MTX Group added BG Weiss as Chief Strategy Officer

"I am very excited to have BG on the team. He will drive our strategic initiatives and keep a laser focus toward our 2025 Billion Vision around the Maverick Artificial Intelligence platform," Founder and CEO, Das Nobel said.

Prior to joining MTX, Weiss was the CEO of Remedy Interactive (acquired by Enviance). His other notable roles include Partner at Appirio (acquired by Wipro), and EVP of US Operations at Orbital Systems.

"Growth and success can come in many different flavors. What I see at MTX is an ambition that is contagious, an expectation of excellence, and an awareness of the human elements that are so tightly embedded in our business. That is the MTX culture, and I am proud to become part of such a team. This is going to be an awesome journey," Weiss said.

"BG's tremendous depth of experience coupled with his passion, ambition, and determination lays the perfect foundation to strategically advise MTX on our path to achieving our 2025 Billion Vision," CFO Christina Bailey said.

MTX Group, Inc is a global cloud implementation partner that enables organizations to become a fit enterprise through digital transformation and strategy. MTX is powered by the Maverick.io Artificial Intelligence platform and has a strong presence in the Public Sector providing proprietary designs and innovative concept accelerators.

