MTX boosts Data Analytics Capabilities for its Emergency Response Management (ERM) Solutions

FRISCO, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX announced today that it joined the Looker Partner Network ecosystem. This collaboration enables MTX to further boost its growing portfolio of Emergency Response Management (ERM) solutions with Looker's robust data analytics capabilities.

Looker is a unified platform that powers data experiences and delivers actionable business insights to employees at the point of decision. It integrates data into the daily workflows of users to allow organizations to extract value from data at web-scale.

MTX plays a critical role in its mission to empower individuals and companies by offering data analytics and business insights to every department at every scale. Through this collaboration, MTX and Looker allow customers to access a robust data platform where they can analyze and take action on real-time data.

As part of this partnership, Looker will help MTX train and certify it's 50+ strong team of Data Scientists, Business Analysts, Developers and Architects on various aspects of its platform.

"The partnership with Looker is a huge milestone for the MTX team as we look to add end-to-end enterprise-grade Data Analytics capabilities to our ERM solutions. This year, MTX and Looker teams worked together to deliver a state of the art ERM solution in the state of Oklahoma. We're looking forward to many more mutual success stories together. MTX ERM solutions are active in 17 states. There's much potential to enhance these solutions with Looker's strong data analytics capabilities," said Gaurav Kheterpal, Chief Technology Officer at MTX.

"Now more than ever, companies are relying on fresh real-time data to drive everyday decisions," said Keenan Rice, head of worldwide alliances and emerging markets at Looker. "We're thrilled to partner with MTX Group and that our advanced visualization and dashboard capabilities are now a part of the important work they are doing in the ERM space where availability to real-time data can be a game-changer."

To learn more about how MTX is providing mission-critical technology solutions to assist U.S. Government Agencies Emergency Response Management Programs, please reach out to info@mtxb2b.com .

About MTX Group ( https://mtxb2b.com )

MTX is a global implementation partner enabling organizations to become fit enterprises. MTX provides expertise across a range of platforms and technologies, including Google Cloud, Salesforce, artificial intelligence/machine learning, data integration, analytics, and mobile technology. They have successfully completed hundreds of projects to date designed to help organizations and government agencies serve their stakeholders in today's technologically advancing world.

