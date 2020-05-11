M.T.O. School of Sufism® Celebrates with COVID-19 Care Packages and Live Meditation Sessions for Frontline Heroes

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT:

M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi® School of Islamic SufismⓇ will deliver thousands of much-needed COVID-19 personal protection equipment and care packages to area hospitals, nursing homes, and low-income elderly families as part of a celebration of International Nurses Day. M.T.O. has chosen to spend one of the Holiest Days of Ramadan to show their appreciation to the nurses and frontline workers who have sacrificed so much to protect people during the global pandemic.

"We traditionally celebrate Ramadan by gathering with loved ones, sharing meals, and hosting Iftar events. In light of recent events, our centers worldwide have instead shifted focus towards providing hope, front-line protection, and relief to communities impacted by the current pandemic." — Payam Ayazi, M.T.O. LA Spokesperson

Organizations scheduled to pick up packages or receive packages include Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health, Simi Valley Hospital, Los Robles Hospital and City of Hope. LA County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva, will attend and make remarks at M.T.O. center in Los Angeles. Sheriff's officers will deliver the PPE and Care Packages to the City of Hope directly.

Additionally, nine (9) Live Tamarkoz® (Sufi Meditation) sessions - one each hour starting at 7 a.m. and in 7 languages - will be held on Instagram to provide specific meditation and relaxation techniques to nurses and doctors working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHERE:

M.T.O. School of Islamic Sufism®

18011 Sherman Way

Los Angeles, CA 91335

(Social Distancing will be observed as cars enter the front parking lot and are loaded with the relief packages)

WHEN:



International Nurses Day & Ramadan

Tuesday, March 12, 2020

11:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.

ABOUT:

M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi® School of Sufism® is an international non-profit organization that has expanded globally spanning five continents. The teachings of the school bring the message of knowledge, love, peace, tranquility, and survival to the lives of the true seekers.

The PPE and care packages represent the global efforts of M.T.O. international branches including the state of California centers in Sacramento, Berkley, Hillsborough, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. M.T.O. centers worldwide have made and delivered thousands of food packages, facemasks, face-shields, and medical gowns. http://mtoshahmaghsoudi.org/covid-19/ #mtoCOVID19Response

SOURCE MTO School of Sufism

Related Links

http://mtoshahmaghsoudi.org

