Mucinex® Fast-Max Launches Back2TheRhythmFast Live Music Experience to Help Support Musicians & Concert Crews and Lift the Spirits of People Everywhere

On Monday, January 25 th , the Mucinex Back2TheRhythmFast experience will feature performances by two exciting young musical talents – Daya and Slushii – whose opportunities, like so many, were sidelined this past year. The daytime half of the event will kick off on Twitch at 3 PM EST with EDM artist, Slushii, whose eclectic genre-busting music is the soundtrack we all need right now. The nighttime portion of the livestream will begin at 8 PM EST spotlighting Daya and her unique and uplifting blend of EDM and pop musicianship. Fans can get back to their rhythm by tuning in on the Live Nation Music Channel on Twitch.

Through the partnership with Live Nation, Mucinex will make an even greater impact with a donation of $50,000 to Crew Nation, the global relief fund that supports the behind-the-scenes crew members who are invaluable in making live music one of our most treasured and missed experiences. Throughout the livestream, viewers will also hear and see the stories of concert crews and impact this shutdown has had on their livelihoods and craft…and how just by tuning in, viewers are helping them power through this difficult time.

"We believe every individual has meaningful stories about overcoming adversity, including the musicians and crews who work tirelessly to help us all find our rhythm day or night," said Adriana Cardenas, Senior Brand Manager for Mucinex at RB. "We feel a powerful connection to this industry because, just as music can help us get back on our feet, so can Mucinex® Fast-Max, a powerful reliever of cold & flu symptoms."

"Being able to participate in this event and knowing that we're helping fans kick 2020 to the curb like a bad cold and get back to their rhythm – while also giving back to the crews that make it all happen – gives me hope that we really can power through this together," said Daya.

Daya has been performing since the age of three. From playing the jazz piano, guitar and ukulele to crafting Grammy-winning hits such as "Don't Let Me Down," she has emerged as one of the top female artists in the last few years. Recently recognized as 2020's Most-Streamed EDM Female Artists by Spotify, Daya continues to take the mic by storm with new and emerging music for her fans. Up next for Daya is her new single "Bad Girl" to be released on Friday, February 5th.

EDM powerhouse, Slushii has emerged on the electronic dance music scene in just four years, with three headlining tours already under his belt worldwide. Taking the festival crowd by storm, Slushii has performed on the main stage at EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami to name just a few. In 2020, Slushii released the full-length album "DREAM III" as well as his smash hit "All I Need."

Fans can visit http://www.twitch.tv/livenation to watch these two exciting performances and support Crew Nation. Also check out Mucinex.com for more information about Mucinex Fast-Max.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/US

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Crew Nation

Live music inspires millions around the world, but the concerts we all enjoy wouldn't be possible without the countless crew members working behind the scenes. Crew Nation is charitable fund, created to help the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living by providing monetary grants to those facing hardship during the pandemic and beyond. Crew Nation is powered by Music Forward Foundation, a charitable 501c3 organization, that is administering and managing the fund.

So far, the fund has raised $15 million, helping 15,000 live music crew members across 48 countries who were impacted by the rescheduled or cancelled shows due to the pandemic.

With concerts and festivals still largely on pause, there are hundreds of thousands of crew members who still need help. The fund hopes to double its impact and raise at least $30 million so that it can continue providing support for these independent workers who are the backbone of the live music industry.

To find out more about ways to get involved, donate, buy merchandise or apply for relief, head to: livenation.com/crewnation

