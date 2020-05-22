M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism Marks End of Ramadan by Honoring Our Frontline Heroes On Memorial Day

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: May 25, 2020 - 11:00 a.m. Memorial Day & End of Ramadan.

WHERE: At M.T.O. center in Orange County, CA (9303 Research Dr., Irvine, CA. 92618)

WHO/WHAT: The M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism in Orange County will be joined by 34 other M.T.O. Centers across the globe as they mark the end of Ramadan by delivering thousands of food items and care packages to homeless and veterans in need, VA hospitals and low-income frontline families.

U.S. Congressmember Katie Porter and City of Irvine Councilmember Farah Khan will be giving remarks at this event.

As part of M.T.O.'s global COVID19 Initiatives, all M.T.O. centers around the world will be conducting similar food drives on the same day, in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand and throughout 14 U.S. states.

Additionally, at 10:00 a.m. (PST), a special Instagram Live Tamarkoz® (Sufi Meditation) session will be broadcast from the M.T.O. Los Angeles center. This session will provide specific meditation and relaxation techniques to provide stress management and assist in reducing anxiety during this historical time.

M.T.O. Tamarkoz Association offers ongoing free Instagram Live meditation and relaxation programs in response to the COVID-19 crisis. These programs are offered daily in English, Spanish, Hebrew, French, German, Farsi, Arabic, Urdu and Italian.

WHY: M.T.O. will mark the end of Ramadan - observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community - by showing appreciation to the heroes who have sacrificed to protect us every day.

"While we may not be able to celebrate Eid Fitr with our families and loved ones this year, we cannot think of a better way to commemorate this wonderful occasion than continuing our global efforts in support of our local communities." - Ghoncheh Alavi, London M.T.O.

ABOUT: M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi® School of Islamic Sufism® is an international non-profit organization that spans five continents. The teachings of the school bring the message of attaining self-knowledge, love, peace, tranquility and strength.

