MTS Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (Nasdaq: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems, motion simulators and sensors, today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2019 third quarter ended June 29, 2019.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue of $232.2 million , an increase of 19%

, an increase of 19% GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.70 , an increase of $0.23 or 49%

, an increase of or 49% Net income margin of 5.9%, an increase of 124 basis points

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2%, an increase of 96 basis points

Backlog of $443.3 million , an increase of 17%

, an increase of 17% Declared 150th consecutive quarterly dividend

FINANCIAL TABLE



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018 Revenue $ 232,209



$ 194,668



$ 668,436



$ 580,153

Revenue % increase (decrease)1 19.3 %

0.5 %

15.2 %

(1.1) % Gross margin 36.6 %

39.2 %

37.5 %

39.5 % Operating margin 9.9 %

8.4 %

9.7 %

8.5 % Earnings before taxes $ 16,190



$ 10,045



$ 44,463



$ 29,691

Net income 13,585



8,979



38,246



50,568

Diluted earnings per share 0.70



0.47



1.97



2.62

Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 0.71



0.49



2.07



2.68

Adjusted EBITDA2 35,357



27,782



103,013



82,186

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 75,735



66,403









Backlog, end of period 443,271



377,745









Total debt, end of period 462,516



391,332















1 Revenue growth rates in fiscal year 2019 reflect the acquisition of E2M Technologies B.V. (E2M) that occurred on November 21, 2018.



2 Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for discussion of the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY - DR. JEFF GRAVES, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"We once again delivered a solid performance on all major financial metrics, delivering top-line growth of almost 20% reflecting another record revenue quarter for our Sensors business, its eighth-consecutive quarter of revenue growth versus the same prior year period, and near-record level Test & Simulation business. This growth profile demonstrates the continuing benefits of our diversification strategy within the Test & Measurement space, and our success in new product sales across virtually all our major end markets.

While we are pleased with our top-line momentum, we also continue to focus on our cost structure and in driving operational efficiencies in both businesses. These efforts contributed to bottom-line net income improvement of 51%, translating to a net income margin of 5.9% for the quarter, and a 27% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, equating to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2% for the quarter. This solid performance for both our Test & Simulation and Sensors businesses supports our continued investments in new product development, diversification and capital structure optimization, all while returning cash to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend."

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE 2019 THIRD FISCAL QUARTER

Revenue

Revenue was $232.2 million, up 19.3% compared to the same prior year period, driven by near record revenue in Test & Simulation, which included equipment volume growth in all sectors, revenue from the acquisition of E2M, which closed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, and continued growth in Test services. Sensors experienced record revenue driven by the continued ramp-up in volume associated with our U.S. Department of Defense contract and growth from the energy market within our Sensors industrial sector, slightly offset by weakness in the European and Asian regions in our Sensors position sector.

Orders

Test & Simulation orders for the quarter were $103.8 million, down 25.9% compared to the same prior year period, driven primarily by weakness in all regions, partially offset by double-digit growth in Test service orders. Our orders performance does not reflect the full impact of a new project received from the U.S. Department of Defense in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, which will be funded incrementally throughout its execution. We recorded $1.8 million of the full $30.4 million order, inclusive of options, for this new test system in the third quarter.

Sensors orders for the quarter were $76.8 million, a 2.7% decrease over the same prior year period. This decline was primarily driven by weakness in the European and Asian regions specific to our Sensors position sector and timing of order funding in our Sensors test sector, partially offset by solid demand in the Americas region of our Sensors position sector and orders growth in our Sensors industrial sector from a continued rebound in the energy market.

Backlog

Backlog of $443.3 million was up 17.3% from the same prior year period. Sequentially from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, backlog was down 10.2% as we saw a high-level of conversion to revenue on outstanding projects within the quarter, along with a decline in order volume to replenish the backlog.

