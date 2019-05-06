MTC Postpones Bay Area Commute Challenge Pilot Program

News provided by

Metropolitan Transportation Commission

May 06, 2019, 19:39 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) announced Monday it is postponing the Bay Area Commute Challenge Pilot program.

MTC is further refining this opportunity and anticipates a new call for partnerships later this year. 

All information sessions announced last week to learn more about the Commute Challenge Pilot have been cancelled.

MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

