M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.69 in the third quarter of 2021, up from $2.75 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.41 in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $495 million in the recent quarter, $372 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $458 million in the second 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the third quarter of 2021 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.28% and 12.16%, respectively, improved from 1.06% and 9.53%, respectively, in the similar 2020 period and 1.22% and 11.55%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $9 million ($7 million after tax-effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $4 million ($3 million after tax-effect, or $.02 of diluted earnings per common share) in the second quarter of 2021.  There were no merger-related expenses in the third quarter of 2020.

Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's third quarter results, "Results in the recent quarter reflect the strength of M&T's diversified business model.  Fee income was robust, driven by strong mortgage banking, trust and brokerage, and other payments revenue relative to the year-earlier and immediately preceding quarters.  Higher expense levels, notably incentive compensation and other professional services costs, were largely associated with the increased revenue but also reflect a reversion to more normal levels.  Our balance sheet remains strong, as evidenced by a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.1% at September 30, 2021, improved from 10.7% at the end of the second quarter."

Earnings Highlights



































Change 3Q21 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q20

2Q21





















Net income

$

495

$

372

$

458


33

%

8

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

476

$

353

$

439


35

%

8

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.69

$

2.75

$

3.41


34

%

8

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.28

%

1.06

%

1.22

%







Annualized return on average common equity

12.16

%

9.53

%

11.55

%







For the first nine-months of 2021, diluted earnings per common share rose 62% to $10.43 from $6.42 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 increased to $1.40 billion from $882 million in the corresponding 2020 period.  Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was 1.24% and 11.76%, respectively, improved from .89% and 7.57%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period. Merger-related expenses for the first nine months of 2021 were $23 million ($17 million after tax-effect, or $.13 of diluted earnings per common share).  There were no merger-related expenses in the similar period of 2020.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.  The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.  Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.76 in the recent quarter, up from $2.77 and $3.45 in the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, respectively.  Net operating income totaled $504 million in 2021's third quarter, $375 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $463 million in the second quarter of 2021.  Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, 1.10% and 13.94%, respectively, in the year-earlier quarter and 1.27% and 16.68%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share during the first nine months of 2021 increased to $10.61 from $6.49 in the similar 2020 period.  Net operating income during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $1.42 billion and $891 million, respectively. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.30% and 17.10%, respectively, in the first nine months of 2021 and was .93% and 11.15%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $971 million in the recent quarter, up from $947 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $946 million in the second 2021 quarter.  The recent quarter improvement as compared with the year-earlier quarter was largely due to lower rates paid on deposit accounts offset, in part, by the impact of lower average outstanding loan balances. As compared with the second quarter of 2021, the higher net interest income in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of increased yields on loans, reflecting fees received from payoffs of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.  The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2021, the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021 was 2.74%, 2.95% and 2.77%, respectively. The lower net interest margin in the two most recent quarters reflects higher amounts of low-yielding balances at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.  Those balances add to net interest income, but lower the reported net interest margin. Interest income from PPP loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, was $71 million in the recent quarter, compared with $39 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $51 million in the second quarter of 2021.



















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



































Change 3Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q20

2Q21





















Average earning assets

$

140,420

$

127,689

$

136,951


10

%

3

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

971

$

947

$

946


3

%

3

%

Net interest margin

2.74

%

2.95

%

2.77

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  Recaptures of the provision for credit losses of $20 million and $15 million were recorded in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively.  The provision for credit losses totaled $150 million in the third quarter of 2020. The provision in each quarter adjusts the allowance for credit losses to reflect expected losses that are based on economic forecasts as of each quarter-end date. Net loan charge-offs were $40 million during the recent quarter, compared with $30 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $46 million in the second quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .17% and .12% in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .19% in the second quarter of 2021.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.24 billion at each of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, compared with $1.24 billion at September 30, 2020. As a percentage of loans outstanding, nonaccrual loans were 2.40%, 2.31% and 1.26% at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The increase in nonaccrual loans from September 30, 2020 to the two most recent quarter-ends reflects the continuing impact of the pandemic on borrowers' ability to make contractual payments on their loans, most notably loans in the hospitality sector.  Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $25 million at September 30, 2021, $50 million a year earlier and $28 million at June 30, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.52 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2021, compared with $1.76 billion or 1.79% at September 30, 2020 and $1.58 billion or 1.62% at June 30, 2021. The allowance at September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021 represented 1.66%, 1.91%, and 1.69%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics














