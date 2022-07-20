M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

M&T Bank Corporation

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 20,2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $1.08 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $3.41 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.62 in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $218 million in the recent quarter, $458 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $362 million in the first 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the second quarter of 2022 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .42% and 3.21%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.55%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period and .97% and 8.55%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. M&T's second quarter 2022 results reflect a full-quarter impact of its April 1, 2022 acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United"). However, the results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of $465 million ($346 million after-tax effect, or $1.94 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $4 million ($3 million after-tax effect, or $.02 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per share) in the initial quarter of 2022.

The closing of the acquisition of People's United resulted in the issuance of 50.3 million common shares. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, People's United shareholders received consideration valued at .118 of an M&T common share in exchange for each common share of People's United. Additionally, People's United outstanding preferred stock was converted into shares of Series H preferred stock of M&T (NYSE: MTBPrH). The fair value of assets acquired in the transaction totaled approximately $64.2 billion, including $35.8 billion of loans and leases, while liabilities assumed were approximately $55.5 billion, including $53.0 billion of deposits. The purchase price totaled approximately $8.4 billion (with the price based on M&T's close price of $164.66 per share as of April 1, 2022). The transaction resulted in approximately $3.9 billion of goodwill recorded on M&T's balance sheet. The company anticipates transferring financial records of People's United to M&T's core operating systems by the end of the third quarter.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "We were extremely pleased with the second quarter results and our continued momentum following the acquisition of People's United. Higher average earning assets and the benefits from an increased net interest margin helped drive revenue growth, while expenses remained well controlled. Although financial results for the recent quarter reflect significant merger-related expenses, the acquisition has already had a positive impact on M&T's net operating results. In addition, our capital position remains very strong with an estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.9%."

Earnings Highlights



































Change 2Q22 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

2Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22





















Net income

$

218

$

458

$

362


-53

%

-40

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

192

$

439

$

340


-56

%

-43

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.08

$

3.41

$

2.62


-68

%

-59

%

Annualized return on average assets

.42

%

1.22

%

.97

%







Annualized return on average common equity

3.21

%

11.55

%

8.55

%







For the first six-months of 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $3.45, compared with $6.73 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income was $580 million and $905 million in the first half of 2022 and 2021, respectively.  Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was .65% and 5.34%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.56%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Reflected in merger-related expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was a provision for credit losses of $242 million. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") also be recognized. Accordingly, M&T recorded a $242 million provision related to such loans obtained in the People's United acquisition. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that provision to be a merger-related expense. Other merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services and other temporary help fees associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.10 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $3.45 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.73 in the first quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $578 million in the recent quarter, $463 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $376 million in 2022's first quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the second quarter of 2022 was 1.16% and 14.41%, respectively, 1.27% and 16.68%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2022 totaled $5.88, compared with $6.84 in the similar 2021 period. Net operating income during the first half of 2022 was $954 million, up from $920 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.11% and 13.57%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2022, compared with 1.28% and 16.86%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.42 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $946 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $907 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and the impact of earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United that totaled approximately $56.6 billion on April 1, 2022. Average earning assets rose to $189.8 billion in the recent quarter, 39% above the $136.9 billion average in the second quarter of 2021 and 37% higher than $138.6 billion in 2022's first quarter. Average loans outstanding were $127.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $98.6 billion in the year earlier quarter and $92.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 3.01% in the second quarter of 2022, up from 2.77% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 2.65% in the first quarter of 2022. 



















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



































Change 2Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22





















Average earning assets

$

189,755

$

136,951

$

138,624


39

%

37

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

1,422

$

946

$

907


50

%

57

%

Net interest margin

3.01

%

2.77

%

2.65

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $302 million in the second quarter of 2022. As already noted, included in that amount was a $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. GAAP provides that an allowance for credit losses on such loans be recorded beyond the recognition of the fair value of the loans at the acquisition date. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $60 million in the recent quarter. A $10 million provision was recorded in the initial quarter of 2022 and a $15 million provision recovery in the second quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $50 million in the second quarter of 2022, $46 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $7 million in 2022's first quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .16% and .19% in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .03% in the first quarter of 2022.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.63 billion at June 30, 2022, up from $2.24 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.13 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in the balance of nonaccrual loans resulted from loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans declined to 2.05% at the recent quarter-end from 2.31% a year earlier and 2.32% at March 31, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $29 million at June 30, 2022, $28 million a year earlier and $24 million at March 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.82 billion or 1.42% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans. The allowance for credit losses was $1.58 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 and $1.47 billion or 1.60% at March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality Metrics














