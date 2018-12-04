MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® Unlocks a New Level of Gaming with First Drink Made by Gamers, for Gamers

"Knowing gaming is an endurance sport, we listened to what players have been asking for when it comes to a beverage," said Erin Chin, senior director, marketing, Mountain Dew. "MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is the first-ever drink created specifically for gamers and stands in its own category. It has energy credentials with its vitamin-charged and caffeine-boosted formula, and we can't wait to share it with the gaming world come January."

Level 1: Epic Co-Ops

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is giving gamers access to some of the biggest events, leagues and esports teams, starting with its new Call of Duty World League sponsorship. Taking place Dec. 7-9, players at the upcoming Las Vegas competition will get an exclusive first taste of MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL ahead of its 2019 launch.

"MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL shares our vision for growing the audience for esports, and will help us deliver unique experiences for fans at each Call of Duty World League event this season, as well as help create exceptional content for viewers online," said Brandon Snow, chief revenue officer of Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues. "CWL looks forward to working closely with the Mountain Dew team to develop the most exciting season in Call of Duty World League history."

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is also expanding its gaming roster with the addition of OpTic Gaming, an industry-defining esports, media and entertainment organization. "We are grateful to partner with such a prestigious beverage brand, as they share in the belief of our core values: precision and focus," said Ryan Musselman, president, Infinite Esports & Entertainment. "We look forward to helping launch the MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL brand, and are excited for all of the new content and opportunities they will bring for the Green Wall."

Level 2: Fuel FTW!

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is specially crafted to give gamers the boost they need during game play. The ingredients contained in MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL have been shown to increase accuracy and alertness. All of the bold flavors contain 90 calories per 16 oz. and provide gamers great tasting energy to power through even the toughest levels.

Level 3: Next-Gen Hardware

The MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL can was specifically designed to consider how gamers play. The re-sealable lid, created by Xolution, which specializes in innovative packaging solutions, allows for more uninterrupted game play and easy opening. The can's no-slip grip mirrors the sensory design of accessories and hardware in gaming.

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL will launch all four flavors - Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Berry Blast, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Original DEW - in retail stores nationwide on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 in 16 oz. cans. Consumers will be able to find it in the energy door section of retail stores nationwide. MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is now available to pre-order at Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

Visit Facebook.com/MountainDew to stay up to date on the latest, and join the conversation on Twitter at @mountaindew.

About MTN DEW® AMP®

MTN DEW® AMP® represents the rejoining of two tentpole brands within the PepsiCo family, infusing new excitement into the AMP portfolio by bringing it back to its roots as MTN DEW AMP. MTN DEW AMP includes MTN DEW® AMP® and MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL®. For more information, check out Facebook.com/MountainDew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

CONTACT

Sebastian Masmela

SMasmela@golin.com

212.373.6203

Emily Amato

Emily.Amato@pepsico.com

914.253.3575

* CALL OF DUTY WORLD LEAGUE is a trademark of Activision Publishing, Inc.

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

http://www.pepsico.com