Earnings Before Taxes

Earnings before taxes of $16.2 million was up $6.1 million compared to the same prior year period. This earnings increase was driven by gross profit growth in both Test & Simulation and Sensors, partially offset by higher operating expenses in both businesses and a $0.2 million acquisition inventory fair value adjustment related to the acquisition of E2M.

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.70 compared to $0.47 in the same prior year period on net income of $13.6 million and $9.0 million, respectively. The $0.23 increase was primarily driven by growth in Test & Simulation gross profit, which includes the contributions from the acquisition of E2M. Third quarter of fiscal year 2019 results include a $0.01 impact for the acquisition inventory fair value adjustment related to the acquisition of E2M. Similarly, results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 include a $0.02 impact for restructuring expenses. Adjusting for these items, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.71 for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, and $0.49 for the same period in the prior year. A reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, to diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in Exhibit B of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $35.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, up 27.3% compared to the same prior year period. This growth was primarily due to higher gross profit in both businesses and contributions from the acquisition of E2M, partially offset by higher operating expenses in Sensors. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in Exhibit D of this earnings release.

Balance Sheet

During the quarter, our total debt balance decreased by $2.4 million to $472.4 million. We ended the quarter with $75.7 million of cash on the balance sheet, leading to a net debt balance of $396.7 million.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend was payable on July 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2019. This was our 150th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Strategic Actions Completed Subsequent to Quarter End

Given the favorable market conditions, in early July we issued $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of new 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2027. These new notes were issued to further optimize our capital structure and to take advantage of historically low long-term interest rates. The net proceeds from this offering were used to repay all outstanding debt under our revolving credit facility, to repay a portion of our outstanding debt under our term loan facility, to pay fees and expenses associated with the offering and for general corporate purposes.

In addition, on Monday, August 5, 2019, we executed an agreement with Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L), to purchase the assets of their Endevco sensors business. Founded in 1947, Endevco is a historic leader in high performance test & measurement sensors used primarily in the testing of new products. This strategic product line purchase brings together two iconic brands in the test & measurement sensors market, PCB and Endevco, and further enhances the MTS long-term strategy of growth and market leadership in our core businesses. The purchase price of the Endevco assets was approximately $70.0 million, and it is expected to contribute approximately $30.0 million in revenues on an annualized basis. Given the timing of the transaction, we do not anticipate that this will have a material impact on our financial performance for the end of fiscal year 2019; however, we do anticipate tremendous opportunities for accelerated growth in our Sensors business in fiscal year 2020 and beyond.

OUTLOOK

Test & Simulation Business

Our performance for the first nine months of the fiscal year supports our positive outlook for our Test & Simulation business. From a revenue perspective, our solid backlog position throughout the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 has correlated with strong momentum driven by the rapidly expanding use of advanced materials, such as carbon-fiber composites, the adoption of additive manufacturing methods for net-shape component fabrications, and the rapidly increasing complexity of ground and air vehicles which requires new simulation methods for determining product performance and life. Our energy and infrastructure markets remain robust, driven by continued growth in wind power and advanced building designs that are more resistant to damage from earthquakes, sea and storm events. The acquisition of E2M has further expanded our growth opportunities by diversifying us further into flight simulation, entertainment and other advanced simulation markets.

In addition to our exciting growth opportunities, we continue to invest in operational efficiency initiatives to improve profitability and in new products and technologies to drive margin expansion and to generate continued strong demand for Test & Simulation products and services.

