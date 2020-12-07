MTailor Launches the Most Accurate Phone Bodyscan System Ever

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTailor has released version 4.2 of its iOS app, which now includes its most accurate measurement system ever. The new app utilizes the LiDAR scanner in iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPad Pro to provide body measurements accurate up to the half-inch, better than a professional tailor.

"LiDAR is the core of our new 2-person measurement process," says MTailor CEO Miles Penn. "This is the biggest technology update we've ever made."

Utilizing LiDAR, This Major App Update Provides:

ACCURACY

MTailor can now provide body measurements accurate up to the half-inch.

SECURITY & PRIVACY

MTailor has built a completely new 2-person measurement process. This process calculates a user's measurements on-device, keeping user details private and secure.

A MEASUREMENT REPORT

The app now includes a new, shareable measurement report where users can view their clothing measurements. This report allows users to understand their sizes across brands and shop anywhere online with confidence.

REAL-TIME MEASURING VISUALIZATION

MTailor now has body part measuring visuals for live feedback. Users can see MTailor's technology working in real-time.

About MTailor

MTailor delivers custom clothing by measuring you with your phone's camera. MTailor utilizes a combination of machine learning, computer graphics, and a dataset of over 100,000 customers to generate accurate clothing measurements for men and women. MTailor calculates over 52 measurements for each person. They use these measurements to create custom fit and individualized made-to-order garments, from dress shirts to jeans to suits to polos.

MTailor | 888-808-3104 | [email protected]

SOURCE MTailor