mTAB Appoints Analytics Innovator Mark Langsfeld as CEO

RADNOR, Pa., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- mTAB, a global leader in research data analysis and visualization technology, today announced the appointment of Mark Langsfeld as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Mark brings extensive experience in leading cloud-based analytics platform organizations. Most recently, he served as Head of Product & Engineering at VoiceBase, a leading voice analytics company, where he was an integral part of the company's successful transformation from a speech-to-text API to an end-to-end full stack voice analytics platform. Prior to VoiceBase, Mark was President and co-Founder of ListenLogic, a leading social media analytics company, and was an integral part of the company's sale to Anexinet in 2016. In 2016, Mark was named by SmartCEO magazine as "Innovator of the Year" in analytics.

"In Milestone's opinion, Mark's extensive experience in driving growth in customer intelligence analytics, as well as his track record of innovating vertical industry solutions, will be valuable in further enhancing mTab's reputation as a best-in-class research data analysis provider," said David Proctor, a partner at Milestone Partners. "Milestone and the mTab Board of Directors are excited to have Mark lead mTab as it expands into new markets."

"mTab is a global leader in market research analysis, visualization and insight, especially with automotive brands and the Fortune 500," said Mr. Langsfeld. "I look forward to partnering with our customers as we continue building and innovating new market intelligence products."

In 2019, mTAB acquired Slideworx, doubling down on the mission of providing "20/20 vision to the CMO Office." This has accelerated mTAB's product innovation and the full rollout of the next-generation mTAB platform version 10, including:

mTAB Analyze: Powerful, intuitive, data analysis, cross tabulation and visualization

mTAB Discover: Self-service visual analysis and collaboration through interactive presentations and reports, and high-impact storytelling

About mTAB

Based in Anaheim, CA, Essex, UK, and Poznan, PL, mTAB provides database services and cloud-based analytics platforms to enterprise clients, including automotive, consumer electronics, insurance and market research. The company specializes in standardizing and integrating customer experience surveys and voice-of-the-customer data from multiple market research providers in different geographies over many years. mTAB's proprietary data structuring engine is supported by reporting and business intelligence tools that enable customers to quickly present and visualize critical insights from the data and understand its implications.

About Milestone Partners

Milestone Partners is a private equity firm that partners with management to invest in leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations of lower-middle-market businesses. Milestone pursues companies in tech-enabled solutions, tech-driven manufacturing and financial services sectors. Based in suburban Philadelphia, Milestone Partners has closed a total of over 100 acquisitions, add-ons and sale transactions since 1995, while managing $900 million of committed equity capital.

