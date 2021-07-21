M&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.41 in the second quarter of 2021, up from $1.74 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.33 in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $458 million in the recent quarter, $241 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $447 million in the initial 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the second 2021 quarter expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.22% and 11.55%, respectively, compared with .71% and 6.13%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period and 1.22% and 11.57%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $4 million ($3 million after tax-effect, or $.02 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $10 million ($8 million after tax-effect, or $.06 of diluted earnings per common share) in the first quarter of 2021.

Commenting on M&T's results for the second quarter of 2021, Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, noted, "Reflecting signs of economic recovery, we were encouraged by the increased customer activity experienced during the recent quarter, particularly associated with debit and credit cards. M&T's trust businesses continued their strong performance, with revenues up seven percent from last year's second quarter. The year-over-year expense growth largely resulted from increased costs for incentives and other investments that had been curtailed in 2020 due to the pandemic. M&T's balance sheet remains solid, highlighted by an allowance for credit losses to loans ratio of 1.62% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 10.7%, up from 10.4% at March 31, 2021."

Earnings Highlights







































































Change 2Q21 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

2Q21



2Q20



1Q21



2Q20



1Q21











































Net income

$ 458



$ 241



$ 447





90 %



2 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 439



$ 223



$ 428





97 %



2 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.41



$ 1.74



$ 3.33





96 %



2 % Annualized return on average assets



1.22 %



.71 %



1.22 %















Annualized return on average common equity



11.55 %



6.13 %



11.57 %

















For the first six-months of 2021, diluted earnings per common share rose 83% to $6.73 from $3.67 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income for the first half of 2021 increased to $905 million from $510 million in the corresponding 2020 period. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was 1.22% and 11.56%, respectively, improved from .80% and 6.56%, respectively, in the similar 2020 period.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share increased to $3.45 in the second quarter of 2021 from $1.76 and $3.41 in the year-earlier quarter and the first quarter of 2021, respectively. Net operating income totaled $463 million in 2021's second quarter, $244 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $457 million in the initial 2021 quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was 1.27% and 16.68%, respectively, .74% and 9.04%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 quarter and 1.29% and 17.05%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2021 rose to $6.84 from $3.71 in the similar 2020 period. Net operating income during the first half of 2021 was $920 million, up from $516 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.28% and 16.86%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2021, compared with .84% and 9.71% respectively, in the similar 2020 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $946 million in the recent quarter, compared with $961 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $985 million in the initial 2021 quarter. The decrease in the recent quarter as compared with the earlier quarters was due to a narrowing of the net interest margin to 2.77% in the second quarter of 2021 from 3.13% in the year-earlier quarter and 2.97% in the first quarter of 2021. The decreased net interest margin resulted from lower interest rates earned on loans and higher amounts of low-yielding balances at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Interest income from Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, was $51 million in the recent quarter, $29 million in the year-earlier quarter and $70 million in the first quarter of 2021.











































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







































































Change 2Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q21



2Q20



1Q21



2Q20



1Q21











































Average earning assets

$ 136,951



$ 123,492



$ 134,355





11 %



2 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 946



$ 961



$ 985





-2 %



-4 % Net interest margin



2.77 %



3.13 %



2.97 %

















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . Recaptures of the provision for credit losses of $15 million and $25 million were recorded in the second and first quarters of 2021, respectively. The provision for credit losses was $325 million in the second quarter of 2020. The provision in each quarter adjusts the allowance for credit losses to reflect expected losses that are based on economic forecasts as of each quarter-end date. Net loan charge-offs were $46 million during the recent quarter, down from $71 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $75 million in the first quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .19% and .29% in the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .31% in the first quarter of 2021.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $2.24 billion or 2.31% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, compared with $1.96 billion or 1.97% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and $1.16 billion or 1.18% at June 30, 2020. The increase in nonaccrual loans from June 30, 2020 to the two most recent quarter-ends reflects the continuing impact of the pandemic on borrowers' ability to make contractual payments on their loans, most notably loans in the hospitality sector. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $28 million at June 30, 2021, $67 million a year earlier and $30 million at March 31, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.58 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, compared with $1.64 billion or 1.68% at June 30, 2020 and $1.64 billion or 1.65% at March 31, 2021. The allowance at June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021 represented 1.69%, 1.79%, and 1.75%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics



