Change 2Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22





















At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$

2,633

$

2,242

$

2,134


17

%

23

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

29

$

28

$

24


3

%

22

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,662

$

2,270

$

2,158


17

%

23

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

524

$

1,077

$

777


-51

%

-33

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

2.05

%

2.31

%

2.32

%




























Allowance for credit losses

$

1,824

$

1,575

$

1,472


16

%

24

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.42

%

1.62

%

1.60

%




























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$

302

$

(15)

$

10






Net charge-offs (2)

$

50

$

46

$

7


8

%


Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized) (2)

.16

%

.19

%

.03

%







_________________________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

(2)

For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs and related data do not reflect $33 million of charge-offs related to PCD acquired loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $571 million in the second quarter of 2022, up from $514 million in the year-earlier quarter. People's United-related revenues in the recent quarter added approximately $79 million to noninterest income, including $33 million in service charges on deposit accounts and $14 million in trust income. Excluding People's United-related revenues, the lower level of noninterest income in the most recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflects decreased mortgage banking revenues impacted by M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans while still selling select lower-yielding mortgage loans, partially offset by higher trust income and brokerage services income. Noninterest income was $541 million in this year's first quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter, excluding People's United-related revenues, was predominantly the result of decreased mortgage banking revenues and receipt of a $30 million distribution resulting from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group in 2022's initial quarter, whereas no similar distribution was received in the recent quarter. Those declines were partially offset by higher trust income and increased merchant discount and credit card fees included in other revenues from operations.

Noninterest Income



































Change 2Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22





















Mortgage banking revenues

$

83

$

133

$

109


-38

%

-24

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

124


99


102


26

%

22

%

Trust income

190


163


169


17

%

12

%

Brokerage services income

24


10


20


135

%

20

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

2


7


5


-65

%

-57

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities




(11)


(1)






Other revenues from operations

148


113


137


31

%

8

%

Total

$

571

$

514

$

541


11

%

6

%

Noninterest expense totaled $1.40 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $865 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $960 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.16 billion in the recent quarter, $859 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $941 million in 2022's first quarter. The most significant factor for the higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter was the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition.

Noninterest Expense



































Change 2Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

776

$

479

$

578


62

%

34

%

Equipment and net occupancy

125


81


86


54

%

45

%

Outside data processing and software

94


74


80


26

%

18

%

FDIC assessments

22


18


16


26

%

45

%

Advertising and marketing

21


13


16


54

%

29

%

Printing, postage and supplies

16


11


10


40

%

53

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

18


3


1






Other costs of operations

331


186


173


78

%

91

%

Total

$

1,403

$

865

$

960


62

%

46

%





















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 58.3% in the second quarter of 2022, 58.4% in the year-earlier quarter and 64.9% in the first quarter of 2022. The higher ratio in 2022's first quarter reflects seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits expenses in that quarter.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $204.0 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $150.6 billion and $149.9 billion at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $128.5 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $97.1 billion at June 30, 2021 and $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the earlier dates noted is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits rose to $170.4 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $128.3 billion a year earlier and $126.3 billion at March 31, 2022.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.8 billion or 12.64% of total assets at June 30, 2022, $16.7 billion or 11.10% at June 30, 2021 and $17.9 billion or 11.93% at March 31, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.8 billion, or $135.16 per share, at June 30, 2022, compared with $15.5 billion, or $120.22 per share, a year-earlier and $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, at March 31, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $85.78 at June 30, 2022, $84.47 at June 30, 2021 and $89.33 at March 31, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.9% at June 30, 2022, compared with 11.7% three months earlier and 10.7% at June 30, 2021.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,505,946 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $171.14 resulting in a total cost of $600 million.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (888) 632-3384. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 830-1914. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ222. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday July 27, 2022 by calling (800) 925-9346, or (402) 220-5380 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Upon closing the acquisition of People's United, M&T and The M&T Charitable Foundation launched a series of investments and activities to support communities across New England and New York. Among those efforts was the announcement of the Amplify Fund – a philanthropic investment to drive sustainable impact across the legacy People's United region. The Fund will be deployed over three years to benefit historically under-represented, low- and moderate-income communities using a racial equity and justice lens.