Sensors Business

Our Sensors business demand is driven by accelerating new product introductions across all major markets and geographies, and expanded opportunities associated with the U.S. Department of Defense. This combination of positive factors, including full production ramp-up associated with our U.S. Department of Defense contract, is anticipated to provide double digit top-line growth, along with Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, for the Sensors business in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Consolidated

As part of the optimization of our capital structure, we issued $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of new 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2027 in our fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The offering will result in higher interest expense in the fourth quarter than originally forecasted primarily due to the write-off of debt issuance costs associated with the partial repayment of the term loan facility and higher debt levels in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Based on these factors, we are confident in our outlook for fiscal year 2019 and are revising our full year guidance as follows:

Metric

Previous Outlook

Current Outlook Revenue

$830 million to $870 million

$875 million to $895 million Adjusted EBITDA

$122 million to $142 million

$128 million to $138 million Diluted earnings per share

$2.30 to $2.60

$2.15 to $2.35 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$2.42 to $2.72

$2.30 to $2.50

The above outlook includes:

$12.5 million to $14.5 million for stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition fair value inventory adjustment;

to for stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition fair value inventory adjustment; Our acquisition of E2M, in addition to the slightly positive effects of the implementation of the new revenue recognition standard as compared to the previous standard;

An anticipated effective tax rate, excluding discrete tax items, of 15-18% for fiscal year 2019; and

Updated diluted earnings per share amounts due to the write-off of debt issuance costs associated with the partial repayment of the term loan facility and issuance of new senior unsecured notes.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP financial measures, to net income and diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, respectively, for the above outlook is included in Exhibits F and G of this earnings release, respectively.

THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

As announced on July 22, 2019, a conference call will be held on August 6, 2019 (tomorrow), at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). Dr. Jeffrey A. Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian T. Ross, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call, which will include a question and answer session after prepared remarks.

Call toll free +1-800-353-6461 (international toll +1-334-323-0501) and reference the conference pass code 7911369. Telephone replay will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET following the call until 1:00 p.m. ET, August 13, 2019. Call toll free +1-888-203-1112 and reference the conference pass code 7911369.

A transcript of the call can also be accessed from the MTS website at http://investor.mts.com beginning on August 7, 2019.

ABOUT MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,400 employees as of September 29, 2018 and revenue of $778 million for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We believe that disclosing adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is diluted earnings per share excluding the impact from restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and the acquisition inventory fair value adjustment is useful to investors as a measure of operating performance. We use this as one measure to monitor and evaluate operating performance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a financial measure that does not reflect United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We calculate this measure by adding back the after-tax effect of the restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and the acquisition inventory fair value adjustment to net income and dividing the result by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

We believe that disclosing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA excluding the impact from stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and the acquisition inventory fair value adjustment (Adjusted EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue (Adjusted EBITDA margin) are useful to investors as a measure of leverage and operating performance. We use these measures to monitor and evaluate leverage and operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that do not reflect GAAP. We calculate EBITDA by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense to net income. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and the acquisition inventory fair value adjustment to EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

We believe that disclosing free cash flow is useful to investors as a measure of operating performance. We use this measure as an indicator of our strength and ability to generate cash. Free cash flow is a financial measure that does not reflect GAAP. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and businesses, net of cash acquired, plus cash proceeds from sales of property and equipment.

Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or better than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the components of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in Exhibits B, C, D, E, F and G of this earnings release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. Statements made under the heading "Outlook" are forward-looking statements, and words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements in other parts of this earnings release. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, statements about the opportunities and outlook for our Sensors and Test & Simulation sectors and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The reports referenced above are available on our website at www.mts.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances.

MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018















Revenue













Product $ 205,528



$ 168,651



$ 587,297



$ 503,345

Service 26,681



26,017



81,139



76,808

Total revenue 232,209



194,668



668,436



580,153

Cost of sales













Product 130,514



103,182



368,260



304,809

Service 16,592



15,202



49,418



46,307

Total cost of sales 147,106



118,384



417,678



351,116

Gross profit 85,103



76,284



250,758



229,037

Gross margin 36.6 %

39.2 %

37.5 %

39.5 %















Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 33,321



32,171



98,805



94,796

General and administrative 20,621



19,081



63,804



58,635

Research and development 8,160



8,768



23,008



26,235

Total operating expenses 62,102



60,020



185,617



179,666

















Income from operations 23,001



16,264



65,141



49,371

Operating margin 9.9 %

8.4 %

9.7 %

8.5 %















Interest expense, net (6,687)