Change 2Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q21



2Q20



1Q21



2Q20



1Q21











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,242



$ 1,157



$ 1,957





94 %



15 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 28



$ 67



$ 30





-58 %



-6 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,270



$ 1,224



$ 1,987





86 %



14 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 1,077



$ 536



$ 1,085





101 %



-1 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



2.31 %



1.18 %



1.97 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,575



$ 1,638



$ 1,636





-4 %



-4 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.62 %



1.68 %



1.65 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ (15)



$ 325



$ (25)





—





—

Net charge-offs

$ 46



$ 71



$ 75





-35 %



-39 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.19 %



.29 %



.31 %



































































(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income increased to $514 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $487 million in the year-earlier quarter and $506 million in the first quarter of 2021. The higher level of the recent quarter's noninterest income when compared with the earlier quarters resulted largely from higher service charges on deposit accounts, merchant discount and credit card fees, and trust income.

Noninterest Income







































































Change 2Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q21



2Q20



1Q21



2Q20



1Q21











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 133



$ 145



$ 139





-8 %



-4 % Service charges on deposit accounts



99





78





93





27 %



6 % Trust income



163





152





156





7 %



4 % Brokerage services income



10





10





13





-2 %



-22 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



7





8





6





-22 %



3 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(11)





7





(12)



—



—

Other revenues from operations



113





87





111





29 %



2 % Total

$ 514



$ 487



$ 506





5 %



2 %

Noninterest expense totaled $865 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $807 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $919 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $859 million in the recent quarter, $803 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $907 million in 2021's initial quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, outside data processing and software, and professional services. As compared with the first quarter of 2021, the lower level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter was predominantly attributable to a decline in expenses for salaries and employee benefits, reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses during the initial 2021 quarter. Reflecting the impact of lower interest rates on expected prepayments of serviced residential mortgage loans, M&T recorded an $8 million increase in the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights in the recent quarter, compared with a decrease in that valuation allowance of $9 million in the initial 2021 quarter.

Noninterest Expense







































































Change 2Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q21



2Q20



1Q21



2Q20



1Q21











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 479



$ 459



$ 541





4 %



-11 % Equipment and net occupancy



81





77





82





5 %



-2 % Outside data processing and software



74





61





66





21 %



13 % FDIC assessments



18





14





14





26 %



26 % Advertising and marketing



13





10





15





36 %



-9 % Printing, postage and supplies



11





11





9





-1 %



19 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



3





4





3





-30 %

—

Other costs of operations



186





171





189





9 %



-2 % Total

$ 865



$ 807



$ 919





7 %



-6 %











































The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 58.4% in the second quarter of 2021, 55.7% in the year-earlier quarter and 60.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $150.6 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $139.5 billion and $150.5 billion at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $97.1 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $97.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and $99.3 billion at March 31, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with June 30, 2020 reflects a $3.8 billion decline in commercial loans, largely offset by growth in consumer loans and residential real estate loans of $1.7 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively. The lower commercial loan balances reflect declines in PPP and dealer floor plan loans. The rise in consumer loans resulted from higher balances of recreational finance and automobile loans, while the increase in residential real estate loans was attributable to purchased government-guaranteed loans. The decline in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the first quarter of 2021 resulted largely from lower commercial loans of $2.4 billion and residential real estate loans of $645 million, partially offset by a rise in consumer loans of $728 million. The decrease in commercial loans reflects lower balances of PPP loans. Those loans totaled $4.3 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $6.5 billion at June 30, 2020 and $6.2 billion at March 31, 2021. The consumer loans increase reflects higher balances of recreational finance and automobile loans. Total deposits were $128.3 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $115.0 billion at June 30, 2020 and $128.5 billion at March 31, 2021. The increased levels of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with June 30, 2020 reflect higher levels of liquidity being maintained by many commercial and consumer customers. During the recent quarter, M&T stopped accepting deposits for its Cayman Islands office.

Total shareholders' equity was $16.7 billion, or 11.10% of total assets at June 30, 2021, $15.9 billion, or 11.43% at June 30, 2020 and $16.4 billion, or 10.93% at March 31, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $15.5 billion, or $120.22 per share, at June 30, 2021, compared with $14.7 billion, or $114.54 per share, a year-earlier and $15.2 billion, or $118.12 per share, at March 31, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $84.47 at June 30, 2021, $78.62 at June 30, 2020 and $82.35 at March 31, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.7% at June 30, 2021, up from 10.4% three months earlier.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #1338608. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations . A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, July 28, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to the ID #1338608. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations .

