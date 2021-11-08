MTI Wireless Edge is proud to introduce the latest addition to our family of commercial antennas - the New 4.9 - 6.5 GHz, 3 ft. parabolic antenna

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. (AIM: MWE) is proud to introduce the latest addition to our family of commercial antennas – the New 4.9 – 6.5 GHz, 3 ft. parabolic antenna.

This unique antenna provides excellent performance and reliability and offers many further advantages over competing products:

Uniquely, this is the only 3 ft. antenna covering the full worldwide, unlicensed band from 4.9 – 6.5 GHz, allowing customers to cover the entire bandwidth range with only one antenna. Consequently, customers are able to save money by buying this single wide range antenna to meet all required areas of the world and avoid having to buy multiple antennas.

The antenna provides 1-3 dB higher gain compared to competitors over the entire band.

Offers improved return loss compared to competitors.

Provides excellent isolation between ports throughout the entire range.

Capable of being installed on a wide variety of masts and poles.

Dov Feiner, MTI's General Manager, commented, "We are very pleased to be introducing to our range this new addition and we expect demand for it will be high. We continue to invest in developing new antennas for our customers taking into consideration their technical and logistic requirements."



About MTI

MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art antenna solutions including Smart Antennas, MIMO Antennas and Dual Polarity Antennas for wireless applications. Internationally recognized as a producer of commercial off-the-shelf and custom-developed antenna solutions in a broad frequency range, MTI addresses both commercial and military applications from 100 KHz to 170 GHz. MTI supplies directional and omnidirectional antennas for outdoor and indoor deployments, including smart antennas for LTE, CBRS, TVWS, Wi-Fi, Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G and Small Cell Backhaul, Broadband access, public safety, RFID, base stations and terminals for the utility market. Military applications include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communication antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous airborne, ground and naval, including submarine platforms worldwide.