(6,249)



(20,873)



(19,761)

Other income (expense), net (124)



30



195



81

















Income before income taxes 16,190



10,045



44,463



29,691

Income tax provision (benefit) 2,605



1,066



6,217



(20,877)

Net income $ 13,585



$ 8,979



$ 38,246



$ 50,568

















Earnings per share













Basic













Earnings per share $ 0.70



$ 0.47



$ 1.99



$ 2.64

Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,297



19,174



19,255



19,149

















Diluted













Earnings per share $ 0.70



$ 0.47



$ 1.97



$ 2.62

Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,520



19,305



19,436



19,269

















Dividends declared per share $ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.90



$ 0.90



MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands)









June 29, 2019

September 29, 2018 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,735



$ 71,804

Accounts receivable, net 131,365



122,243

Unbilled accounts receivable, net 68,804



70,474

Inventories, net 164,853



139,109

Other current assets 27,118



24,572

Total current assets 467,875



428,202









Property and equipment, net 92,893



90,269

Goodwill 403,448



369,275

Intangible assets, net 285,299



246,138

Other long-term assets 7,804



5,512

Total assets $ 1,257,319



$ 1,139,396









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 28,316



$ 32,738

Accounts payable 39,495



47,886

Advance payments from customers 87,935



80,131

Other accrued liabilities 92,407



78,358

Total current liabilities 248,153



239,113









Long-term debt, less current maturities, net 434,200



355,640

Other long-term liabilities 80,427



66,711

Total liabilities 762,780



661,464









Shareholders' equity





Common stock, $0.25 par; 64,000 shares authorized:





18,736 and 17,856 shares issued and outstanding as





of June 29, 2019 and September 29, 2018, respectively 4,684



4,464

Additional paid-in capital 179,015



171,407

Retained earnings 316,249



300,585

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,409)



1,476

Total shareholders' equity 494,539



477,932

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,257,319



$ 1,139,396



MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018















Cash Flows from Operating Activities













Net income $ 13,585



$ 8,979



$ 38,246



$ 50,568

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













Stock-based compensation 2,609



2,088



7,298



5,378

Fair value adjustment to acquired inventory 157



—



1,141



—

Depreciation and amortization 9,685



8,510



28,153



25,858

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment 42



12



552



171

Amortization of financing fees 708



1,198



2,807



3,824

Deferred income taxes (187)



465



(1,430)



(30,189)

Other 370



436



1,457



2,123

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (7,668)



(6,835)



(28,254)



(5,622)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 19,301



14,853



49,970



52,111

















Cash Flows from Investing Activities













Purchases of property and equipment (8,028)



(4,409)



(17,377)



(9,777)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment —



—



10



69

Purchases of business, net of cash acquired (1,700)



—



(83,526)



—

Other —



—



(285)



823

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (9,728)



(4,409)



(101,178)



(8,885)

















Cash Flows from Financing Activities













Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —



—



80,391



—

Payments on financing arrangements, net (2,438)



(19,591)



(9,221)



(70,038)

Cash dividends (5,375)



(5,291)



(16,099)



(15,958)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 996



956



1,697



1,701

Payments to purchase and retire common stock (986)



(549)



(1,384)



(1,306)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (7,803)



(24,475)



55,384



(85,601)

















Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (157)



(3,944)



(245)



45

Cash and Cash Equivalents













Increase (decrease) during the period 1,613



(17,975)



3,931



(42,330)

Balance, beginning of period 74,122



84,378



71,804



108,733

Balance, End of Period $ 75,735



$ 66,403



$ 75,735



$ 66,403



Exhibit A MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Segment Financial Information (unaudited - in thousands)

























Three Months Ended





June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Variance Test & Simulation Segment









