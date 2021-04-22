M&T Bank Names John D'Angelo First Director of its Newly Created Environmental, Social, and Governance Office

"ESG has always been core to our culture and identity and has become an increasingly essential focus for investors, regulators, employees and communities seeking to understand all the ways we contribute to socially conscious and environmentally sustainable practices," said Jones. "As a result, we have determined that now is the time to formalize our bank-wide efforts, while continuing to find ways to make a greater impact. John's dedication, passion and track record in this area ideally position him to lead this new office."

John previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer for the bank where he was responsible for overseeing the company's governance and strategy for risk management, as well as relationships with regulatory agencies.

"ESG is not just about having values but about driving value for all of our stakeholders," said D'Angelo. "We have always believed there is a world where environmental, social, and governance factors are on a similar playing field as value, quality and momentum. As a community-focused bank, there has never been a more important time than today to aggregate and scale-up the work that we do within our bank, for our customers and in our communities, so we can make a difference in people's lives."

D'Angelo also serves as a member of M&T's management committee. He began his career with M&T in 1987 and has served in several management positions, including Senior Vice President and Chief Auditor from 2005 to 2017. He was named Chief Risk Officer in 2017 and appointed to M&T's management committee in May 2018. D'Angelo earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Bonaventure University.

Succeeding D'Angelo as Chief Risk Officer is Michael Todaro, Executive Vice President for M&T, who previously managed Enterprise Transformation, a division of the bank dedicated to improving business processes.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