Last month, the company also launched a Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab in Bridgeport, Connecticut. This follows successful initiatives in Buffalo and Harrisburg. The seven-week program is designed to help local multicultural business owners thrive, grow and pursue new ideas by providing guidance and skills to expand and operate their businesses. It will accept as many as 50 entrepreneurs and is part of M&T Bank's mission to build a culturally fluent bank that understands the needs of the communities it serves and provide the resources to address those needs.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC.  Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control. As described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future factors include the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the war in Ukraine; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions including inflation and supply chain issues; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T does business; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T operates; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T. 

Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on M&T's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Klock

(716) 842-5138


MEDIA CONTACT:

Maya Dillon

(646) 735-1958

Financial Highlights



Three months ended





Six months ended






June 30





June 30




Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Performance

























Net income

$

217,522


458,069


-53

%

$

579,696


905,318


-36

%

Net income available to common shareholders

192,236


438,759


-56

%

531,916


866,852


-39

%

Per common share:























Basic earnings

$

1.08


3.41


-68

%

$

3.47


6.74


-49

%

Diluted earnings

1.08


3.41


-68

%

3.45


6.73


-49

%

Cash dividends

$

1.20


1.10


9

%

$

2.40


2.20


9

%

Common shares outstanding:























Average - diluted (1)

178,277


128,842


38

%

153,981


128,756


20

%

Period end (2)

175,969


128,686


37

%

175,969


128,686


37

%

Return on (annualized):























Average total assets

.42

%

1.22

%





.65

%

1.22

%



Average common shareholders' equity

3.21

%

11.55

%





5.34

%

11.56

%



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,422,443


946,072


50

%

$

2,329,851


1,931,200


21

%

Yield on average earning assets

3.12

%

2.85

%





2.96

%

2.97

%



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.20

%

.14

%





.18

%

.17

%



Net interest spread

2.92

%

2.71

%





2.78

%

2.80

%



Contribution of interest-free funds

.09

%

.06

%





.08

%

.07

%



Net interest margin

3.01

%

2.77

%





2.86

%

2.87

%



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.16

%

.19

%





.10

%

.25

%



Net operating results (3)

























Net operating income

$

577,622


462,959


25

%

$

953,621


920,331


4

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.10


3.45


-10

%

5.88


6.84


-14

%

Return on (annualized):























Average tangible assets

1.16

%

1.27

%





1.11

%

1.28

%



Average tangible common equity

14.41

%

16.68

%





13.57

%

16.86

%



Efficiency ratio

58.3

%

58.4

%





61.1

%

59.4

%






























At June 30














Loan quality


2022

2021

Change












Nonaccrual loans

$

2,633,005


2,242,057


17

%











Real estate and other foreclosed assets

28,692


27,902


3

%











Total nonperforming assets

$

2,661,697


2,269,959


17

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

523,662


1,077,227


-51

%











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:























Nonaccrual loans

$

46,937


49,796


-6

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

467,834


1,029,331


-55

%











Renegotiated loans

$

276,584


236,377


17

%











Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

2.05

%

2.31

%















Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.42

%

1.62

%















_________________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Performance





















Net income

$

217,522


362,174


457,968


495,460


458,069

Net income available to common shareholders

192,236


339,590


434,171


475,961


438,759

Per common share:



















Basic earnings

$

1.08


2.63


3.37


3.70


3.41

Diluted earnings

1.08


2.62


3.37


3.69


3.41

Cash dividends

$

1.20


1.20


1.20


1.10


1.10

Common shares outstanding:



















Average - diluted (1)

178,277


129,416


128,888


128,844


128,842

Period end (2)

175,969


129,080


128,705


128,699


128,686

Return on (annualized):



