Change 3Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q20

2Q21





















At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$

2,242

$

1,240

$

2,242


81

%


Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

25

$

50

$

28


-50

%

-11

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,267

$

1,290

$

2,270


76

%


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

1,026

$

527

$

1,077


95

%

-5

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

2.40

%

1.26

%

2.31

%




























Allowance for credit losses

$

1,515

$

1,759

$

1,575


-14

%

-4

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.62

%

1.79

%

1.62

%




























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$

(20)

$

150

$

(15)






Net charge-offs

$

40

$

30

$

46


35

%

-13

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.17

%

.12

%

.19

%







____________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income was $569 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $521 million in the year-earlier quarter and $514 million in the second quarter of 2021. As compared with the third quarter of 2020, the higher level of noninterest income in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher service charges on deposit accounts, merchant discount and credit card fees, mortgage banking revenues and income from M&T's trust and brokerage services businesses. The recent quarter's improvement as compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflects increases in mortgage banking revenues, service charges on deposit accounts, brokerage services income, credit-related fees, and lower unrealized losses on investment securities. Brokerage services income in the recent quarter included approximately $10 million of revenues associated with the sale of select investment products of LPL Financial, an independent financial services broker.  Prior to the transition of M&T's retail brokerage and certain trust customer business to LPL Financial in mid-June 2021, those customers were provided proprietary trust products managed by M&T and revenues related thereto were reported as trust income.

Noninterest Income



































Change 3Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q20

2Q21





















Mortgage banking revenues

$

160

$

153

$

133


4

%

20

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

105


91


99


15

%

7

%

Trust income

157


150


163


5

%

-4

%

Brokerage services income

20


12


10


77

%

100

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

6


4


7


38

%

-14

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities




3


(11)




Other revenues from operations

121


108


113


12

%

7

%

Total

$

569

$

521

$

514


9

%

11

%

Noninterest expense totaled $899 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $827 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $865 million in the second quarter of 2021.  Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $888 million in the recent quarter, $823 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $859 million in 2021's second quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (reflecting increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services. As compared with the second quarter of 2021, the higher level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher incentive compensation.

Noninterest Expense



































Change 3Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q20

2Q21





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

510

$

479

$

479


7

%

7

%

Equipment and net occupancy

81


81


81




Outside data processing and software

73


65


74


13

%

-2

%

FDIC assessments

19


12


18


55

%

5

%

Advertising and marketing

15


12


13


28

%

14

%

Printing, postage and supplies

8


9


11


-16

%

-29

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

3


4


3


-30

%


Other costs of operations

190


165


186


16

%

3

%

Total

$

899

$

827

$

865


9

%

4

%





















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues.  M&T's efficiency ratio was 57.7% in the third quarter of 2021, 56.2% in the year-earlier quarter and 58.4% in the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $151.9 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $138.6 billion and $150.6 billion at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $98.4 billion at September 30, 2020 and $97.1 billion at June 30, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with September 30, 2020 reflects a $5.4 billion decline in commercial loans, partially offset by growth in consumer loans of $1.5 billion.  The lower commercial loan balances reflect declines in PPP and dealer floor plan loans.  The rise in consumer loans resulted from higher balances of recreational finance and automobile loans. The decline in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with June 30, 2021 resulted largely from lower commercial loans of $2.9 billion. The decrease in commercial loans reflects lower balances of PPP loans. Those loans totaled $2.2 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $6.5 billion at September 30, 2020 and $4.3 billion at June 30, 2021. Total deposits were $128.7 billion at the recent quarter-end, $115.2 billion at September 30, 2020 and $128.3 billion at June 30, 2021. The increased levels of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with September 30, 2020 reflect higher levels of liquidity being maintained by many commercial and consumer customers. 