About M&T . M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Who We Are . We are a bank for communities – bringing the capabilities of a large bank with the care of a locally focused institution. Our purpose is to make a difference in people's lives serving all our stakeholders. The keys to our approach are characterized by responsible lending based on the advantages of local knowledge and scale, and our long history of being prudent stewards of our shareholders' capital. For more on our approach as a bank for communities, we committed to communicating our efforts transparently, in our inaugural ESG Report launched this quarter.

We have once again received an "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York – a streak of earning the regulatory agency's highest rating for meeting the credit needs of the bank's communities that dates to 1982. While these acknowledgements might not be the biggest markers of corporate financial success, they are some of the most important to us, because it recognizes our work to improve the quality of lives in all of our communities and for all of our stakeholders. This, we believe, is the hallmark of building a healthier company.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future Factors include risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the People's United transaction, as described further below; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation or regulation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, Future Factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United, include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; the risk that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; the risk that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist; and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in certain other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights





Three months ended











Six months ended













June 30











June 30









Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

Performance















































Net income

$ 458,069





241,054





90 %

$ 905,318





509,876





78 % Net income available to common shareholders



438,759





223,099





97 %



866,852





473,795





83 % Per common share:















































Basic earnings

$ 3.41





1.74





96 %

$ 6.74





3.67





84 % Diluted earnings



3.41





1.74





96 %



6.73





3.67





83 % Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.10





—



$ 2.20





2.20



—

Common shares outstanding:















































Average - diluted (1)



128,842





128,333





—





128,756





129,044



—

Period end (2)



128,686





128,294



—





128,686





128,294



—

Return on (annualized):















































Average total assets



1.22 %



.71 %











1.22 %



.80 %







Average common shareholders' equity



11.55 %



6.13 %











11.56 %



6.56 %







Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 946,072





961,371





-2 %

$ 1,931,200





1,943,239





-1 % Yield on average earning assets



2.85 %



3.38 %











2.97 %



3.75 %







Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.14 %



.40 %











.17 %



.60 %







Net interest spread



2.71 %



2.98 %











2.80 %



3.15 %







Contribution of interest-free funds



.06 %



.15 %











.07 %



.22 %







Net interest margin



2.77 %



3.13 %











2.87 %



3.37 %







Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.19 %



.29 %











.25 %



.26 %







Net operating results (3)















































Net operating income

$ 462,959





243,958





90 %

$ 920,331





515,663





78 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.45





1.76





96 %



6.84





3.71





84 % Return on (annualized):















































Average tangible assets



1.27 %



.74 %











1.28 %



.84 %







Average tangible common equity



16.68 %



9.04 %











16.86 %



9.71 %







Efficiency ratio



58.4 %



55.7 %











59.4 %



57.4 %





























































At June 30





































Loan quality

2021



2020



Change

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,242,057





1,156,650





94 %























Real estate and other foreclosed assets



27,902





66,763





-58 %























Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,269,959





1,223,413





86 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 1,077,227





535,755





101 %























Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:















































Nonaccrual loans

$ 49,796





51,165





-3 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,029,331





454,269





127 %























Renegotiated loans

$ 236,377





234,768





1 %























Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.31 %



1.18 %































Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.62 %



1.68 %





















































(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021



2021



2020



2020



2020

Performance







































Net income

$ 458,069





447,249





471,140





372,136





241,054

Net income available to common shareholders



438,759





428,093





451,869





353,400





223,099

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 3.41





3.33





3.52





2.75





1.74

Diluted earnings



3.41





3.33





3.52





2.75





1.74

Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.10





1.10





1.10





1.10

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



128,842





128,669





128,379





128,355





128,333

Period end (2)



