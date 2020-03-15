M&T Decreases Prime Rate

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will decrease its prime lending rate from 4.25% to 3.25%.

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