Total shareholders' equity was $17.5 billion, or 11.54% of total assets at September 30, 2021, $16.1 billion, or 11.61% at September 30, 2020 and $16.7 billion, or 11.10% at June 30, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $15.8 billion, or $122.60 per share, at September 30, 2021, compared with $14.9 billion, or $115.75 per share, a year-earlier and $15.5 billion, or $120.22 per share, at June 30, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $86.88 at September 30, 2021, $79.85 at September 30, 2020 and $84.47 at June 30, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances.  M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 11.1% at September 30, 2021, up from 10.7% three months earlier.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 876-9173.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1667.  Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ321.  The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, October 27, 2021 by calling (800) 727-6189, or (402) 220-2671 for international participants. No conference ID is required.  The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T.  M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York.  M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.  Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Who We Are.  We are a bank for communities – bringing the capabilities of a large bank with the care of a locally focused institution. Our purpose is to make a difference in people's lives serving all our stakeholders. The keys to our approach are characterized by responsible lending based on the advantages of local knowledge and scale, and our long history of being prudent stewards of our shareholders' capital. For more on our approach as a bank for communities, please review our latest ESG report available on M&T's website.

Earlier this month it was announced that M&T Bank again ranked in the nation's top 10 for U.S. Small Business Administration lending.  For 13 consecutive years, M&T Bank has remained one of the top 10 SBA lenders in the country.  Additionally in the quarter, M&T Bank continued to focus on its multicultural customers in its diverse communities by establishing several multicultural banking centers across its footprint to enhance local branch experience by offering services in English and other languages.  Customers can also now complete cash transactions at M&T Bank ATMs in four languages.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC.  Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.  

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  

Future factors include risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United.  

Future factors related to the proposed transaction also include risks, such as, among others: that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; and that revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; as well as the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist, and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.    

Financial Highlights






























Three months ended





Nine months ended






September 30





September 30




Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Performance























Net income

$

495,460


372,136


33

%

$

1,400,778


882,012


59

%

Net income available to common shareholders

475,961


353,400


35

%

1,342,812


827,204


62

%

Per common share:























Basic earnings

$

3.70


2.75


35

%

$

10.44


6.42


63

%

Diluted earnings

3.69


2.75


34

%

10.43


6.42


62

%

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.10




$

3.30


3.30


Common shares outstanding:























Average - diluted (1)

128,844


128,355





128,786


128,813


Period end (2)

128,699


128,303




128,699


128,303


Return on (annualized):























Average total assets

1.28

%

1.06

%





1.24

%

.89

%



Average common shareholders' equity

12.16

%

9.53

%





11.76

%

7.57

%



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

970,953


947,114


3

%

$

2,902,154


2,890,353


Yield on average earning assets

2.82

%

3.13

%





2.91

%

3.53

%



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.14

%

.30

%





.15

%

.50

%



Net interest spread

2.68

%

2.83

%





2.76

%

3.03

%



Contribution of interest-free funds

.06

%

.12

%





.07

%

.19

%



Net interest margin

2.74

%

2.95

%





2.83

%

3.22

%



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.17

%

.12

%





.22

%

.21

%



Net operating results (3)























Net operating income

$

504,030


375,029


34

%

$

1,424,361


890,692


60

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.76


2.77


36

%

10.61


6.49


63

%

Return on (annualized):