Revenue $ 148,328



$ 116,055



28 % Cost of sales 104,053



79,475



31 % Gross profit 44,275



36,580



21 % Gross margin 29.8 %

31.5 %















Operating expenses 32,851



32,707



— %











Income from operations $ 11,424



$ 3,873



195 %











Sensors Segment









Revenue $ 84,231



$ 79,000



7 % Cost of sales 43,424



39,289



11 % Gross profit 40,807



39,711



3 % Gross margin 48.4 %

50.3 %















Operating expenses 29,251



27,313



7 %











Income from operations $ 11,556



$ 12,398



(7) %











Intersegment Eliminations









Revenue $ (350)



$ (387)





Cost of sales (371)



(380)





Gross profit 21



(7)

















Income (loss) from operations $ 21



$ (7)

















Total Company









Revenue $ 232,209



$ 194,668



19 % Cost of sales 147,106



118,384



24 % Gross profit 85,103



76,284



12 % Gross margin 36.6 %

39.2 %















Operating expenses 62,102



60,020



3 %











Income from operations $ 23,001



$ 16,264



41 %

Exhibit B MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Restructuring, Acquisition-Related and Acquisition Inventory Fair Value Adjustment Expenses (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

Pre-Tax Tax Net

Pre-Tax Tax Net Net income $ 16,190

$ 2,605

$ 13,585



$ 10,045

$ 1,066

$ 8,979

Restructuring expenses 1 —

—

—



735

186

549

Acquisition-related expenses 2 98

21

77



—

—

—

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustment 1 157

24

133



—

—

—

Adjusted net income 3 $ 16,445

$ 2,650

$ 13,795



$ 10,780

$ 1,252

$ 9,528

















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



19,520







19,305

















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.84

$ 0.14

$ 0.70



$ 0.52

$ 0.05

$ 0.47

Impact of restructuring expenses —

—

—



0.04

0.02

0.02

Impact of acquisition-related expenses —

—

—



—

—

—

Impact of acquisition inventory fair value adjustment 0.01

—

0.01



—

—

—

Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 $ 0.85

$ 0.14

$ 0.71



$ 0.56

$ 0.07

$ 0.49





1 In determining the tax impact of restructuring expenses and acquisition inventory fair value adjustment, we applied the statutory rate in effect for each jurisdiction where the expenses were incurred.

2 In determining the tax impact of acquisition-related expenses, we applied a U.S. effective income tax rate before discrete items.

3 Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.

Exhibit C MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Restructuring, Acquisition-Related and Acquisition Inventory Fair Value Adjustment Expenses (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

































Nine Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

Pre-Tax Tax Net

Pre-Tax Tax Net Net income $ 44,463

$ 6,217

$ 38,246



$ 29,691

$ (20,877)

$ 50,568

Restructuring expenses 1 130

33

97



1,343

340

1,003

Acquisition-related expenses 2 1,133

238

895



—

—

—

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustment 1 1,141

172

969



—

—

—

Adjusted net income 3 $ 46,867

$ 6,660

$ 40,207



$ 31,034

$ (20,537)

$ 51,571

















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



19,436







19,269

















Diluted earnings per share $ 2.29

$ 0.32

$ 1.97



$ 1.54

$ (1.08)

$ 2.62

Impact of restructuring expenses —

—

—



0.07

0.01

0.06

Impact of acquisition-related expenses 0.06

0.01

0.05



—

—

—

Impact of acquisition inventory fair value adjustment 0.06

0.01

0.05



—

—

—

Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 $ 2.41

$ 0.34

$ 2.07



$ 1.61

$ (1.07)

$ 2.68





1 In determining the tax impact of restructuring expenses and acquisition inventory fair value adjustment, we applied the statutory rate in effect for each jurisdiction where the expenses were incurred.

2 In determining the tax impact of acquisition-related expenses, we applied a U.S. effective income tax rate before discrete items.

3 Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.