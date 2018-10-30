M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)("M&T") will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference being held in Boston, MA. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on November 9, 2018 at 10:45 a.m. (ET).

The conference takes place at the Langham Hotel, Boston. A live audio-webcast of the presentation, as well as the materials used in the presentation, will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations . The presentation and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mandtbank.com