Average tangible assets

1.34

%

1.10

%





1.30

%

.93

%



Average tangible common equity

17.54

%

13.94

%





17.10

%

11.15

%



Efficiency ratio

57.7

%

56.2

%





58.8

%

57.0

%






























At September 30














Loan quality

2021

2020

Change












Nonaccrual loans

$

2,242,263


1,239,972


81

%











Real estate and other foreclosed assets

24,786


49,872


-50

%











Total nonperforming assets

$

2,267,049


1,289,844


76

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

1,026,080


527,258


95

%











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:























Nonaccrual loans

$

47,358


45,975


3

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

947,091


505,446


87

%











Renegotiated loans

$

242,955


242,581














Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

2.40

%

1.26

%















Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.62

%

1.79

%















______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Performance



















Net income

$

495,460


458,069


447,249


471,140


372,136

Net income available to common shareholders

475,961


438,759


428,093


451,869


353,400

Per common share:



















Basic earnings

$

3.70


3.41


3.33


3.52


2.75

Diluted earnings

3.69


3.41


3.33


3.52


2.75

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.10


1.10


1.10


1.10

Common shares outstanding:



















Average - diluted (1)

128,844


128,842


128,669


128,379


128,355

Period end (2)

128,699


128,686


128,658


128,333


128,303

Return on (annualized):



















Average total assets

1.28

%

1.22

%

1.22

%

1.30

%

1.06

%

Average common shareholders' equity

12.16

%

11.55

%

11.57

%

12.07

%

9.53

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

970,953


946,072


985,128


993,252


947,114

Yield on average earning assets

2.82

%

2.85

%

3.08

%

3.15

%

3.13

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.14

%

.14

%

.18

%

.25

%

.30

%

Net interest spread

2.68

%

2.71

%

2.90

%

2.90

%

2.83

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.06

%

.06

%

.07

%

.10

%

.12

%

Net interest margin

2.74

%

2.77

%

2.97

%

3.00

%

2.95

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.17

%

.19

%

.31

%

.39

%

.12

%

Net operating results (3)



















Net operating income

$

504,030


462,959


457,372


473,453


375,029

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.76


3.45


3.41


3.54


2.77

Return on (annualized):



















Average tangible assets

1.34

%

1.27

%

1.29

%

1.35

%

1.10

%

Average tangible common equity

17.54

%

16.68

%

17.05

%

17.53

%

13.94

%

Efficiency ratio

57.7

%

58.4

%

60.3

%

54.6

%

56.2

%























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Loan quality

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,242,263


2,242,057


1,957,106


1,893,299


1,239,972

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

24,786


27,902


29,797


34,668


49,872

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,267,049


2,269,959


1,986,903


1,927,967


1,289,844

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

1,026,080


1,077,227


1,084,553


859,208


527,258

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



















Nonaccrual loans

$

47,358


49,796


51,668


48,820


45,975

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

947,091


1,029,331


1,044,599


798,121


505,446

Renegotiated loans

$

242,955


236,377


242,121


238,994


242,581

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

2.40

%

2.31

%

1.97

%

1.92

%

1.26

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.62

%

1.62

%

1.65

%

1.76

%

1.79

%

______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended





Nine months ended






September 30





September 30




Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Interest income

$

992,946


1,001,161


-1

%

$

2,980,266


3,153,822


-6

%

Interest expense

25,696


58,066


-56


89,281


276,785


-68

Net interest income

967,250


943,095


3


2,890,985


2,877,037


Provision for credit losses

(20,000)


150,000





(60,000)


725,000



Net interest income after provision for credit losses

987,250


793,095


24


2,950,985


2,152,037


37

Other income























Mortgage banking revenues

159,995


153,267


4


432,062


426,200


1

Service charges on deposit accounts

105,426


91,355


15


296,721


274,971


8

Trust income

156,876


149,937


5


475,889


450,570


6

Brokerage services income

20,490


11,602


77


43,868


35,194


25

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

5,563


4,026


38


18,349


33,332


-45

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

291


2,773




(22,646)


