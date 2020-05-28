MTN DEW® GAME FUEL® Announces Banner Partnership With Gaming Personality, Dr Disrespect

"We couldn't be more thrilled to add Dr Disrespect to the Game Fuel roster. The larger than life personality and energy he brings to gaming, along with his passion for winning fit perfectly with the Game Fuel brand," said Erin Chin, Sr. Marketing Director, MTN DEW GAME FUEL. "We look forward to collaborating with Doc to bring the gaming community epic experiences together."

Best recognized for his Battle Royale gameplay, Doc's over-the-top character and passion for dominating competition makes him a natural partner for the brand. The partnership will roll out across Doc's social channels, with custom content, and evolving live-stream integrations.

"With MTN DEW GAME FUEL, I'm flying off buildings and hitting 360 snipes with more precision than ever," said gaming personality, Dr Disrespect. "The drink powers me to new levels of dominance, so Champions Club; grab yours and join me in the arena."

Game Fuel also reveals a streamlined logo this month which will be featured on all digital assets, advertisements and partnership initiatives. The updated brand logo will be featured on cans in late 2020.

Since launch in 2019, MTN DEW GAME FUEL has manifested its trademark bold style within the world of gaming through new flavors and banner partnerships. This includes a previous collaboration with Activision's celebrated Call of Duty® franchise, timed to the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®.

Join the conversation on Twitter at @GameFuel and visit Facebook.com/MountainDew to stay up to date on the latest news.

About MTN DEW® GAME FUEL®

MTN DEW® GAME FUEL® is the first beverage in the PepsiCo portfolio designed just for gamers. The beverage, developed in partnership with professional and elite amateur gamers, includes ingredients shown to improve accuracy and alertness. MTN DEW GAME FUEL cans feature unique resealable technology and a tactile grip, to keep the beverage fresh and hardware dry. The beverage, formerly known as MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is available in five game-winning flavors: Charged Cherry Blast, Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Original DEW®, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Orange Storm. MTN DEW GAME FUEL also offers a Zero Sugar option in two flavors - Charged Raspberry Lemonade and Charged Watermelon Shock. For more information, follow on Twitter @gamefuel.

CONTACT: Simona Meynekhdrun, [email protected]

SOURCE MTN DEW GAME FUEL