Average total assets

.42

%

.97

%

1.15

%

1.28

%

1.22

%

Average common shareholders' equity

3.21

%

8.55

%

10.91

%

12.16

%

11.55

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,422,443


907,408


937,356


970,953


946,072

Yield on average earning assets

3.12

%

2.72

%

2.64

%

2.82

%

2.85

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.20

%

.13

%

.12

%

.14

%

.14

%

Net interest spread

2.92

%

2.59

%

2.52

%

2.68

%

2.71

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.09

%

.06

%

.06

%

.06

%

.06

%

Net interest margin

3.01

%

2.65

%

2.58

%

2.74

%

2.77

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.16

%

.03

%

.13

%

.17

%

.19

%

Net operating results (3)





















Net operating income

$

577,622


375,999


475,477


504,030


462,959

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.10


2.73


3.50


3.76


3.45

Return on (annualized):



















Average tangible assets

1.16

%

1.04

%

1.23

%

1.34

%

1.27

%

Average tangible common equity

14.41

%

12.44

%

15.98

%

17.54

%

16.68

%

Efficiency ratio

58.3

%

64.9

%

59.7

%

57.7

%

58.4

%























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Loan quality


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,633,005


2,134,231


2,060,083


2,242,263


2,242,057

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

28,692


23,524


23,901


24,786


27,902

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,661,697


2,157,755


2,083,984


2,267,049


2,269,959

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

523,662


776,751


963,399


1,026,080


1,077,227

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



















Nonaccrual loans

$

46,937


46,151


51,429


47,358


49,796

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

467,834


689,831


927,788


947,091


1,029,331

Renegotiated loans

$

276,584


242,108


230,408


242,955


236,377

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

2.05

%

2.32

%

2.22

%

2.40

%

2.31

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.42

%

1.60

%

1.58

%

1.62

%

1.62

%

____________________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended





Six months ended






June 30





June 30




Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Interest income

$

1,465,142


970,358


51

%

$

2,393,398


1,987,320


20

%

Interest expense

53,425


28,018


91


77,507


63,585


22

Net interest income

1,411,717


942,340


50


2,315,891


1,923,735


20

Provision for credit losses

302,000


(15,000)





312,000


(40,000)



Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,109,717


957,340


16


2,003,891


1,963,735


2

Other income























Mortgage banking revenues

82,926


133,313


-38


192,074


272,067


-29

Service charges on deposit accounts

124,170


98,518


26


225,677


191,295


18

Trust income

190,084


162,991


17


359,297


319,013


13

Brokerage services income

24,138


10,265


135


44,328


23,378


90

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

2,293


6,502


-65


7,662


12,786


-40

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(62)


(10,655)





(805)


(22,937)



Other revenues from operations

147,551


112,699


31


283,754


223,629


27

Total other income

571,100


513,633


11


1,111,987


1,019,231


9

Other expense























Salaries and employee benefits

776,201


479,134


62


1,353,721


1,020,212


33

Equipment and net occupancy

124,655


80,848


54


210,467


163,319


29

Outside data processing and software

93,820


74,492


26


173,539


140,243


24

FDIC assessments

22,585


17,876


26


38,161


32,064


19

Advertising and marketing

20,635


13,364


54


36,659


27,992


31

Printing, postage and supplies

15,570


11,133


40


25,720


20,450


26

Amortization of core deposit and other

   intangible assets

18,384


2,737


572


19,640


5,475


259

Other costs of operations

331,304


185,761


78


504,988


375,034


35

Total other expense

1,403,154


865,345


62


2,362,895


1,784,789


32

Income before income taxes

277,663


605,628


-54


752,983


1,198,177


-37

Applicable income taxes

60,141


147,559


-59


173,287


292,859


-41

Net income

$

217,522


458,069


-53

%

$

579,696


905,318


-36

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Interest income

$

1,465,142


928,256


958,518


992,946


970,358

Interest expense

53,425


24,082


24,725


25,696


28,018

Net interest income

1,411,717


904,174


933,793


967,250


942,340

Provision for credit losses

302,000


10,000


(15,000)


(20,000)


(15,000)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,109,717


894,174


948,793


987,250


957,340

Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues

82,926


109,148


139,267


159,995


133,313

Service charges on deposit accounts

124,170


101,507


105,392


105,426


98,518

Trust income

190,084


169,213


168,827


156,876


162,991

Brokerage services income

24,138


20,190


18,923


20,490


10,265

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

2,293


5,369


6,027


5,563


6,502

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(62)


