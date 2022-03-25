MTStreets Releases New Single "Just Friends" as Prelude to June 12th EP

"Dua Lipa and her team encouraged me to open my music up to vulnerabilities in my life. That's a scary place to write from. It makes me feel naked in a world dressed in parkas. But it's also brilliant. Music is about how it makes us feel. When I'm writing about raw and real-life situations, I am more likely to touch hearts," MTStreets said. Dua Lipa and MTStreets got a chance to work together in collaborative sessions in Denver sponsored by Sony Music. "I was invited to participate as a pop producer and had career changing interactions with artists, producers, and music industry people."

The new single combines earnest lyrical themes with heartfelt melodies to create emotionally charged storytelling. The song firmly lands in the pop lane and features a hip-hop beat behind it. That's an intentional tribute to MTStreets' time living in Los Angeles where so much of his day to day musical life was grounded in rap and hip-hop through working with mega talented people like Cicero of 808 Mafia. "I found a way to make pop music for people in pain by layering just enough hip-hop to make my sound push the edges of hope."

About MTStreets: He is a huge advocate for mental health and addiction through various non-profits. This anchors him to living life with a bigger sense of purpose. You can learn more about MTStreets at the official MTStreets website.

SOURCE ddbliss Group