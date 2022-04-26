MTI Instruments Introduces PBS eXpress Portable Engine Balancing System at MRO Americas 2022

The PBS eXpress utilizes the same "DNA technology" as the company's PBS-4100+ family – the most respected turbo-fan engine vibration and balancing solution on the market today – to deliver this compact, feature-rich system.

Market-leading features of the PBS eXpress include:

Modern Interface – Color touchscreen operates the entire Windows-based user interface

– Color touchscreen operates the entire Windows-based user interface Extreme Simplicity – The Trim Balance Wizard streamlines the dialog process with simple-to-follow steps

– The Trim Balance Wizard streamlines the dialog process with simple-to-follow steps Advanced Functionality – Rapidly calculates optimized engine balancing solutions accounting for existing weights on the engine and generates detailed "before and after" PDF reports

– Rapidly calculates optimized engine balancing solutions accounting for existing weights on the engine and generates detailed "before and after" PDF reports Convenience – Lightweight and portable system operates 6-plus hours between charges

– Lightweight and portable system operates 6-plus hours between charges Ease of Migration – Connects directly to existing cables and sensors

– Connects directly to existing cables and sensors Competitive Pricing – An introductory offer is 20% - 30% less than competitive options

Moshe Binyamin, President and CEO of MTI Instruments, said: "The PBS eXpress offers many of the advanced features found on more sophisticated engine balancing systems – but at a price point and form factor that is optimal for MRO organizations and operators who maintain and fly small-to-mid-sized corporate and regional jets." He continued: "The PBS eXpress's intuitive user interface enables first-time users to perform vibration analysis and engine rotor balancing, with minimal training."

The PBS eXpress will be on display at MRO Americas 2022, Booth 4418, April 26-28, in Dallas, Texas. In addition, MTI will present its next-generation 1520 precision signal simulator as supporting equipment for the PBS eXpress. With proven accuracy, Wi-Fi connectivity and rugged construction, the portable 1520 allows technicians to bring a laboratory-grade precision function generator directly to the flightline.

PBS eXpress: Pricing starts at $19,500 USD – depending on system options. Please contact MTI Instruments for more information on pricing and availability.

About MTI Instruments

MTI Instruments, a Vitrek company, is a US-based manufacturer of precision tools, systems and solutions for clients requiring the precise measurement and control of products and processes and for the development and implementation of automated manufacturing, assembly and complex machinery operation. Our product solutions are used in engine vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft applications, industrial manufacturing/production markets and research, design and process development markets.