(743)


1,426


291


(10,655)

Other revenues from operations

147,551


136,203


138,775


120,485


112,699

Total other income

571,100


540,887


578,637


569,126


513,633

Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

776,201


577,520


515,043


510,422


479,134

Equipment and net occupancy

124,655


85,812


82,641


80,738


80,848

Outside data processing and software

93,820


79,719


78,814


72,782


74,492

FDIC assessments

22,585


15,576


18,830


18,810


17,876

Advertising and marketing

20,635


16,024


21,228


15,208


13,364

Printing, postage and supplies

15,570


10,150


8,140


7,917


11,133

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

18,384


1,256


1,954


2,738


2,737

Other costs of operations

331,304


173,684


200,850


190,719


185,761

Total other expense

1,403,154


959,741


927,500


899,334


865,345

Income before income taxes

277,663


475,320


599,930


657,042


605,628

Applicable income taxes

60,141


113,146


141,962


161,582


147,559

Net income

$

217,522


362,174


457,968


495,460


458,069

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



June 30





Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

Change

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$

1,688,274


1,410,468


20

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

33,437,454


33,864,824


-1

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities

250,250





100

Trading account

278,696


712,558


-61

Investment securities

22,801,717


6,143,177


271

Loans and leases:












Commercial, financial, etc.

39,108,676


25,409,291


54

Real estate - commercial

46,795,139


37,558,775


25

Real estate - consumer

22,767,107


16,704,951


36

Consumer

19,815,198


17,440,415


14

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

128,486,120


97,113,432


32

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,823,790


1,575,128


16

Net loans and leases

126,662,330


95,538,304


33

Goodwill

8,501,357


4,593,112


85

Core deposit and other intangible assets

245,358


8,690




Other assets

10,167,453


8,351,574


22

Total assets

$

204,032,889


150,622,707


35

%














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

72,375,515


55,621,230


30

%

Interest-bearing deposits

97,982,881


72,647,542


35

Total deposits

170,358,396


128,268,772


33

Short-term borrowings

1,119,321


91,235




Accrued interest and other liabilities

3,743,278


2,042,948


83

Long-term borrowings

3,017,363


3,499,448


-14

Total liabilities

178,238,358


133,902,403


33

Shareholders' equity:












Preferred

2,010,600


1,250,000


61

Common

23,783,931


15,470,304


54

Total shareholders' equity

25,794,531


16,720,304


54

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

204,032,889


150,622,707


35

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend






June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$

1,688,274


1,411,460


1,337,577


1,479,712


1,410,468

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

33,437,454


36,025,382


41,872,304


38,445,788


33,864,824

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities

250,250












Trading account

278,696


197,558


468,031


624,556


712,558

Investment securities

22,801,717


9,356,832


7,155,860


6,447,622


6,143,177

Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.

