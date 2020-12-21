MTS Health Partners Announces the Promotion of Michael Ludwig to Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Health Partners, L.P. (MTS), a healthcare-focused, boutique investment bank with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo and 55 investment banking professionals, today announced the promotion of Michael Ludwig to Partner.

Mr. Ludwig joined MTS in 2012 and leads the firm's healthcare technology coverage, focused on mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising transactions. Mr. Ludwig joins the leadership team of nine partners.

"We are very excited to announce the promotion of Michael to Partner. Michael has made a huge contribution to MTS, and his promotion is a recognition of all of the tangible and intangible value he has brought to our Firm," said Curtis Lane, Founding Partner of MTS. "Michael has built our healthcare technology team, has had a tremendous impact in the market on behalf of our clients, and is an emerging leader of MTS."

In 2020 alone, Mr. Ludwig has served as a financial advisor on some of the most prominent healthcare technology transactions, including Healthgrades' acquisition of eVariant, R1 RCM's acquisition of SCI Solutions, Pager's Series B capital raise, Healthcare Merger Corp.'s merger with SOC Telemed, and the sale of Doctor.com to Press Ganey.

Mr. Ludwig received a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Tufts University, MPH from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, and MBA from Columbia Business School.

About MTS

MTS Health Partners is a leading boutique investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to the global healthcare industry. Since 1999, MTS has continued to foster trusted client partnerships, creating alignment to achieve their goals. We provide our clients with creative thinking, candid advice, and commitment to results, advising them in pursuing the right strategic pathways rather than simply focusing on transactions. Through close client partnerships based on trust and shared commitment, we are at your side and on your side, every step of the way.

Securities related transactions are provided exclusively by our affiliate, MTS Securities, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

