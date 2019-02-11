M&T Bank Names Blair Ridder Regional President for New York City

He succeeds Peter D' Arcy, who remains in New York City after previously being promoted to an Area Executive role broadly responsible for bank operations throughout New York City, Long Island, Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and Delaware.

M&T's New York City Region headquarters is located at 350 Park Avenue in Manhattan and the bank has more than 30 retail branches covering all five boroughs and Long Island. M&T is one of the city's leading commercial lenders, providing financing to many middle market companies and commercial real estate developers. M&T is also the Official Community Bank of the New York Jets.

Ridder began his career with M&T's Executive Associate program in 2008 and has held a number of positions within middle market, healthcare and not-for-profit banking. He previously served as a Middle Market Group Manager in Northern New Jersey. He also previously oversaw M&T's healthcare banking efforts in downstate New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

"Blair has a tremendous amount of experience serving middle market companies, healthcare providers and not-for-profits and those are segments we see strong potential to grow in New York City. We're a bank that builds strong relationships. Blair's understanding of the needs of our commercial and industrial clients will continue to drive growth in that segment and complement our decades of local leadership in commercial real estate lending," said M&T Area Executive Peter D' Arcy.

Ridder received a bachelor of science in economics from Colgate University and a master's degree in business administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. He is actively involved in the community and was recently named to the board of the Greater New York City Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

He currently resides in Hoboken, N.J.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)("M&T") is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Chet Bridger, M&T Bank Corporate Communications

716-842-5182

cbridger@mtb.com