128,686





128,658





128,333





128,303





128,294

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



1.22 %



1.22 %



1.30 %



1.06 %



.71 % Average common shareholders' equity



11.55 %



11.57 %



12.07 %



9.53 %



6.13 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 946,072





985,128





993,252





947,114





961,371

Yield on average earning assets



2.85 %



3.08 %



3.15 %



3.13 %



3.38 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.14 %



.18 %



.25 %



.30 %



.40 % Net interest spread



2.71 %



2.90 %



2.90 %



2.83 %



2.98 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.06 %



.07 %



.10 %



.12 %



.15 % Net interest margin



2.77 %



2.97 %



3.00 %



2.95 %



3.13 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.19 %



.31 %



.39 %



.12 %



.29 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 462,959





457,372





473,453





375,029





243,958

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.45





3.41





3.54





2.77





1.76

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



1.27 %



1.29 %



1.35 %



1.10 %



.74 % Average tangible common equity



16.68 %



17.05 %



17.53 %



13.94 %



9.04 % Efficiency ratio



58.4 %



60.3 %



54.6 %



56.2 %



55.7 %













































June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Loan quality

2021



2021



2020



2020



2020

Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,242,057





1,957,106





1,893,299





1,239,972





1,156,650

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



27,902





29,797





34,668





49,872





66,763

Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,269,959





1,986,903





1,927,967





1,289,844





1,223,413

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 1,077,227





1,084,553





859,208





527,258





535,755

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 49,796





51,668





48,820





45,975





51,165

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,029,331





1,044,599





798,121





505,446





454,269

Renegotiated loans

$ 236,377





242,121





238,994





242,581





234,768

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.31 %



1.97 %



1.92 %



1.26 %



1.18 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.62 %



1.65 %



1.76 %



1.79 %



1.68 %

























(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended











Six months ended













June 30











June 30









Dollars in thousands

2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

Interest income

$ 970,358





1,032,242





-6 %

$ 1,987,320





2,152,661





-8 % Interest expense



28,018





75,105





-63





63,585





218,719





-71

Net interest income



942,340





957,137





-2





1,923,735





1,933,942





-1

Provision for credit losses



(15,000)





325,000



—





(40,000)





575,000



—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



957,340





632,137





51





1,963,735





1,358,942





45

Other income















































Mortgage banking revenues



133,313





145,024





-8





272,067





272,933



—

Service charges on deposit accounts



98,518





77,455





27





191,295





183,616





4

Trust income



162,991





151,882





7





319,013





300,633





6

Brokerage services income



10,265





10,463





-2





23,378





23,592





-1

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6,502





8,290





-22





12,786





29,306





-56

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(10,655)





6,969



—





(22,937)





(13,813)





—

Other revenues from operations



112,699





87,190





29





223,629





220,366





1

Total other income



513,633





487,273





5





1,019,231





1,016,633





—

Other expense















































Salaries and employee benefits



479,134





458,842





4





1,020,212





995,685





2

Equipment and net occupancy



80,848





77,089





5





163,319





156,729





4

Outside data processing and software



74,492





61,376





21





140,243





125,786





11

FDIC assessments



17,876





14,207





26





32,064





26,478





21

Advertising and marketing



13,364





9,842





36





27,992





32,217





-13

Printing, postage and supplies



11,133





11,260





-1





20,450





22,112





-8

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



2,737





3,913





-30





5,475





7,826





-30

Other costs of operations



185,761





170,513





9





375,034





346,625





8

Total other expense



865,345





807,042





7





1,784,789





1,713,458





4

Income before income taxes



605,628





312,368





94





1,198,177





662,117





81

Applicable income taxes



147,559





71,314





107





292,859





152,241





92

Net income

$ 458,069





241,054





90 %

$ 905,318





509,876





78 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2021



2021



2020



2020



2020

Interest income

$ 970,358





1,016,962





1,038,890





1,001,161





1,032,242

Interest expense



28,018





35,567





49,610





58,066





75,105

Net interest income



942,340





981,395





989,280





943,095





957,137

Provision for credit losses



(15,000)





(25,000)





75,000





150,000





325,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



957,340





1,006,395





914,280





793,095





632,137

Other income







































Mortgage banking revenues



133,313





138,754





140,441





153,267





145,024

Service charges on deposit accounts



98,518





92,777





95,817





91,355





77,455

Trust income



162,991





156,022





151,314





149,937





151,882

Brokerage services income



10,265





13,113





12,234





11,602





10,463

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6,502





6,284





7,204





4,026





8,290

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(10,655)





(12,282)





