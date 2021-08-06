MTX Group Cofounders Named E&Y Entrepreneurs of the Year for Southwest Region

"Nipa and I are humbled to receive E&Y's Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Southwest Region," said CEO Das Nobel. "We are excited to share this recognition with the rest of our MTX family members who believe in our outcomes-driven approach and work diligently for the communities and clients we serve. This award serves as a reminder that no matter your circumstances, never give up on your dreams."

MTX pushes for meaningful impact in local communities by helping advance health, happiness, and economics. The company recently announced the launch of its Integrated Child Care Solution to enhance early childhood programs, advancing its commitment to provide vital solutions during and after the pandemic.

Das and Nipa are passionate about MTX culture, particularly their advocacy to promote women in leadership. Nipa has championed MTX's one-year paid maternity leave to help nurture family members' well-being and the unconditional reminder that family should be the #1 priority for all. Das and Nipa also ensure MTX leads in gender equality by driving a 1:1 ratio of men to women, especially among leadership teams.

"As leaders at MTX, it is vital that we create a culture that inspires each family member to go above and beyond," said CMO Nipa Nobel. "We are excited to share this award with our team because it would not have been possible without them. Das and I are committed to building on this honor and continue to focus on inclusion, gender equity, innovation, and personal and professional growth."

For 35 years, the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year award has recognized audacious, game-changing business leaders who have ushered in innovation – disrupting industries, creating new product categories – while lifting up their employees and communities.

MTX partners with government agencies and businesses to modernize technology with outcomes in mind around the happiness, health, and economics of the communities they serve worldwide. MTX has been a trusted partner to many communities across the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic by providing emergency response management solutions that address the various effects of the disease. MTX offers solutions for health monitoring, disease surveillance, unemployment insurance claims, emergency childcare, isolation services for higher education, and vaccination management.

MTX Group Inc is a global technology consulting firm powered by the Maverick Quantum (mavQ) Artificial Intelligence platform that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation and strategy. With data as the new currency, MTX helps organizations transform their long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and economy. MTX improves decision-making for organizations with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with other leading cloud technologies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Salesforce.

