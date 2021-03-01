Mt. Vernon to Receive $50,000 Community Betterment Grant for Topping Cold Turkey Challenge

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in November 2020, Above + Beyond Cancer announced a nicotine-cessation contest, called the Cold Turkey Challenge, which offered a $50,000 community betterment grant for an Iowa small town that could gather a group of tobacco users in their community and work with them to stop using nicotine during an eight-week contest.

Cold Turkey

The Cold Turkey Challenge was open to all Iowa communities with populations of 5,000 or fewer. The eight-week contest officially kicked off January 1, 2021 and ends today, February 26, 2021. It was created to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the release of the 1971 Norman Lear movie, "Cold Turkey," which was filmed in Iowa. It was the brainchild of long-time Iowan Doug Reichardt, and the Reichardt Family Foundation, in conjunction with Dr. Richard Deming, the Founder of Above + Beyond Cancer. Each community established a team of "Fighters" who pledged to not use tobacco for the duration of the eight-week contest, the team that was most successful became immeasurably more healthy and earned the betterment grant for their community.

Mt. Vernon was most successful!

The dedicated team of "Fighters" from Mt. Vernon was the most successful group of tobacco users to give up nicotine for the 8-week Cold Turkey Challenge. For their success, the community of Mount Vernon will earn a community betterment grant of $50,000. The grant funds will be used to create beautiful Main Street Pocket Parks and establish an Exercise Trail near their newly constructed Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center.

Governor Reynolds to Present Grant to Mt. Vernon in Capitol Ceremony on Tuesday, March 2

Governor Kim Reynolds and Above + Beyond Cancer Founder Dr. Richard Deming will present the community of Mt. Vernon with their $50,000 community betterment grant check during a ceremony to be held in the Governor's Formal Office, at the Iowa State Capitol, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 2. Representing the Mt. Vernon community will be the chair of the Mt. Vernon Cold Turkey Challenge committee Joe Jennison, the executive director of the Mt. Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group. He will be joined by fellow organizing committee members Amy Haney and Matt Siders. Three members of the team of former smokers, known as "Fighters" from Mt. Vernon will also be in attendance, as will State Representative Charlie McClintock, from District 95.

Above + Beyond Cancer

The Cold Turkey Challenge is just one of the many programs that is sponsored by Above + Beyond Cancer, who's mission is to elevate the lives of those touched by cancer, to create a healthier world. All of the Above + Beyond Cancer events, activities and programs are open to anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer, and all who have cared for them in any way. To learn more about Above + Beyond Cancer please go to: https://aboveandbeyondcancer.org.

Media Contact:

Chris Goodale

Above + Beyond Cancer - (515) 770-1426

[email protected]

SOURCE Above + Beyond Cancer