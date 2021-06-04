MTX Group Co-Founder's Selected as Finalists for E&Y Entrepreneurs of the Year

"Nipa and I are extremely honored to be selected as finalists for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award," said CEO Das Nobel . "Credit to the global MTX family members who believe in our vision in building a great culture and work tirelessly for the communities and clients we serve in producing positive outcomes that are impactful. With both of us coming from humble beginnings, this recognition serves as a reminder to always set the bar high and never give up on your dreams."

As entrepreneurs, Das and Nipa are passionate about MTX culture, particularly their advocacy to promote women in leadership. Nipa has championed MTX's one-year paid maternity leave to help nurture family members' well-being and the unconditional reminder that family should be the #1 priority for all. Das and Nipa also ensure MTX leads in gender equality by driving a 1:1 ratio of men to women, especially among leadership teams. "Staying aligned with our values and prioritizing family members' wellbeing is essential as we continue to grow," said CMO Nipa Nobel. "We're proud to be finalists and inspired by our team's commitment to building a culture that focuses on inclusion, gender equity, innovation, and personal and professional growth."

In continuing MTX's hypergrowth, the leadership team recently announced the plan to create 2,500 high-tech jobs in Australia over the next five years as part of its global expansion. MTX pushes for meaningful impact in local communities by helping advance health, happiness, and economics.

For 35 years, the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year award has recognized audacious, game-changing business leaders. These are entrepreneurs who have ushered in innovation – disrupting industries, creating new product categories – while lifting up their employees and communities.

MTX partners with government agencies and businesses to modernize technology with outcomes in mind around the happiness, health, and economics of the communities they serve worldwide. MTX has been a trusted partner to many communities across the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic by providing emergency response management solutions that address the various effects of the disease. MTX offers solutions for health monitoring, disease surveillance, unemployment insurance claims, emergency childcare, isolation services for higher education, and vaccination management.

ABOUT MTX GROUP INC

MTX Group Inc is a global technology consulting firm powered by the Maverick Quantum (mavQ) Artificial Intelligence platform that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation and strategy. With data as the new currency, MTX helps organizations transform their long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and economy. MTX improves decision-making for organizations with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with other leading cloud technologies such as Salesforce, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

