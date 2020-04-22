MTO Plant Built by Wison Engineering Successfully Starts up

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, 2020, the first phase of Connell Chemical Industry Ltd.'s 600 KTA MTO complex, a 300 KTA MTO plant, successfully started up and produced on-spec ethylene and propylene. This plant was built by Wison Engineering (SEHK stock code: 2236) through an EPC contract.

This project is the first large-size chemical project brought online during period when China is in the process of restarting the economy while fighting COVID-19 pandemic. The MTO plant started feed-in at 8:18 AM on April 15, produced on-spec propylene at 7:00 AM on April 18, and produced on-spec ethylene at 4:00 AM on April 20.

This plant is deployed with Honeywell UOP's advanced MTO/OCP reaction technologies and Wison Engineering's olefin recovery and separation technology – "Pre-cutting + Oil Absorption" process. The project was built by Wison Engineering through an EPC contract. The integrated process with UOP MTO/OCP technology and Wison Engineering's olefin recovery and separation technology is the most advanced MTO process in the world, featured by advantages of high feedstock yield and low catalyst consumption. This commercialization is the 10th successful commercial application for Wison Engineering's olefin recovery and separation technology. This successful startup has once again proved the reliability of this olefin separation technology and Wison Engineering's leading capability in MTO technology and engineering.

Timeline

In July 2016 , Wison Engineering was awarded an EPC contract for Connell Chemical Industry's 300 KTA MTO project. At the same time, Wison Engineering and Connell also signed a licensing agreement on process design package (PDP) contract for Wison's proprietary olefin separation technology. Wison Engineering was responsible for engineering design, procurement and construction of MTO reaction and concentration unit, olefin separation unit, olefin cracking unit and additional auxiliaries. Following the contract signing, site construction started in the same month.

, Wison Engineering was awarded an EPC contract for Connell Chemical Industry's 300 KTA MTO project. At the same time, Wison Engineering and Connell also signed a licensing agreement on process design package (PDP) contract for Wison's proprietary olefin separation technology. Wison Engineering was responsible for engineering design, procurement and construction of MTO reaction and concentration unit, olefin separation unit, olefin cracking unit and additional auxiliaries. Following the contract signing, site construction started in the same month. In October 2016 , Honeywell UOP and Connell signed the licensing agreement on MTO+OCP technology.

, Honeywell UOP and Connell signed the licensing agreement on MTO+OCP technology. In September 2017 , the project handover ceremony for 300 KTA MTO plant was successfully held at project site.

On April 20, 2020 , 300 KTA MTO plant successfully started up and produced on-spec ethylene and propylene.

About Wison Engineering

Wison Engineering (SEHK Stock Code: 2236) is a global leading service provider for energy and chemical industry, including oil refining, petrochemical, syngas chemical, oil and gas field services, LNG and power generation. From technology selection, project planning and consultation to engineering, procurement and construction management, as well as commissioning and start-up services, we can provide customized solutions covering entire project cycle with flexible service approaches. Our business has already covered more than 20 countries and regions.

For more information, please visit: www.wison-engineering.com, or follow us on LinkedIn @ Wison Engineering Ltd.

Contact:

Media Relations

HOPE HUANG

Tel: (86) 21-2030 6967

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations

CHARLES CHAN

Tel: (852) 2116 4313

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wison Engineering

Related Links

http://www.wison-engineering.com