(11,040)



Other revenues from operations

120,485


107,601


12


344,114


327,967


5

Total other income

569,126


520,561


9


1,588,357


1,537,194


3

Other expense























Salaries and employee benefits

510,422


478,897


7


1,530,634


1,474,582


4

Equipment and net occupancy

80,738


81,080




244,057


237,809


3

Outside data processing and software

72,782


64,660


13


213,025


190,446


12

FDIC assessments

18,810


12,121


55


50,874


38,599


32

Advertising and marketing

15,208


11,855


28


43,200


44,072


-2

Printing, postage and supplies

7,917


9,422


-16


28,367


31,534


-10

Amortization of core deposit and other

   intangible assets

2,738


3,914


-30


8,213


11,740


-30

Other costs of operations

190,719


164,825


16


565,753


511,450


11

Total other expense

899,334


826,774


9


2,684,123


2,540,232


6

Income before income taxes

657,042


486,882


35


1,855,219


1,148,999


61

Applicable income taxes

161,582


114,746


41


454,441


266,987


70

Net income

$

495,460


372,136


33

%

$

1,400,778


882,012


59

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Interest income

$

992,946


970,358


1,016,962


1,038,890


1,001,161

Interest expense

25,696


28,018


35,567


49,610


58,066

Net interest income

967,250


942,340


981,395


989,280


943,095

Provision for credit losses

(20,000)


(15,000)


(25,000)


75,000


150,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

987,250


957,340


1,006,395


914,280


793,095

Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues

159,995


133,313


138,754


140,441


153,267

Service charges on deposit accounts

105,426


98,518


92,777


95,817


91,355

Trust income

156,876


162,991


156,022


151,314


149,937

Brokerage services income

20,490


10,265


13,113


12,234


11,602

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

5,563


6,502


6,284


7,204


4,026

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

291


(10,655)


(12,282)


1,619


2,773

Other revenues from operations

120,485


112,699


110,930


142,621


107,601

Total other income

569,126


513,633


505,598


551,250


520,561

Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

510,422


479,134


541,078


476,110


478,897

Equipment and net occupancy

80,738


80,848


82,471


84,228


81,080

Outside data processing and software

72,782


74,492


65,751


68,034


64,660

FDIC assessments

18,810


17,876


14,188


15,204


12,121

Advertising and marketing

15,208


13,364


14,628


17,832


11,855

Printing, postage and supplies

7,917


11,133


9,317


8,335


9,422

Amortization of core deposit and other
   intangible assets

2,738


2,737


2,738


3,129


3,914

Other costs of operations

190,719


185,761


189,273


172,136


164,825

Total other expense

899,334


865,345


919,444


845,008


826,774

Income before income taxes

657,042


605,628


592,549


620,522


486,882

Applicable income taxes

161,582


147,559


145,300


149,382


114,746

Net income

$

495,460


458,069


447,249


471,140


372,136

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



September 30





Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

Change

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$

1,479,712


1,489,232


-1

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

38,445,788


20,197,937


90

Trading account

624,556


1,215,573


-49

Investment securities

6,447,622


7,723,004


-17

Loans and leases:












Commercial, financial, etc.

22,514,940


27,891,648


-19

Real estate - commercial

37,023,952


37,582,084


-1

Real estate - consumer

16,209,354


16,663,708


-3

Consumer

17,834,648


16,309,608


9

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

93,582,894


98,447,048


-5

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,515,024


1,758,505


-14

Net loans and leases

92,067,870


96,688,543


-5

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112




Core deposit and other intangible assets

5,952


17,294


-66

Other assets

8,236,582


6,702,048


23

Total assets

$

151,901,194


138,626,743


10

%














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

56,542,309


44,201,670


28

%

Interest-bearing deposits

72,158,987


70,061,680


3

Deposits at Cayman Islands office




899,989


-100

Total deposits

128,701,296


115,163,339


12

Short-term borrowings

103,548


46,123


125

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,067,188


1,857,383


11

Long-term borrowings

3,500,391


5,458,885


-36

Total liabilities

134,372,423


122,525,730


10

Shareholders' equity:












