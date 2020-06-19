M&T Bank Promotes Tracy Woodrow to Chief Human Resources Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank announced today that Tracy Woodrow has been named Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and appointed to the company's Management Committee following the decision by Janet Coletti to retire from the bank following a distinguished 35-year career.

Ms. Coletti joined M&T Bank in 1985 as part of the Management Development Program and held numerous leadership positions within Retail and Business Banking until February 2015 when she was named M&T's CHRO and appointed to its Management Committee.

"Janet has been especially instrumental in the bank's successful mergers and conversions during her career. She also drove significant transformational change to enhance the employee experience," said René F. Jones, Chairman and CEO of M&T Bank. "Most importantly, Janet's integrity, warmth and compassion set a foundation for the kind of company we are and will always be. The countless colleagues who call her a mentor will ensure that her legacy is long lasting."

Ms. Woodrow joined M&T Bank in 2013, and served as Bank Secrecy Act Officer, responsible for overseeing the enterprise-wide anti-money laundering program. Prior to joining M&T, she worked as in-house counsel and a senior compliance leader with HSBC Bank USA, NA, focusing on commercial, anti-money laundering and employment law matters.

"In her time at M&T, Tracy has been a vocal champion for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging. Her passion for employee development and her focus on preparing her colleagues to take the next step in their careers makes her ideally suited to advocate for the more than 18,000 colleagues across the M&T community," said Mr. Jones.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