39,108,676


23,496,017


23,473,324


22,514,940


25,409,291

Real estate - commercial

46,795,139


34,553,558


35,389,730


37,023,952


37,558,775

Real estate - consumer

22,767,107


15,595,879


16,074,445


16,209,354


16,704,951

Consumer

19,815,198


18,162,938


17,974,953


17,834,648


17,440,415

Total   loans   and   leases,   net   of   unearned   discount

128,486,120


91,808,392


92,912,452


93,582,894


97,113,432

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,823,790


1,472,359


1,469,226


1,515,024


1,575,128

Net loans and leases

126,662,330


90,336,033


91,443,226


92,067,870


95,538,304

Goodwill

8,501,357


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

245,358


2,742


3,998


5,952


8,690

Other assets

10,167,453


7,940,433


8,233,052


8,236,582


8,351,574

Total assets

$

204,032,889


149,863,552


155,107,160


151,901,194


150,622,707





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

72,375,515


58,520,366


60,131,480


56,542,309


55,621,230

Interest-bearing deposits

97,982,881


67,798,347


71,411,929


72,158,987


72,647,542

Total deposits

170,358,396


126,318,713


131,543,409


128,701,296


128,268,772

Short-term borrowings

1,119,321


50,307


47,046


103,548


91,235

Accrued interest and other liabilities

3,743,278


2,174,925


2,127,931


2,067,188


2,042,948

Long-term borrowings

3,017,363


3,443,587


3,485,369


3,500,391


3,499,448

Total liabilities

178,238,358


131,987,532


137,203,755


134,372,423


133,902,403

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred

2,010,600


1,750,000


1,750,000


1,750,000


1,250,000

Common

23,783,931


16,126,020


16,153,405


15,778,771


15,470,304

Total shareholders' equity

25,794,531


17,876,020


17,903,405


17,528,771


16,720,304

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

204,032,889


149,863,552


155,107,160


151,901,194


150,622,707

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates






















Three months ended


Change in balance




Six months ended







June 30,


 June 30, 


March 31,


June 30, 2022 from




June 30,


Change

Dollars in millions

2022


2021


2022


June 30,


March 31,




2022


2021


in




Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


2021


2022




Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


balance

ASSETS






















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

39,386


.82

%

32,081


.11

%

38,693


.19

%

23

%

2

%

$

39,041


.51

%

29,886


.11

%

31

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
securities

250


.41





.48





.71


100


100




126


.41


337


.12


-63

Trading account

136


.59


49


1.76


48


1.61


175


182




92


.85


49


1.60


86

Investment securities

22,384


2.55


6,211


2.23


7,724


2.06


260


190




15,095


2.42


6,407


2.25


136

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount






















































Commercial, financial, etc.

37,818


3.96


27,055


3.26


23,305


3.61


40


62




30,602


3.83


27,387


3.39


12

Real estate - commercial

47,227


3.87


37,419


3.92


34,957


3.86


26


35




41,126


3.86


37,513


4.04


10

Real estate - consumer

22,761


3.64


17,022


3.54


15,870


3.55


34


43




19,334


3.60


17,212


3.54


12

Consumer

19,793


4.26


17,114


4.44


18,027


4.23


16


10




18,915


4.25


16,869


4.53


12

Total loans and leases, net

127,599


3.94


98,610


3.79


92,159


3.85


29


38




109,977


3.90


98,981


3.89


11

Total earning assets

189,755


3.12


136,951


2.85


138,624


2.72


39


37




164,331


2.96


135,660


2.97


21

Goodwill

8,501






4,593






4,593






85


85




6,560






4,593






43

Core deposit and other intangible assets

254






10






3














130






11








Other assets

10,355






9,087






8,428






14


23




9,393






9,142






3

Total assets

$

208,865






150,641






151,648






39

%

38

%

$

180,414






149,406






21

%
























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






















































Interest-bearing deposits






















































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

95,149


.12


71,561


.05


67,267


.04


33

%

41

%

$

81,285


.09


71,013


.06


14

%

Time deposits

5,480


.09


3,358


.61


2,647


.21


63


107




4,071


.13


3,544


.69


15

Deposits at Cayman Islands office







50


.12








-100













365


.11


-100

Total interest-bearing deposits

100,629


.12


74,969


.07


69,914


.05


34


44




85,356


.09


74,922


.09


14

Short-term borrowings

1,126


1.22


61


.01


56


.01










594


1.16


61


.01




Long-term borrowings

3,282


2.55


3,429


1.74


3,442


1.88


-4


-5




3,362


2.21


3,639


1.76


-8

Total interest-bearing liabilities

105,037


.20


78,459


.14


73,412


.13


34


43




89,312


.18


78,622


.17


14

Noninterest-bearing deposits

74,054






53,444






58,141






39


27




66,141






52,159






27

Other liabilities

3,684






2,167






2,201






70


67




2,946






2,175






35

Total liabilities

182,775






134,070






133,754






36


37




158,399






132,956






19

Shareholders' equity

26,090






16,571






17,894






57


46




22,015






16,450






34

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

208,865






150,641






151,648






39

%

38

%

$

180,414






149,406






21

%
























































Net interest spread





2.92






2.71






2.59
















2.78






2.80





Contribution of interest-free funds





.09






.06






.06
















.08






.07





Net interest margin





3.01

%




2.77

%




2.65

%














2.86

%




2.87

%



Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures




Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30

June 30


2022

2021

2022

2021

Income statement data

















In thousands, except per share















Net income

















Net income

$

217,522


458,069


579,696


905,318

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

14,138


2,023


15,071


4,057

Merger-related expenses (1)