Preferred

1,750,000


1,250,000


40

Common

15,778,771


14,851,013


6

Total shareholders' equity

17,528,771


16,101,013


9

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

151,901,194


138,626,743


10

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend




September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$

1,479,712


1,410,468


1,258,989


1,552,743


1,489,232

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

38,445,788


33,864,824


31,407,227


23,663,810


20,197,937

Federal funds sold







1,000






Trading account

624,556


712,558


687,359


1,068,581


1,215,573

Investment securities

6,447,622


6,143,177


6,610,667


7,045,697


7,723,004

Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.

22,514,940


25,409,291


27,811,190


27,574,564


27,891,648

Real estate - commercial

37,023,952


37,558,775


37,425,974


37,637,889


37,582,084

Real estate - consumer

16,209,354


16,704,951


17,349,683


16,752,993


16,663,708

Consumer

17,834,648


17,440,415


16,712,233


16,570,421


16,309,608

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

93,582,894


97,113,432


99,299,080


98,535,867


98,447,048

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,515,024


1,575,128


1,636,206


1,736,387


1,758,505

Net loans and leases

92,067,870


95,538,304


97,662,874


96,799,480


96,688,543

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

5,952


8,690


11,427


14,165


17,294

Other assets

8,236,582


8,351,574


8,248,405


7,863,517


6,702,048

Total assets

$

151,901,194


150,622,707


150,481,060


142,601,105


138,626,743





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

56,542,309


55,621,230


53,641,419


47,572,884


44,201,670

Interest-bearing deposits

72,158,987


72,647,542


74,193,255


71,580,750


70,061,680

Deposits at Cayman Islands office







641,691


652,104


899,989

Total deposits

128,701,296


128,268,772


128,476,365


119,805,738


115,163,339

Short-term borrowings

103,548


91,235


58,957


59,482


46,123

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,067,188


2,042,948


2,000,727


2,166,409


1,857,383

Long-term borrowings

3,500,391


3,499,448


3,498,503


4,382,193


5,458,885

Total liabilities

134,372,423


133,902,403


134,034,552


126,413,822


122,525,730

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred

1,750,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000

Common

15,778,771


15,470,304


15,196,508


14,937,283


14,851,013

Total shareholders' equity

17,528,771


16,720,304


16,446,508


16,187,283


16,101,013

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

151,901,194


150,622,707


150,481,060


142,601,105


138,626,743

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended

Change in balance


Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, 2021 from


September 30,

Change

Dollars in millions

2021

2020

2021

September 30,

June 30,


2021

2020

in


Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2020

2021


Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

balance

ASSETS














































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

39,036


.15

%

16,440


.10

%

32,081


.11

%

137

%

22

%

$

32,969


.12

%

13,021


.28

%

153

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to
resell securities




.47

5,113


.13




.48

-100

40



223


.12

2,353


.33


Trading account

51


2.71

50


1.62

49


1.76

2

3



50


1.97

54


2.15

-7

Investment securities

6,019


2.19

7,876


1.95

6,211


2.23

-24

-3



6,276


2.23

8,490


2.14

-26

Loans and leases, net of unearned
discount














































Commercial, financial, etc.

