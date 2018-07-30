Mubadala hosts local youth at Silicon Valley Classic

Ibrahim Ajami, Head of Mubada Ventures, said: "While Mubadala is new to the Bay Area, we are long-time fans and sponsors of tennis. We intend to share our passion for the sport with the next generation of players and the broader community both this year and for many years to come."

"We are so pleased to share this incredible day with Mubadala, a company that recognizes the importance of teaching children early on valuable life-long lessons instilled in the game of tennis", said Steve Leube, Executive Director, USTA Northern California. "Youth programs through the United States Tennis Association such as H.I.T.S and NJTL are vital components of this community, and we're proud to welcome Mubadala into it."

First played in 1971, known now as the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, the tournament is in its 48th year and is the longest-running women-only professional tennis tournament in the world. It is also the first women's stop of the US Open Series.

Mubadala Ventures, which has an office in San Francisco, oversees and manages Mubadala's $15 billion commitment to the SoftBank Vision Fund, Mubadala Ventures Fund 1, a US-focused early stage venture fund, and a fund of funds program that includes Data Collective, 8VC, Foundry Group, and Upfront Ventures as a part of its funds portfolio.

The venture capital arm sits within Mubadala Capital, Mubadala's financial investment division. Mubadala Capital, which focuses on the management of alternative assets, invests globally across a range of asset classes, including equity and credit, public and private securities, direct and third-party managed funds, while also managing a number of sovereign investment partnerships.

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital was established in 2011 as the financial investment arm of Mubadala, operating six integrated businesses focused on various asset classes and geographies that include private equity, public equities, credit, venture, sovereign investment partnerships and Brazil. The group invests globally across the capital structure in both public and private securities, whether directly or through third-party managed funds.

In addition to managing its own balance sheet investments, Mubadala Capital manages third party capital on behalf of institutional investors in three of its businesses, including through two private equity funds and one early stage venture fund.

Mubadala Capital is based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a pioneering global investor, deploying capital with integrity and ingenuity to accelerate economic growth for the long-term benefit of Abu Dhabi. As Abu Dhabi's leading strategic investment company, with total assets over $200 billion, Mubadala is active in 13 sectors and more than 30 countries around the world, creating lasting value for our shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's portfolio includes the development of global industrial champions in sectors such as aerospace, ICT, semiconductors, metals and mining and renewable energy, utilities, and the management of diverse financial holdings. We build on legacy expertise in oil and gas to invest across the hydrocarbon spectrum, and enhance the UAE's growth potential through investments in healthcare, real estate and defense services. Our investment approach prioritizes partnership with best-in-class organizations and a commitment to the highest standards of governance.