1,619





2,773





6,969

Other revenues from operations



112,699





110,930





142,621





107,601





87,190

Total other income



513,633





505,598





551,250





520,561





487,273

Other expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



479,134





541,078





476,110





478,897





458,842

Equipment and net occupancy



80,848





82,471





84,228





81,080





77,089

Outside data processing and software



74,492





65,751





68,034





64,660





61,376

FDIC assessments



17,876





14,188





15,204





12,121





14,207

Advertising and marketing



13,364





14,628





17,832





11,855





9,842

Printing, postage and supplies



11,133





9,317





8,335





9,422





11,260

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



2,737





2,738





3,129





3,914





3,913

Other costs of operations



185,761





189,273





172,136





164,825





170,513

Total other expense



865,345





919,444





845,008





826,774





807,042

Income before income taxes



605,628





592,549





620,522





486,882





312,368

Applicable income taxes



147,559





145,300





149,382





114,746





71,314

Net income

$ 458,069





447,249





471,140





372,136





241,054



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





June 30











Dollars in thousands

2021



2020



Change



ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,410,468





1,354,815





4

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



33,864,824





20,888,341





62



Trading account



712,558





1,293,534





-45



Investment securities



6,143,177





8,454,344





-27



Loans and leases:

























Commercial, financial, etc.



25,409,291





29,203,862





-13



Real estate - commercial



37,558,775





37,159,451





1



Real estate - consumer



16,704,951





15,611,462





7



Consumer



17,440,415





15,782,773





11



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



97,113,432





97,757,548





-1



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,575,128





1,638,236





-4



Net loans and leases



95,538,304





96,119,312





-1



Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



8,690





21,208





-59



Other assets



8,351,574





6,812,303





23



Total assets

$ 150,622,707





139,536,969





8

%



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 55,621,230





45,397,843





23

% Interest-bearing deposits



72,647,542





68,701,832





6



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





868,284





-100



Total deposits



128,268,772





114,967,959





12



Short-term borrowings



91,235





52,298





74



Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,042,948





2,250,316





-9



Long-term borrowings



3,499,448





6,321,291





-45



Total liabilities



133,902,403





123,591,864





8



Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred



1,250,000





1,250,000





—



Common



15,470,304





14,695,105





5



Total shareholders' equity



16,720,304





15,945,105





5



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 150,622,707





139,536,969





8

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2021



2021



2020



2020



2020

ASSETS







































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,410,468





1,258,989





1,552,743





1,489,232





1,354,815

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



33,864,824





31,407,227





23,663,810





20,197,937





20,888,341

Federal funds sold



—





1,000





—





—





—

Trading account



712,558





687,359





1,068,581





1,215,573





1,293,534

Investment securities



6,143,177





6,610,667





7,045,697





7,723,004





8,454,344

Loans and leases:







































Commercial, financial, etc.



25,409,291





27,811,190





27,574,564





27,891,648





29,203,862

Real estate - commercial



37,558,775





37,425,974





37,637,889





37,582,084





37,159,451

Real estate - consumer



16,704,951





17,349,683





16,752,993





16,663,708





15,611,462

Consumer



17,440,415





16,712,233





16,570,421





16,309,608





15,782,773

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



97,113,432





99,299,080





98,535,867





98,447,048





97,757,548

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,575,128





1,636,206





1,736,387





1,758,505





1,638,236

Net loans and leases



95,538,304





97,662,874





96,799,480





96,688,543





96,119,312

Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets



8,690





11,427





14,165





17,294





21,208

Other assets



8,351,574





8,248,405





7,863,517





6,702,048





6,812,303

Total assets

$ 150,622,707





150,481,060





142,601,105





138,626,743





139,536,969











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 55,621,230





53,641,419





47,572,884





44,201,670





45,397,843

Interest-bearing deposits



72,647,542





74,193,255





71,580,750





70,061,680





68,701,832

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





641,691





652,104





899,989





868,284

Total deposits



128,268,772





128,476,365





119,805,738





115,163,339





114,967,959

Short-term borrowings



91,235





58,957





59,482





46,123





52,298

Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,042,948





2,000,727





2,166,409





1,857,383





2,250,316

Long-term borrowings



3,499,448





3,498,503





4,382,193





5,458,885





6,321,291

Total liabilities



133,902,403





134,034,552





126,413,822





122,525,730





123,591,864

Shareholders' equity:







































Preferred



1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000

Common



15,470,304





15,196,508





14,937,283





14,851,013





14,695,105

Total shareholders' equity



16,720,304





16,446,508





16,187,283





16,101,013





15,945,105

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 150,622,707





150,481,060





142,601,105





138,626,743





139,536,969



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates







Three months ended

Change in balance

June 30, 2021 from

Six months ended

June 30,











June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2021



2021

2020

Change

in

balance





Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2021

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

ASSETS



































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 32,081

.11 %

16,454

.10 %

27,666

.10 %

95 %

16 %

$ 29,886

.11 %

11,292

.41 %

165 % Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



—

.48



692

.11



678

.12



-100



-100





337

.12



958

.90



—

Trading account



49

1.76



49

2.04



50

1.44



1



—





49

1.60



56

2.38



-12

Investment securities



6,211

2.23



8,500

2.24



6,605

2.28



-27



-6





6,407

2.25



8,801

2.23



-27

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount







































































Commercial, financial, etc.