345,962


2,867


358,854


10,956

Net operating income

$

577,622


462,959


953,621


920,331

















Earnings per common share

















Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.08


3.41


3.45


6.73

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.08


.02


.10


.03

Merger-related expenses (1)

1.94


.02


2.33


.08

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.10


3.45


5.88


6.84

















Other expense

















Other expense

$

1,403,154


865,345


2,362,895


1,784,789

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(18,384)


(2,737)


(19,640)


(5,475)

Merger-related expenses

(222,809)


(3,893)


(240,181)


(13,844)

Noninterest operating expense

$

1,161,961


858,715


2,103,074


1,765,470

Merger-related expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits

$

85,299


4


85,386


4

Equipment and net occupancy

502





2,309



Outside data processing and software

716


244


968


244

Advertising and marketing

1,199


24


1,827


24

Printing, postage and supplies

2,460


2,049


3,182


2,049

Other costs of operations

132,633


1,572


146,509


11,523

Other expense

222,809


3,893


240,181


13,844

Provision for credit losses

242,000





242,000



Total

$

464,809

$

3,893

$

482,181

$

13,844

Efficiency ratio

















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

1,161,961


858,715


2,103,074


1,765,470

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,422,443


946,072


2,329,851


1,931,200

Other income

571,100


513,633


1,111,987


1,019,231

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(62)


(10,655)


(805)


(22,937)

Denominator

$

1,993,605


1,470,360


3,442,643


2,973,368

Efficiency ratio

58.3

%

58.4

%

61.1

%

59.4

%

Balance sheet data

















In millions















Average assets

















Average assets

$

208,865


150,641


180,414


149,406

Goodwill

(8,501)


(4,593)


(6,560)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(254)


(10)


(130)


(11)

Deferred taxes

60


3


31


3

Average tangible assets

$

200,170


146,041


173,755


144,805

Average common equity

















Average total equity

$

26,090


16,571


22,015


16,450

Preferred stock

(2,011)


(1,250)


(1,881)


(1,250)

Average common equity

24,079


15,321


20,134


15,200

Goodwill

(8,501)


(4,593)


(6,560)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(254)


(10)


(130)


(11)

Deferred taxes

60


3


31


3

Average tangible common equity

$

15,384


10,721


13,475


10,599

At end of quarter















Total assets

















Total assets

$

204,033


150,623








Goodwill

(8,501)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(245)


(9)








Deferred taxes

57


2








Total tangible assets

$

195,344


146,023








Total common equity

















Total equity

$

25,795


16,720








Preferred stock

(2,011)


(1,250)








Common equity

23,784


15,470








Goodwill

(8,501)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(245)


(9)








Deferred taxes

57


2








Total tangible common equity

$

15,095


10,870








________________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Income statement data





















In thousands, except per share



















Net income





















Net income

$

217,522


362,174


457,968


495,460


458,069

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

14,138


933


1,447


2,028


2,023

Merger-related expenses (1)

345,962


12,892


16,062


6,542


2,867

Net operating income

$

577,622


375,999


475,477


504,030


462,959





















Earnings per common share





















Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.08


2.62


3.37


3.69


3.41

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.08


.01


.01


.02


.02

Merger-related expenses (1)

1.94


.10


.12


.05


.02

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.10


2.73


3.50


3.76


3.45





















Other expense





















Other expense

$

1,403,154


959,741


927,500


899,334


865,345

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(18,384)


(1,256)


(1,954)


(2,738)


(2,737)

Merger-related expenses

(222,809)


(17,372)


(21,190)


(8,826)


(3,893)

Noninterest operating expense

$

1,161,961


941,113


904,356


887,770


858,715

Merger-related expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

85,299


87


112


60


4

Equipment and net occupancy

502


1,807


340


1



Outside data processing and software

716


252


250


625


244

Advertising and marketing

1,199


628


337


505


24

Printing, postage and supplies

2,460


722


186


730


2,049

Other costs of operations

132,633


13,876


19,965


6,905


1,572

Other expense

222,809


17,372


21,190


8,826


3,893

Provision for credit losses

242,000












Total

$

464,809


17,372


21,190


8,826