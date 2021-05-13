MTN DEW RISE ENERGY and LeBron James Unveil First-Ever Ad Campaign

MTN DEW RISE ENERGY, launched in March, has 180 mg of caffeine, antioxidants, vitamins A and C, and fruit juice. With Citicoline and caffeine to boost mental clarity and Zinc for immune support, MTN DEW RISE ENERGY is designed to awaken ambition and help you conquer the morning to conquer your day. It is available in 16 oz cans in six delicious, refreshing flavors: Pomegranate Blue Burst, Orange Breeze, Strawberry Melon Spark, Tropical Sunrise, Berry Blitz, and Peach Mango Dawn.

"Energy management remains a priority for consumers, and we're excited to be working with LeBron to show how MTN DEW RISE ENERGY can be that morning energy to help you seize the day," said Fabiola Torres, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of the PepsiCo Energy Category. "As the new campaign shows, LeBron truly embodies the MTN DEW RISE ENERGY brand. It's all about dedication, motivation, and seizing the new opportunities that every morning brings."

The new ad playfully imagines the life of LeBron James if he chose to snooze in the mornings, juxtaposing the alternate reality with the accomplished champion, father, businessman, and philanthropist James is today. The film incorporates footage from various aspects of his life, including The SpringHill Company's groundbreaking HBO show "The Shop: Uninterrupted," his mother Gloria helping students at the LeBron James Family Foundation's I PROMISE School, the James family creating a new TikTok video, as well as NBA in-game footage. TBWA\Chiat\Day NY also created a stylized CGI map of LeBron's hometown of Akron, Ohio, with architectural depictions of local buildings in a scene to represent LeBron elevating his community and his students with a platform to achieve their dreams.

"I'm really proud of this spot and what the partnership represents. It's about more than a drink. It's about working every single day to be the best you can be," said James. "Whether it's at home, on the floor, in my community, or my business, when I rise, it's to work every day to build something great."

About MTN DEW RISE ENERGY

MTN DEW RISE ENERGY is an energy beverage with antioxidants, vitamins A and C, Zinc for immune support, and citicoline and caffeine that offer a mental boost with zero grams added sugar, 25 calories, and fruit juice. It is available in 16 oz cans in six delicious, invigorating flavors: Pomegranate Blue Burst, Orange Breeze, Strawberry Melon Spark, Tropical Sunrise, Berry Blitz, and Peach Mango Dawn. It is available at all major retail locations where PepsiCo products are sold for an average MSRP of $2.59 and www.mountaindewrise.com.

For more information, visit www.mountaindewrise.com @mountaindewrise

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Media Contact:

Jacie Prieto Lopez: 310.804.5115 / [email protected]

Brittney Theriault: 213.335.5551 / [email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

https://www.mountaindewrise.com/