23,730


3.96

28,333


3.05

27,055


3.26

-16

-12



26,155


3.57

27,455


3.37

-5

Real estate - commercial

37,547


3.87

37,243


4.19

37,419


3.92

1





37,525


3.98

36,743


4.47

2

Real estate - consumer

16,379


3.59

16,558


3.69

17,022


3.54

-1

-4



16,932


3.56

16,032


3.90

6

Consumer

17,658


4.34

16,076


4.76

17,114


4.44

10

3



17,134


4.47

15,683


4.96

9

Total loans and leases, net

95,314


3.95

98,210


3.89

98,610


3.79

-3

-3



97,746


3.91

95,913


4.17

2

Total earning assets

140,420


2.82

127,689


3.13

136,951


2.85

10

3



137,264


2.91

119,831


3.53

15

Goodwill

4,593





4,593





4,593











4,593





4,593






Core deposit and other intangible assets

7





19





10





-62

-27



10





23





-57

Other assets

9,017





7,880





9,087





14

-1



9,100





7,983





14

Total assets

$

154,037





140,181





150,641





10

%

2

%

$

150,967





132,430





14

%
















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY














































Interest-bearing deposits














































Savings and interest-checking
deposits

$

70,976


.04

65,848


.14

71,561


.05

8

%

-1

%

$

71,000


.05

61,729


.27

15

%

Time deposits

3,061


.46

4,715


1.22

3,358


.61

-35

-9



3,381


.62

5,245


1.43

-36

Deposits at Cayman Islands office






957


.10

50


.12

-100

-100



242


.11

1,214


.42

-80

Total interest-bearing deposits

74,037


.06

71,520


.21

74,969


.07

4

-1



74,623


.08

68,188


.37

9

Short-term borrowings

91


.01

62


.01

61


.01

48

50



72


.01

61


.06

18

Long-term borrowings

3,431


1.75

5,499


1.51

3,429


1.74

-38





3,569


1.76

5,974


2.01

-40

Total interest-bearing liabilities

77,559


.14

77,081


.30

78,459


.14

1

-1



78,264


.15

74,223


.50

5

Noninterest-bearing deposits

57,218





44,786





53,444





28

7



53,864





39,931





35

Other liabilities

2,151





2,241





2,167





-4

-1



2,167





2,360





-8

Total liabilities

136,928





124,108





134,070





10

2



134,295





116,514





15

Shareholders' equity

17,109





16,073





16,571





6

3



16,672





15,916





5

Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$

154,037





140,181





150,641





10

%

2

%

$

150,967





132,430





14

%
















































Net interest spread





2.68





2.83





2.71













2.76





3.03



Contribution of interest-free funds





.06





.12





.06













.07





.19



Net interest margin





2.74

%




2.95

%




2.77

%












2.83

%




3.22

%


Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30

September 30


2021

2020

2021

2020

Income statement data















In thousands, except per share















Net income















Net income

$

495,460


372,136


1,400,778


882,012

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

2,028


2,893


6,085


8,680

Merger-related expenses (1)

6,542





17,498



Net operating income

$

504,030


375,029


1,424,361


890,692

















Earnings per common share















Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.69


2.75


10.43


6.42

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.02


.02


.05


.07

Merger-related expenses (1)

.05





.13



Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.76


2.77


10.61


6.49

















Other expense















Other expense

$

899,334


826,774


2,684,123


2,540,232

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(2,738)


(3,914)


(8,213)


(11,740)

Merger-related expenses

(8,826)





(22,670)



Noninterest operating expense

$

887,770


822,860


2,653,240


2,528,492

Merger-related expenses















Salaries and employee benefits

$

60





64



Equipment and net occupancy

1





1



Outside data processing and software

625





869



Advertising and marketing

505





529



Printing, postage and supplies

730





2,779



Other costs of operations

6,905





18,428



Other expense

$

8,826





22,670



Efficiency ratio















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

887,770


822,860


2,653,240


2,528,492

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

970,953


947,114


2,902,154


2,890,353

Other income

569,126


520,561


1,588,357


1,537,194

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

291


2,773


(22,646)


(11,040)

Denominator

$

1,539,788


1,464,902


4,513,157


4,438,587

Efficiency ratio

57.7

%

56.2

%

58.8

%

57.0

%

Balance sheet data















In millions















Average assets















Average assets

$

154,037


140,181


150,967


132,430

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(7)