27,055

3.26



29,733

3.10



27,723

3.53



-9



-2





27,387

3.39



27,011

3.55



1

Real estate - commercial



37,419

3.92



36,947

4.42



37,609

4.16



1



-1





37,513

4.04



36,491

4.62



3

Real estate - consumer



17,022

3.54



15,599

4.00



17,404

3.54



9



-2





17,212

3.54



15,765

4.02



9

Consumer



17,114

4.44



15,518

4.85



16,620

4.64



10



3





16,869

4.53



15,484

5.07



9

Total loans and leases, net



98,610

3.79



97,797

4.05



99,356

3.99



1



-1





98,981

3.89



94,751

4.32



4

Total earning assets



136,951

2.85



123,492

3.38



134,355

3.08



11



2





135,660

2.97



115,858

3.75



17

Goodwill



4,593







4,593







4,593







—



—





4,593







4,593







—

Core deposit and other intangible assets



10







23







13







-57



-21





11







25







-55

Other assets



9,087







8,338







9,196







9



-1





9,142







8,037







14

Total assets

$ 150,641







136,446







148,157







10 %

2 %

$ 149,406







128,513







16 %









































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































































Interest-bearing deposits







































































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 71,561

.05



62,927

.17



70,458

.07



14 %

2 %

$ 71,013

.06



59,646

.35



19 % Time deposits



3,358

.61



5,354

1.49



3,732

.76



-37



-10





3,544

.69



5,513

1.52



-36

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



50

.12



1,017

.06



683

.11



-95



-93





365

.11



1,344

.54



-73

Total interest-bearing deposits



74,969

.07



69,298

.27



74,873

.10



8



—





74,922

.09



66,503

.45



13

Short-term borrowings



61

.01



63

.01



62

.01



-3



-1





61

.01



60

.08



2

Long-term borrowings



3,429

1.74



6,189

1.86



3,851

1.78



-45



-11





3,639

1.76



6,215

2.23



-41

Total interest-bearing liabilities



78,459

.14



75,550

.40



78,786

.18



4



—





78,622

.17



72,778

.60



8

Noninterest-bearing deposits



53,444







42,497







50,860







26



5





52,159







37,477







39

Other liabilities



2,167







2,446







2,184







-11



-1





2,175







2,422







-10

Total liabilities



134,070







120,493







131,830







11



2





132,956







112,677







18

Shareholders' equity



16,571







15,953







16,327







4



1





16,450







15,836







4

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 150,641







136,446







148,157







10 %

2 %

$ 149,406







128,513







16 %









































































Net interest spread







2.71







2.98







2.90





















2.80







3.15







Contribution of interest-free funds







.06







.15







.07





















.07







.22







Net interest margin







2.77 %





3.13 %





2.97 %



















2.87 %





3.37 %







Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30



June 30





2021



2020



2021



2020

Income statement data































In thousands, except per share































Net income































Net income

$ 458,069





241,054





905,318





509,876

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



2,023





2,904





4,057





5,787

Merger-related expenses (1)



2,867





—





10,956





—

Net operating income

$ 462,959





243,958





920,331





515,663



































Earnings per common share































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.41





1.74





6.73





3.67

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.02





.02





.03





.04

Merger-related expenses (1)



.02





—





.08





—

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.45





1.76





6.84





3.71



































Other expense































Other expense

$ 865,345





807,042





1,784,789





1,713,458

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(2,737)





(3,913)





(5,475)





(7,826)

Merger-related expenses



(3,893)





—





(13,844)





—

Noninterest operating expense

$ 858,715





803,129





1,765,470





1,705,632

Merger-related expenses































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 4





—





4





—

Outside data processing and software



244





—





244





—

Advertising and marketing



24





—





24





—

Printing, postage and supplies



2,049





—





2,049





—

Other costs of operations



1,572





—





11,523





—

Other expense

$ 3,893





—





13,844





—

Efficiency ratio































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 858,715





803,129





1,765,470





1,705,632

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 946,072





961,371





1,931,200





1,943,239

Other income



513,633





487,273





1,019,231





1,016,633

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(10,655)





