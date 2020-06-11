Mucci Farms Adds Two More US Facilities

As with all Mucci Farms new builds and expansions, both facilities will be equipped with state-of-the-art automation and technology, and serve as cross docks to maximize efficiency. The Romulus, Michigan warehouse is has a 66,300 square feet footprint and will primarily service the Midwest and Northeast United States. "This location will help us pack, repack and distribute our full lineup to the region in a timely manner," Gianni explains. "Romulus is a great location for us as it allows us to avoid wait times at the border and quickly redirect product to several states."

The Texas warehouse is a 54,000 square foot facility strategically located to serve as a cross dock primarily during the winter months. San Antonio is a central location that will help the company service southern states in the US and addresses an industry wide labour challenge. "The San Antonio area has a population of 2.5 million people and the labour market is particularly experienced in produce," said Ronnie Alvar, Director of Operations. "This helps us onboard a knowledgeable team of people that understand the nuances of the produce industry and can efficiently manage the supply chain." Additionally, this warehouse is equipped with a unique feature in the loading docks. "With hot temperatures in Texas, our dock allows trucks to back into the warehouse in a manner that doesn't break the cold chain. The doors actually open up right inside our pre-cooled loading dock, so we are able to preserve product quality as there is no temperature fluctuation transferring product from the truck to the warehouse."

With a large focus on US expansion, this announcement supports Mucci Farms first US project in Huron, Ohio, a 75-acre greenhouse/warehouse operation. Being built in 3 x 25-acre phases, the first phase has been harvesting and servicing retailers since 2018 and phase 2 is currently under construction with a goal to harvest its first crop this fall. The entire project is equipped with supplemental grow lights allowing for local production 365 days a year.

Growing fresh produce for over 60 years, Mucci Farms is a vertically integrated Greenhouse farming company with over 1700-acres of Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper, Cucumber and Strawberry farms in Canada and the United States between themselves and a global grower partner network. Headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, the Award Winning company is dedicated to continual investments in automation and technology along with a high level of research and development to offer consumers the most flavourful fruit and vegetable varieties in the world.