(19)


(10)


(23)

Deferred taxes

2


5


2


6

Average tangible assets

$

149,439


135,574


146,366


127,820

Average common equity















Average total equity

$

17,109


16,073


16,672


15,916

Preferred stock

(1,495)


(1,250)


(1,332)


(1,250)

Average common equity

15,614


14,823


15,340


14,666

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(7)


(19)


(10)


(23)

Deferred taxes

2


5


2


6

Average tangible common equity

$

11,016


10,216


10,739


10,056

At end of quarter















Total assets















Total assets

$

151,901


138,627








Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(6)


(17)








Deferred taxes

2


4








Total tangible assets

$

147,304


134,021








Total common equity















Total equity

$

17,529


16,101








Preferred stock

(1,750)


(1,250)








Common equity

15,779


14,851








Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(6)


(17)








Deferred taxes

2


4








Total tangible common equity

$

11,182


10,245








__________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Income statement data



















In thousands, except per share



















Net income



















Net income

$

495,460


458,069


447,249


471,140


372,136

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

2,028


2,023


2,034


2,313


2,893

Merger-related expenses (1)

6,542


2,867


8,089






Net operating income

$

504,030


462,959


457,372


473,453


375,029





















Earnings per common share



















Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.69


3.41


3.33


3.52


2.75

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.02


.02


.02


.02


.02

Merger-related expenses (1)

.05


.02


.06






Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.76


3.45


3.41


3.54


2.77





















Other expense



















Other expense

$

899,334


865,345


919,444


845,008


826,774

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(2,738)


(2,737)


(2,738)


(3,129)


(3,914)

Merger-related expenses

(8,826)


(3,893)


(9,951)






Noninterest operating expense

$

887,770


858,715


906,755


841,879


822,860

Merger-related expenses



















Salaries and employee benefits

$

60


4









Equipment and net occupancy

1












Outside data processing and software

625


244









Advertising and marketing

505


24









Printing, postage and supplies

730


2,049









Other costs of operations

6,905


1,572


9,951






Other expense

$

8,826


3,893


9,951






Efficiency ratio



















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

887,770


858,715


906,755


841,879


822,860

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

970,953


946,072


985,128


993,252


947,114

Other income

569,126


513,633


505,598


551,250


520,561

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

291


(10,655)


(12,282)


1,619


2,773

Denominator

$

1,539,788


1,470,360


1,503,008


1,542,883


1,464,902

Efficiency ratio

57.7

%

58.4

%

60.3

%

54.6

%

56.2

%

Balance sheet data



















In millions



















Average assets



















Average assets

$

154,037


150,641


148,157


144,563


140,181

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(7)


(10)


(13)


(16)


(19)

Deferred taxes

2


3


3


4


5

Average tangible assets

$

149,439


146,041


143,554


139,958


135,574

Average common equity



















Average total equity

$

17,109


16,571


16,327


16,213


16,073

Preferred stock

(1,495)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)

Average common equity

15,614


15,321


15,077


14,963


14,823

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(7)


(10)


(13)


(16)


(19)

Deferred taxes

2


3


3


4


5

Average tangible common equity

$

11,016


10,721


10,474


10,358


10,216

At end of quarter



















Total assets



















Total assets

$

151,901


150,623


150,481


142,601


138,627

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(6)


(9)


(12)


(14)


(17)

Deferred taxes

2


2


3


4


4

Total tangible assets

$

147,304


146,023


145,879


137,998


134,021

Total common equity



















Total equity

$

17,529


16,720


16,447


16,187


16,101

Preferred stock

(1,750)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)

Common equity

15,779


15,470


15,197


14,937


14,851

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(6)


(9)


(12)


(14)


(17)

Deferred taxes

2


2


3


4


4

Total tangible common equity

$

11,182


10,870


10,595


10,334


10,245

__________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

