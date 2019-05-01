MTC Stakes $2 million to Lure Big Employers to Bay Area Commute Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) this week teamed with Seattle-based software developer Luum to launch a new pilot program for improving peak-period traffic flows on select Bay Area freeways. The Commission will fund up to $2 million in grants to help equip the region's major employers with Luum software to manage commute-benefit incentives, carpool programs, vanpool lists, parking permits and other congestion-relief tools.

The Bay Area Commute Challenge Pilot program aims to attract employers with 3,000 or more workers to test strategies for spurring the formation of two- and three-person carpools and other shared-use commute modes to reduce single-occupancy vehicle trips on Bay Area toll bridges and freeway corridors with Express Lanes or other carpool lanes. This aligns with the goals of the Bay Area Commuter Benefits Program, which encourages shared-use alternatives to improve air quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and decrease traffic congestion.

Targeted employers include those whose workers commute to work via the Dumbarton, San Francisco-Oakland Bay and San Mateo-Hayward bridges, or along Interstate 80 in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, Interstate 880 in Alameda and Santa Clara counties, U.S. 101 in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and State Route 237 in Santa Clara County.

Luum software allows for the evolution and management of commute benefits to meet both employees' needs and employers' business goals through a single platform for the various elements of commute-business management. These may include reimbursements, subsidies, eligibility, reporting, end-to-end parking management, reservations and shuttle management. Employers who participate in the Commute Challenge Pilot may qualify for grants of up to $80,000 to cover one-time implementation of Luum's Commute Management software plus the first two years of a standard three-year subscription contract, as well as additional funds to cover up to half of Luum's user-license for the first two years and as much as $19,200 to cover up to 30 percent of the cost for a Parking Management module.

MTC and Luum next week will host three information sessions for major employers to learn more about the Commute Challenge Pilot:

Monday, May 6 at 10:30 a.m.

County of San Mateo Offices

455 County Center, Redwood City

4th Floor Conference Room

Tuesday, May 7 at 11 a.m.

Bay Area Metro Center

375 Beale Street, San Francisco

Tamalpais Conference Room, 7th Floor

Wednesday, May 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Fremont Main Library

2400 Stevenson Blvd., Fremont

Fukaya Room A

More information about the Bay Area Commute Challenge Pilot program and basic requirements for employers can be found on MTC's Procurement Portal at mtc.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/15530. The deadline to apply for the Commute Challenge is May 29. Large employers interested in learning more are invited to contact Stefanie Hom of the MTC staff at shom@bayareametro.gov. More information about Luum and its commute-management software is available at www.luum.com/bay-area-commute-challenge.

MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

