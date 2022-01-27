MTA Welcomes Special Guests During Final Weekend of 2021-2022 Gaming Tournament

PALMER, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTA, Alaska's esports leader and best choice for technology and communications products, will host the final weekend of Alaska's first-ever gaming league this weekend, January 29-30.

Alaska has increasingly become a hub for esports, with MTA continuing to play a leading role in this rise with community-building tournaments, supporting the esports programs of its partner Mat-Su Borough School District, as well as strong partnerships with leaders like AK Gamers, Arctic Comic Con, Senshi Con and more.

Players and teams from across Alaska have competed for the past eight weeks in select games, including Fortnite, Apex Legends, League of Legends, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

This tournament's final weekend will feature special guests including former Seattle Seahawk tight end Luke Willson and gaming personality Logan Kimmell of Kimmell Gaming, who will both appear to discuss their experiences and love of gaming.

Over the past four years, MTA's annual gaming tournament has served as a signature event helping to promote the non-profit MTA Foundation, which serves to grow talent, promote technology adoption and boost economic development and entrepreneurship throughout Alaska.

"Since we launched, MTA Gaming's goal has been to build lifelong, strategic relationships within Alaska gaming and ultimately promote technological awareness and education," Jess Gilbert, Public Relations Manager of MTA, said. "With all of the great participants, sponsors and guests taking part, this year's inaugural league has already proven to do just that. This event underscores our long-running commitment to giving back to the communities we serve, and we thank all in those communities who play a role in this effort."

Year over year, MTA grows it is sponsor relationships through the event, bringing new sponsors and more money to the great work of the MTA Foundation. Sponsors span across the Untied States and this year include Elite sponsors Ciena and Monster Energy.

MTA's most recent gaming tournament raised nearly $30,000 for the MTA Foundation and was recognized as the best virtual event by Alaska Business Magazine. This year's tournament is already slated to surpass that amount.

Viewers can tune in to watch the action live on Twitch each day starting at 10 a.m. AK, and can learn more at https://www.mtasolutions.com/esports/.

About MTA Foundation

The MTA Foundation serves to promote technology adoption, economic development and enhance entrepreneurship through education and other activities in the MTA member service area. The Foundation awards a range of scholarships to support students through an education honing their technological, business, and entrepreneurial skills through our annual scholarship program. It also awards grants and donations to Alaskan businesses and organizations to strategically empower them with the technology they need to be successful. 100% of all donations go towards the MTA Foundation's mission of pioneering technological growth within MTA's serving area; allowing it to become Alaska's technological hub and to further its economic diversity and entrepreneurial success. For more information, please visit http://www.mtafoundation.org.

About MTA

Established in 1953 as a 100% locally-owned and operated Alaskan cooperative, MTA is Alaska's best choice for technology and communications products. As a key player in the economy of Southcentral Alaska, MTA provides residential and business technology solutions to empower member-owners and patrons to live a connected life. Today, MTA remains as one of the largest technology co-ops in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.mtasolutions.com/ or connect with MTA on Facebook.