6,969





(22,937)





(13,813)

Denominator

$ 1,470,360





1,441,675





2,973,368





2,973,685

Efficiency ratio



58.4 %



55.7 %



59.4 %



57.4 % Balance sheet data































In millions































Average assets































Average assets

$ 150,641





136,446





149,406





128,513

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(10)





(23)





(11)





(25)

Deferred taxes



3





6





3





7

Average tangible assets

$ 146,041





131,836





144,805





123,902

Average common equity































Average total equity

$ 16,571





15,953





16,450





15,836

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Average common equity



15,321





14,703





15,200





14,586

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(10)





(23)





(11)





(25)

Deferred taxes



3





6





3





7

Average tangible common equity

$ 10,721





10,093





10,599





9,975

At end of quarter































Total assets































Total assets

$ 150,623





139,537

















Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(9)





(21)

















Deferred taxes



2





5

















Total tangible assets

$ 146,023





134,928

















Total common equity































Total equity

$ 16,720





15,945

















Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)

















Common equity



15,470





14,695

















Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(9)





(21)

















Deferred taxes



2





5

















Total tangible common equity

$ 10,870





10,086





































































(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,





2021



2021



2020



2020



2020

Income statement data







































In thousands, except per share







































Net income







































Net income

$ 458,069





447,249





471,140





372,136





241,054

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



2,023





2,034





2,313





2,893





2,904

Merger-related expenses (1)



2,867





8,089





—





—





—

Net operating income

$ 462,959





457,372





473,453





375,029





243,958











































Earnings per common share







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.41





3.33





3.52





2.75





1.74

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.02





.02





.02





.02





.02

Merger-related expenses (1)



.02





.06





—





—





—

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.45





3.41





3.54





2.77





1.76











































Other expense







































Other expense

$ 865,345





919,444





845,008





826,774





807,042

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(2,737)





(2,738)





(3,129)





(3,914)





(3,913)

Merger-related expenses



(3,893)





(9,951)





—





—





—

Noninterest operating expense

$ 858,715





906,755





841,879





822,860





803,129

Merger-related expenses







































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 4





—





—





—





—

Outside data processing and software



244





—





—





—





—

Advertising and marketing



24





—





—





—





—

Printing, postage and supplies



2,049





—





—





—





—

Other costs of operations



1,572





9,951





—





—





—

Other expense

$ 3,893





9,951





—





—





—

Efficiency ratio







































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 858,715





906,755





841,879





822,860





803,129

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 946,072





985,128





993,252





947,114





961,371

Other income



513,633





505,598





551,250





520,561





487,273

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(10,655)





(12,282)





1,619





2,773





6,969

Denominator

$ 1,470,360





1,503,008





1,542,883





1,464,902





1,441,675

Efficiency ratio



58.4 %



60.3 %



54.6 %



56.2 %



55.7 % Balance sheet data







































In millions







































Average assets







































Average assets

$ 150,641





148,157





144,563





140,181





136,446

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(10)





(13)





(16)





(19)





(23)

Deferred taxes



3





3





4





5





6

Average tangible assets

$ 146,041





143,554





139,958





135,574





131,836

Average common equity







































Average total equity

$ 16,571





16,327





16,213





16,073





15,953

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Average common equity



15,321





15,077





14,963





14,823





14,703

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(10)





(13)





(16)





(19)





(23)

Deferred taxes



3





3





4





5





6

Average tangible common equity

$ 10,721





10,474





10,358





10,216





10,093

At end of quarter







































Total assets







































Total assets

$ 150,623





150,481





142,601





138,627





139,537

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(9)





(12)





(14)





(17)





(21)

Deferred taxes



2





3





4





4





5

Total tangible assets

$ 146,023





145,879





137,998





134,021





134,928

Total common equity







































Total equity

$ 16,720





16,447





16,187





16,101





15,945

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Common equity



15,470





15,197





14,937





14,851





14,695

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(9)





(12)





(14)





(17)





(21)

Deferred taxes



2





3





4





4





5

Total tangible common equity

$ 10,870





10,595





10,334





10,245





10,086



















































(1) After any related tax effect.

