


Trading account

49

2.04

68

2.20

64

2.64

-28

-24



56

2.38

66

2.79

-16

Investment securities

8,500

2.24

12,170

2.49

9,102

2.22

-30

-7



8,801

2.23

12,557

2.51

-30

Loans and leases, net of unearned









































discount









































Commercial, financial, etc.

29,733

3.10

23,335

4.97

24,290

4.10

27

22



27,011

3.55

23,173

5.02

17

Real estate - commercial

36,947

4.42

34,768

5.30

36,034

4.83

6

3



36,491

4.62

34,647

5.32

5

Real estate - consumer

15,599

4.00

16,723

4.29

15,931

4.03

-7

-2



15,765

4.02

16,830

4.33

-6

Consumer

15,518

4.85

14,324

5.53

15,451

5.30

8





15,484

5.07

14,165

5.52

9

Total loans and leases, net

97,797

4.05

89,150

5.09

91,706

4.61

10

7



94,751

4.32

88,815

5.12

7

Total earning assets

123,492

3.38

107,511

4.64

108,226

4.18

15

14



115,858

3.75

106,807

4.68

8

Goodwill

4,593




4,593




4,593










4,593




4,593





Core deposit and other intangible









































assets

23




41




27




-44

-14



25




43




-42

Other assets

8,338




6,342




7,739




31

8



8,037




6,224




29

Total assets

$

136,446




118,487




120,585




15

%

13

%

$

128,513




117,667




9

%











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Interest-bearing deposits









































Savings and interest-checking









































deposits

$

62,927

.17

53,495

.69

56,366

.56

18

%

12

%

$

59,646

.35

52,799

.64

13

%

Time deposits

5,354

1.49

6,530

1.53

5,672

1.55

-18

-6



5,513

1.52

6,441

1.44

-14

Deposits at Cayman Islands









































office

1,017

.06

1,247

1.94

1,672

.82

-18

-39



1,344

.54

1,110

1.96

21

Total interest-bearing









































deposits

69,298

.27

61,272

.80

63,710

.65

13

9



66,503

.45

60,350

.75

10

Short-term borrowings

63

.01

1,263

2.51

58

.16

-95

9



60

.08

1,177

2.50

-95

Long-term borrowings

6,189

1.86

8,278

3.20

6,240

2.60

-25

-1



6,215

2.23

8,386

3.21

-26

Total interest-bearing liabilities

75,550

.40

70,813

1.11

70,008

.83

7

8



72,778

.60

69,913

1.08

4

Noninterest-bearing deposits

42,497




30,099




32,456




41

31



37,477




30,207




24

Other liabilities

2,446




1,945




2,401




26

2



2,422




1,948




24

Total liabilities

120,493




102,857




104,865




17

15



112,677




102,068




10

Shareholders' equity

15,953




15,630




15,720




2

1



15,836




15,599




2

Total liabilities and









































shareholders' equity

$

136,446




118,487




120,585




15

%

13

%

$

128,513




117,667




9

%











































Net interest spread




2.98




3.53




3.35












3.15




3.60



Contribution of interest-free funds




.15




.38




.30












.22




.37



Net interest margin




3.13

%



3.91

%



3.65

%











3.37

%



3.97

%


Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30

June 30


2020

2019

2020

2019

Income statement data















In thousands, except per share















Net income















Net income

$

241,054


473,260


509,876


956,002

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

2,904


3,741


5,787


7,439

Net operating income

$

243,958


477,001


515,663


963,441

















Earnings per common share















Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.74


3.34


3.67


6.69

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.02


.03


.04


.05

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

1.76


3.37


3.71


6.74

















Other expense















Other expense

$

807,042


873,032


1,713,458


1,767,380

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(3,913)


(5,077)


(7,826)


(10,097)

Noninterest operating expense

$

803,129


867,955


1,705,632


1,757,283

Efficiency ratio















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

803,129


867,955


1,705,632


1,757,283

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

961,371


1,047,406


1,943,239


2,103,433

Other income

487,273


512,095


1,016,633


1,012,860

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

6,969


8,911


(13,813)


