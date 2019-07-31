M&T Decreases Prime Rate
Jul 31, 2019, 15:15 ET
BUFFALO, N.Y., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, August 1, 2019, M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will decrease its prime lending rate from 5.50% to 5.25%.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
© 2019 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.
Media Contact:
C. Michael Zabel
(716) 842-2311
dlanzillo@mtb.com
SOURCE M&T Bank
Share this article