20,752

Denominator

$

1,441,675


1,550,590


2,973,685


3,095,541

Efficiency ratio

55.71

%

55.98

%

57.36

%

56.77

%

Balance sheet data















In millions















Average assets















Average assets

$

136,446


118,487


128,513


117,667

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(23)


(41)


(25)


(43)

Deferred taxes

6


11


7


11

Average tangible assets

$

131,836


113,864


123,902


113,042

Average common equity















Average total equity

$

15,953


15,630


15,836


15,599

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,232)


(1,250)


(1,232)

Average common equity

14,703


14,398


14,586


14,367

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(23)


(41)


(25)


(43)

Deferred taxes

6


11


7


11

Average tangible common equity

$

10,093


9,775


9,975


9,742

At end of quarter















Total assets















Total assets

$

139,537


121,555








Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(21)


(38)








Deferred taxes

5


10








Total tangible assets

$

134,928


116,934








Total common equity















Total equity

$

15,945


15,692








Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,232)








Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock




(3)








Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred dividends

14,695


14,457








Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(21)


(38)








Deferred taxes

5


10








Total tangible common equity

$

10,086


9,836








________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Income statement data



















In thousands, except per share



















Net income



















Net income

$

241,054


268,822


493,066


480,081


473,260

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

2,904


2,883


3,171


3,749


3,741

Net operating income

$

243,958


271,705


496,237


483,830


477,001





















Earnings per common share



















Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.74


1.93


3.60


3.47


3.34

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.02


.02


.02


.03


.03

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

1.76


1.95


3.62


3.50


3.37





















Other expense



















Other expense

$

807,042


906,416


823,683


877,619


873,032

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(3,913)


(3,913)


(4,305)


(5,088)


(5,077)

Noninterest operating expense

$

803,129


902,503


819,378


872,531


867,955

Efficiency ratio



















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

803,129


902,503


819,378


872,531


867,955

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

961,371


981,868


1,014,225


1,035,469


1,047,406

Other income

487,273


529,360


521,040


527,779


512,095

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

6,969


(20,782)


(6,452)


3,737


8,911

Denominator

$

1,441,675


1,532,010


1,541,717


1,559,511


1,550,590

Efficiency ratio

55.71

%

58.91

%

53.15

%

55.95

%

55.98

%

Balance sheet data



















In millions



















Average assets



















Average assets

$

136,446


120,585


122,554


120,388


118,487

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(23)


(27)


(31)


(36)


(41)

Deferred taxes

6


7


8


10


11

Average tangible assets

$

131,836


115,972


117,938


115,769


113,864

Average common equity



















Average total equity

$

15,953


15,720


15,832


15,837


15,630

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,373)


(1,232)

Average common equity

14,703


14,470


14,582


14,464


14,398

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(23)


(27)


(31)


(36)


(41)

Deferred taxes

6


7


8


10


11

Average tangible common equity

$

10,093


9,857


9,966


9,845


9,775

At end of quarter



















Total assets



















Total assets

$

139,537


124,578


119,873


125,501


121,555

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(21)


(25)


(29)


(33)


(38)

Deferred taxes

5


6


7


8


10

Total tangible assets

$

134,928


119,966


115,258


120,883


116,934

Total common equity



















Total equity

$

15,945


15,816


15,717


15,780


15,692

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,232)

Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock













(3)

Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred

       dividends

14,695


14,566


14,467


14,530


14,457

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(21)


(25)


(29)


(33)


(38)

Deferred taxes

5


6


7


8


10

Total tangible common equity

$

10,086


9,954


9,852


9,912


9,836

__________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Donald J. MacLeod

(716) 842-5138


MEDIA CONTACT:

C. Michael Zabel

(716) 842-5385

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mandtbank.com

Also from this source

For Second Consecutive Year, M&T Bank Named a Best Place to...

M&T Bank Corporation Comments on Federal Reserve 2020 DFAST...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics